Mount Vernon covers itself

By now you’re familiar with comments our president reportedly made last April while touring Mount Vernon, the estate of George Washington, along with Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

President Trump reportedly questioned why our first president had not named the estate in Virginia after himself.

Politico.com reported on April 10 that “three sources briefed on the exchange” claimed Trump said:

“If he was smart, he would’ve put his name on it. You’ve got to put your name on stuff, or no one remembers you.”

The Politico story said their tour guide, Mount Vernon president and CEO Doug Bradburn, told the president that Washington did, after all, succeed in getting the nation’s capital named after him. Another person present at the tour said that Trump asked whether Washington was “really rich,” the account said.

The Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association of the Union, a private nonprofit that owns and maintains Mount Vernon without accepting government funding, went into damage control mode, issuing a statement later that day.

The Washington Post and CNN both updated their original reports to include quotes from the statement. Right-wing news sites say the press release shows the president was unfairly maligned.

But those of us who have handled press releases know a CYA attempt when we see one. So here is the statement with my annotations:

MOUNT VERNON, VA. — Mount Vernon has a firm, long-standing policy of not commenting on the details of high-profile visits to the home of George Washington. However, we believe in the importance of ensuring that reports about events that take place at Mount Vernon are accurate. As such, we are concerned that the third-party accounts of the Trump-Macron visit released by several media outlets today do not correctly reflect the events that transpired nearly a year ago.

(Translation: Someone from the White House called and told us we’d better release a statement or President Dumbass will give one of his buddies the drilling rights to the property.)

Mount Vernon President Doug Bradburn and Regent Sarah Coulson escorted the presidents and first ladies on a tour of the Mansion on April 23, 2018. During the tour, all parties were interested and engaged in the story of George Washington and his beloved home. Conversations touched on topics like business dealings, real estate, and related matters that were of relevance and interest to the touring parties, and questions were asked by both leaders with curiosity and respect. Comments pulled from sources who were not present for the tour do not properly convey the tone and context in which they were delivered.

(Not present? The stories cited Bradburn and at least three unnamed sources. If one of those sources was not Coulson, it could have been a member of the security detail that accompanied the two world leaders.)

For more than 200 years, Mount Vernon has welcomed heads of state and world leaders, offering them a place to find inspiration in Washington’s example of servant leadership. The Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association is proud to have carried on that tradition of diplomacy during last year’s state visit, and we look forward to welcoming similar delegations for generations to come.

(To our donors: Please don’t stop giving us money. Please don’t troll our CEO or regents. To Trump: Please don’t buy Mount Vernon and turn it into a golf course with your name on it.)