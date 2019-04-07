We’re hitting 1,000

We’ve reached a milestone here at The Shinbone Star: 1,000th posts since we began blogging the Resistance in January 2017, shortly after the current president took office.

For those interested in stats, those posts have had more than 161,000 views, including more than 22,000 so far this year. We have more than 1,700 followers on WordPress, and many more on Facebook and Twitter.

Most of those views, of course, have come from the United States, but we have readers as far away as Japan and Kenya. We thank and treasure them all.

Our posts aren’t all hits. After all, even the legendary Babe Ruth averaged .342 over his illustrious career, meaning he missed almost twice as often as he connected. Like the Bambino, we’ve hit a few singles and doubles, along with the occasional grand slam. Hopefully, we have knocked it out of the park for you on more than one occasion.

Some days, we’ve posted doubleheaders. Other times, we’ve gone dark for the day, as the rush of news coming from the craziest administration in memory has taken its toll on us. But the game isn’t over until it’s over. All we can do — and will do — is keep up the fight and hope the Trump Administration doesn’t go into extra innings.