Fly the Jolly Roger: Team Trump is trying to pirate the Mueller Report

Less than 48 hours after Attorney General William P. Barr received the report on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, he rendered his own verdict that Donald J. Trump was not guilty of anything, and he did so in a way legal experts say is very questionable:

“Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein and I have concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”

Legal scholars are aghast. Trump worshipers are peeing their panties with glee, wrongly blaming the media and Democrats for an unwarranted “witch hunt.” On this they are completely ignorant of how all this crap came to dominate the political scene for two years.

In any other court of law, the findings of a two-year investigation would have taken weeks to assess. Even if Mueller had written a Cliff’s Notes for Dummies, it likely would have taken longer to read.

When Barr was nominated for his post, it was no secret that Donald Trump and Republicans in the Senate were looking for someone to give him a pass. Barr didn’t disappoint.

Trump’s hand-picked attorney general had made statements critical of Mueller’s investigation even before being elevated to his current position. He even wrote a long memo rejecting the need for the obstruction of justice portion of Mueller’s inquiry.

The document authorizing the investigation was signed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, a Republican, on May 17, 2017, and stated the investigation’s scope would include allegations of links or coordination between Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian government. The scope of the investigation was to include potential obstruction of justice by Trump and others.

The investigation resulted in dozens of indictments for federal crimes and at least eight guilty pleas or convictions of Trump associates or political appointees.

The investigation began eight days after Trump dismissed FBI Director James Comey, who was leading existing FBI investigations since July 2016 into links between Trump associates and Russian officials. Following Comey’s firing, more than 130 Democratic lawmakers in Congress called for the appointment of a special counsel while the FBI investigated Trump for possible obstruction of justice. The special counsel’s office later took over both investigations.

During this time, Trump has enjoyed the fawning of his Trumplican Congress. He still owns the Senate, which would control any charges against him. Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham, his cock socks, will have his huge ass covered.

It seems obvious that Donnie knew Barr was going to give him a pass; otherwise why would he have gone golfing while waiting for the verdict of an investigation that has hung over his head for two years? By comparison, he was so worried over his vindictive government shutdown that he hibernated in his office for days, unable to bring himself to pick up his clubs.

If the Democratic House is able to obtain the entire report or even subpoena Mueller, what if they find that Barr himself is guilty of obstruction?

Most disturbing about Mueller’s report is the line that Barr wrote:

“While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

What the hell does that mean?

Has Barr signed on as crew to Trump’s Ship of Vipers, only to find himself dangling from the yardarm?