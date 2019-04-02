I’m okay — it’s not okay

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) embarrassed his Republican colleagues on the House Intelligence Committee and inspired a Twitter hashtag last week when he enumerated Donald Trump’s ethical failings and misdeeds, punctuating the list with “I don’t think it’s okay.”

Naturally, this also inspired 45 to come up with a new epithet for Schiff — “Pencil-Neck.” Supporters of the Trump re-election effort can go to the official campaign site, donaldjtrump.com, and purchase a $28 “Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff Tee” that depicts the congressman with a literal pencil neck and a red clown nose.

I don’t think that’s okay.

In fact, Schiff’s stirring speech to the Republicans who tried to make him resign didn’t go far enough.

There are many things being done by Trump, his administration, his offspring and his fawning followers that are definitely not okay.

It’s not okay for Donald Jr., who should be in prison but instead is considering his own run for politics, to start a chant of “AOC sucks.” This is a man in his 40s attacking a 29-year-old female member of Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in a way that associates her with a sexual act.

It’s not okay for the president, any president, to use the word “bullshit” in a speech, and it’s not okay for his deluded supporters to howl with glee when he says it.

It’s not okay for any president to use Twitter to send out a constant stream of lies, threats, insults and other invective on a regular basis.

It’s not okay to use the term “libtard” or any other kind of “tard.”

It’s not okay for The Trump Organization’s website, trumpstore.com, to hawk merchandise that cashes in on the presidency by depicting Washington’s iconic cherry blossoms and national monuments on soap wrappers and other merchandise. The soap, sold in a box of three bars for $22, is part of the “Cherry Blossom Collection,” which also includes glassware bearing a cherry blossom design and the words “Trump Washington, D.C.” One of the soap wrappers originally depicted the White House, but according to Washingtonian.com, that image was removed from the marketing materials following criticism.

It’s not okay to badger and bully the survivors of school shootings and the families of the dead to the point of suicide.

It’s not okay for Alex Jones and his ilk to deny that those shootings and those children ever existed, whine about their “freedom of speech” when they get booted off an internet platform, and then claim they suffered from “psychosis” when someone sues them for their lies.

It’s not okay to give this vile president another four years to destroy our country.

But whenever his time in office comes to an end, all we can do is hope we’re going to be okay.