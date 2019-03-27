They’re all evil, but Nazi Hellbitch Betsy DeVos is a special case

Fuck you, Betsy DeVos, you evil skank.

There you go, naughty words right at the top of the page that will have a significant number of good Christians lunging for the computer mouse so they can click away from The Shinbone Star. How dare I utter such offensive words!

Yeah, I know it’s bad journalism to drive away your readers, but what else can you say about DeVos, our Trumpian Secretary of Education who this week sat before a congressional committee and defended her decision to cut all federal funding to the Special Olympics? Where naughty words are concerned, sometimes their use is defensible.

The Special Olympics, started in 1968 by President John F. Kennedy’s sister, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, runs programs for more than 5 million athletes with intellectual disabilities including Down syndrome, Fragile X syndrome, fetal alcohol syndrome and autism spectrum disorder.

Who hasn’t seen photos from past Special Olympics? Who hasn’t witnessed the unbridled joy on the faces of these athletes who already face significant challenges in their everyday lives? But Betsy Fucking DeVos, Donald Trump’s answer for America’s youth, would end government support for all of that.

Hellbitch Betsy shoots the finger to some of this nation’s most vulnerable people, while with her other hand pens an Education Department budget that would expand federal funding for charter schools by $60 million and set up a $5 billion tax credit for scholarship contributions to private schools. Betsy, as you’ll recall, doesn’t like public schools, knows nothing about being an educator, and hates America’s public school teachers.

And since money for Special Olympics and other worthy programs all comes out of the same taxpayer pie, we might as well mention that Trump still wants to spend $5 billion of your money on his nonsensical and racism-fueled border wall, and he’s trying to do that by usurping the constitutionally mandated role of Congress.

Fortunately, Betsy’s vision for America probably won’t come about since Democrats now control the U.S. House of Representatives, but it still serves as a necessary reminder for just how Trump and his evil minions think. It’s so twisted that the good 68 percent of Americans can barely conceive of it.

Staff members at The Shinbone Star often sit around our newsroom and have discussions about what fresh horror this administration might cook up to inflict upon our country, but nobody came up with the idea that they might go after the Special Olympics. Clearly as a staff we need to dig deeper, really plumb the depths of Trumpian depravity so it won’t come as such a shock when the next vile thing comes down the pike.

Something else we’ve discussed in private is how it’s such a turn-off for Trumpers to read about comparisons to Nazi Germany. We’ll never convert Trumpers to come back to the light by comparing them to Nazis, some say. But as I’ve written before, I’m not looking to convert anybody. I want Trumpers to know exactly what they voted for, and I want them to know exactly what I consider them to be. All of them must be held accountable, and I demand an apology.

So let’s go ahead and talk about those Nazis and what they did back in the 1930s. From the web page of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum:

On July 14, 1933, the Nazi government instituted the “Law for the Prevention of Progeny with Hereditary Diseases.” This law, one of the first steps taken by the Nazis toward their goal of creating an Aryan “master race,” called for the sterilization of all persons who suffered from diseases considered hereditary, such as mental illness, learning disabilities, physical deformity, epilepsy, blindness, deafness, and severe alcoholism. With the law’s passage the Third Reich also stepped up its propaganda against people with disabilities, regularly labeling them “life unworthy of life” or “useless eaters” and highlighting their burden upon society. Just a few years later, the persecution of people with disabilities escalated even further. In the autumn of 1939, Adolf Hitler secretly authorized a medically administered program of “mercy death” code-named “Operation T4,” in reference to the address of the program’s Berlin headquarters at Tiergartenstrasse 4. Between 1940 and 1941 approximately 70,000 Austrian and German disabled people were killed under the T4 program, most via large-scale killing operations using poison gas. (This methodology served as the precursor to the streamlined extermination methods of the “Final Solution.”) Although Hitler formally ordered a halt to the program in late August 1941, the killings secretly continued until the war’s end, resulting in the murder of an estimated 275,000 people with disabilities.

I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking that Betsy Fucking DeVos hasn’t promoted a sterilization program, isn’t rounding up the disabled and sending them to death camps, and to suggest otherwise is just hyperbole. You are correct, but remember that we’re trying to plumb the depths of the Trumpian mind, and it’s not like they haven’t already stolen a few pages from Adolf Hitler’s playbook. Even in Nazi Germany, the horror didn’t just happen overnight, there was a slow build.

Ignore history at your peril.

This is the same group that already discriminates against Muslims; actively works to disenfranchise African-Americans at the ballot box; and separates Latino children from their parents and throws them into cages. These are the people who thought it a good idea to appoint a wannabe rapist to the U.S. Supreme Court.

They want to steal your health insurance — and who will suffer most other than the people least able to afford it? These are people who don red hats and openly mock Native Americans outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C, then try to spin it and make you think you didn’t really see what you thought you saw.

They cut programs to fund the arts. They eliminate funds to feed hungry schoolchildren. These are people who say they are defending the rights of the unborn but won’t lift a finger to help the living. They embrace dictators, abandon America’s traditional allies, and try to block full access to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Oh, you’re offended by my vulgarity? Well how about being offended by some of that other crap instead?

America, we should already have taken to the streets. Why haven’t we?