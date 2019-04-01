After whitewashing of the Mueller Report, a hard rain is gonna fall

Why should we be surprised that Special Counsel Robert Mueller allegedly found that President Donald Trump did not collude with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election? And for the record, instead of “collusion” why don’t we just say “collaboration?”

During World War II, citizens who fraternized with Nazis were accused, convicted, and often put to death for collaborating.

There’s a sharp difference between the two words.

People shouldn’t be discouraged that after two years and several convictions of his henchmen, Donald J. Trump has apparently emerged unscathed in Mueller’s report, at least as Attorney General William Barr would have us believe.

And Trump is already beginning to reap his revenge. Just hours after the report and his crowing twits, he announced the attempt to totally repeal the Affordable Healthcare Act, a Barack Obama signature victory.

Never mind that thousands of Americans will lose their healthcare, many of them Trump’s devoted worshippers. His revenge and that of his Trumplican Congress, is just beginning.

Bear in mind that regardless of what Mueller was going to find, the bottom line is that nothing was going to change the status quo. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsay Graham were always going to cover Trump’s huge ass. Same with the appointment of William Barr as attorney general. His past actions and words about the Mueller Investigation were plainly visible.

This isn’t Barr’s first dealing with whitewash. On Dec. 24, 1992, he was attorney general for then-President George H. W. Bush when Bush pardoned bigwigs involved in the Reagan Iran-Contra affair. Barr said later that he believed Bush had made the right decision and that he felt people involved in the case had been treated unfairly.

For all the media hype about the Mueller investigation approaching its end, many knew that talk of “the end” for Trump was just so much hot air — not unlike Trump himself in that regard.

At such a time, any rational leader would press on with his agenda to make things fine for his nation. Build on the moment. But, as he’s shown, moving on isn’t Trump’s style. Get your revenge a hundred times over Trump’s ghost writer said in “The Art of the Deal.”

No, there was never going to be any comeuppance for Teflon Don, as many of us knew.

True to his 2016 brag, he could kill someone in broad daylight in New York City and not lose a voter. He could probably also be seen having a tryst with McConnell’s wife and suffer no consequences, least of all from Mitch.

Now the best we can do is steel ourselves for another two years of Donald’s “rain.”

It’s likely to be a hard one.