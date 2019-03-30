Trumplandia: Mar. 23 — 30, 2019

Doing the Happy Dance Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 42% — up from 41.9% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 49% — up from 45% last week

No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

The Victory Lap

The week of our Trump — Mar. 23, 2019: Almost a full week after the much anticipated report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller was released, President Discotheque Donnie not only danced his way around an indictment on conspiracy with the Russians and obstruction of justice, but also boogied all the way to Michigan with a celebratory soft shoe that would make any NFL “son-of-a-bitch” proud.

The report on Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election dropped last Friday when Mueller handed over his 300-page finding to the U.S. Department of Justice and Attorney General William Barr. With speculation running wild, the suspense was broken on March 24 when Barr issued a four-page summary of the report.

Not surprisingly, the staunch Trump supporter said Mueller found no collusion with Russia despite the Trump campaign’s countless meetings with Russian oligarchs, government officials, ambassadors and attorneys.

Noting the probe failed to prove Trump coordinated the Russian hack of our election system, Barr’s memo also stated the report did not clear Donnie of obstruction of justice. However, such facts go unnoticed when the guy you are writing it for doesn’t read and then embarks on a weeklong victory tour.

Democratic leaders have called for the release of Mueller’s full report and were not satisfied with Barr’s summary memo.

In fact, moments after the Barr memo was released to the media, a jubilant Trump gave a quick presser and reminded us that he told us there was never any collusion or obstruction. He went on to state, contrary to the Barr memo, that the Mueller report totally exonerated him of any wrongdoing.

The victory tour, which touched down in Grand Rapids, Mich., on March 28, appeared to be a part of a new offensive by Trump, who was emboldened by Barr’s interpretation of the report and a perceived end to the “collusion delusion.”

Trump returned to all of his old themes heard during the 2016 campaign: The media is corrupt; Democrats are evil; the Mueller investigation was a “witch hunt” and part of a rogue operation by members of the Department of Justice. The president proclaimed the probe hurt America and attempted to overturn his historic victory, but he vowed revenge. During a break from a meting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said:

“There are a lot of people out there that have done some very, very evil things. Very bad things, I would say treasonous things against our country. We’ve gone through a period of really bad things happening. Those people will certainly be looked at.”

Despite discovering Russian efforts to influence our election and 37 indictments tied to the investigation, a defiant Trump blamed the fake news media, left-wing politicians and members of the “Deep State” for perpetuating the Mueller probe, which Trump said was the “single greatest hoax in the history of politics.”

He seemed to forget that the probe began after he fired the director of the FBI who refused to “go easy,” during an investigation of now indicted former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his communications with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in 2017.

Sarah Sanders: "They claim to have actual evidence. They said it was true. And they lied. They didn't just lie on TV. They lied to the American people. And they tried to take something away from the 63 million Americans that voted for this president." pic.twitter.com/30Ja0qUBF9 — The Hill (@thehill) March 26, 2019

The Republican National Committee began a push to have media outlets apologize to Trump for supporting the probe. The call for the unprecedented apology was also echoed by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

On March 25, Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for the Trump campaign, sent an e-mail request that suggested in light of the Barr memo, television networks should “employ basic journalistic standards when booking guests to appear on news shows.” He said Democrats who were critical of Trump and suggested he’d be implicated had been engaged in collusion against the president.

On that same day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) blocked a resolution calling for the public release of the Mueller report.

However, yesterday Barr said that Democrats and the public can expect a redacted copy of the report to be released by no later than mid-April.

Reasons to be Cheerful

There was so much joy in Trumplandia that Donnie’s douchey eldest son and namesake began shooting out cringeworthy social media disses to celebrate his dad’s alleged vindication for being found to have done all things Russia other than colluding to fix the election he won in November 2016.

Donald Trump, Jr. celebrated by showing that he is indeed a chip off the old block and easily as crass and inappropriate as his old man.

Don Don shared the screenshot above on his Instagram account on March 26, giving kudos to the president with a Pornhub meme that seemed to imply the commander-in-chief had “fucked the entire Democratic Party.”

Junior’s social media proclamation seemed particularly wrongheaded in light of “Individual-1’s” alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal. Somehow the obvious was lost on Junior, who expects to follow his father’s planned second term with one of his own.

Since the Mueller investigation has ended, there has been a spike in the growth of “No Collusion” t-shirts and merchandise.

The Washington Examiner is reporting several sites selling designs that range from “No Collusion? Ouch, sorry Fake News,” to a large red “X” over the picture of a donkey. Another reads: “No Collusion with Russia! Trump 2020: Make Liberals Cry Again.”

It wouldn’t be the president if he wasn’t trying to profit from any and everything. On the official Trump/Pence website, Individual-1 is hawking limited-edition t-shirts, hats mugs and drink koozies in celebration of the Mueller report’s findings. The new merch features pictures of Trump tweets, including one that reads: “No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION, KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

Others t-shirts openly target elected members of Congress and defame their image.

Ghost of Impeachment Past

With Donnie holding a celebratory dance-a-thon all week, beleaguered liberals looked for perspective from somewhere, anywhere.

On March 27, Monica Lewinsky (of all people), took to Twitter to weigh in on the Mueller report, Barr’s letter and what could have been.

Lewinsky, who has been castigated for decades after an affair with President Bill Clinton in 1996, finally received some positive press after she responded to USC law professor Orin Kerr’s rhetorical query about what might have happened if Independent Counsel Ken Starr’s report had been held like that of Special Counsel Mueller’s:

“Imagine if the Starr Report had been provided only to President Clinton’s Attorney General, Janet Reno, who then read it privately and published a 4-page letter based on her private reading stating her conclusion that President Clinton committed no crimes.”

Lewinsky’s three-word reply was comical, honest, poignant and pointed out the congressional hypocrisy:

“If. F****ing. Only.”

Unlike Mueller, Starr released his report directly to the House of Representatives on Sept. 11, 1998, and the Republican-controlled Congress released the document to the public online. The release was part of the now defunct Ethics in Government Act, which required special/independent counsels to submit reports directly to Congress.

Without such a law in 1996, Clinton’s affair with Lewinsky was scrutinized by the public and was literally tried in the court of public opinion, leading to Clinton’s impeachment.

Lewinsky, despite being secretly taped about the matter, was seen as the intern who brought down a presidency with a soiled blue dress and the use of some very carefully placed cigars.