Trump’s seeds of hate sprout in the fertile dung of his followers

U.S. counties where Donald Trump held a campaign rally saw a 226 percent increase in reported hate crimes compared to similar counties that did not hold a rally, according to political scientists at the University of North Texas in Denton.

The scientists found that Trump’s statements during the 2016 campaign “may encourage hate crimes” in the respective counties. “May encourage hate crimes?” With Delusional Donald encouraging his crowd of thugs to beat up protesters and offering to pay their court costs?

Uncle Donald doesn’t need no stinking rally to spew hate — as he left for Florida on Friday he told reporters, ”The Democrats have proven to be anti-Israel. It’s a disgrace. I don’t know what’s happened to them but they are totally anti-Israel. Frankly I think they’re anti-Jewish.”

Trump and his worshipers hate Muslims, Mexicans, Democrats, immigrants — hell just about anyone whose skin isn’t white.

Speaking about Trump last week at the annual Lincoln Day Dinner, a Palm Beach County Republican Party fund-raiser, a jovial Lindsey Graham joked, “We found a lot in common: I like him and he likes him.” Hailing the move of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Graham cracked, “There will be a Trump hotel there in 10 years.”

As the crowd chanted, “Lock her up!” Graham quipped, “Don’t lock her up! We want her to run again.”

Hate never dies, does it Republicans?

Pitiful Lindsay uttered nary a mention of his late friend John McCain after Trump’s vicious criticism of the American war hero last week. Why has Graham, once a vocal opponent of Trump, suddenly become the gum stuck to the bottom of Donald’s shoe?

Obviously, John McCain was only a friend when he was alive. Like his newest bestie, politics and money are more important to “Shoeshine” Lindsay than friendship, morals or ethics.