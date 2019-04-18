Barr saved the biggest black mark for himself after his redacted report

A much ballyhooed release of the Mueller Report today didn’t happen. Instead, a huge pile of white pages with massive amounts of blacked stripes were given to the public in its place.

There were so many stripes that one political and social commentator joked that Attorney General William Barr, responsible for the redactions, actually passed out from the Magic Marker fumes.

Barr is nothing more than Oval Office Occupant Donald Trump’s stooge. Trump knew what he was doing when he chose Barr for the job of eradicator: He wanted someone of low morals and ethics, like himself, to be his Scrubber-in-Chief. Barr shines in that role.

Weeks before former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger’s criminal trial over his role in the 1980s Iran-Contra scandal, then-Attorney General William Barr dropped a bomb on the prosecution. He declared “People in the Iran-Contra affair have been treated very unfairly. People in this Iran-Contra matter have been prosecuted for the kind of conduct that would not have been considered criminal or prosecutable by the Justice Department.”

The lead prosecutor handling the case against Weinberger, James J. Brosnahan, was stunned. He warned the judge that Barr might have unduly biased his jury pool. Later that month, when the White House pardoned six top Iran-Contra defendants on Christmas Eve 1992 at Barr’s urging, Brosnahan believed he’d just witnessed the completion of a successful coverup.

Now, three decades later, Brosnahan notes that Barr has reprised his sleazy role for Trump. “If you want a presidential cover-up, Barr is your guy,” Brosnahan, now 85, told VICE News. “And I think we’ve already seen that.”

Trump has shown a great propensity for dipping into the swamp waters of Washington, D.C. and netting the slimiest of the slime to pull aboard his Ship of Vipers. As Rick Wilson wrote in “Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever,” Barr chose to join the list of those unfortunates.

No one can accuse the Trump machine of not being transparent — he’s flaunted his total disdain for the office, the rules of law and the Constitution — much to the cheers of his fanatical base.

His greatest public cheerleader and three-monkey cable channel Fox News practically deified Trump. Just a couple of examples:

“Best president ever. Trump is the only one that will get the issues in our country solved. He works harder than anyone has worked for Americans. God bless our president and his family.”

“The Democrats are going to pay dearly for this BS investigation and phony warrant. Trump is smart, rich and powerful and in addition, the elected president of the USA. He will take care of what has to be taken care of. Go Trump.”

This isn’t over until it’s over, and that may be a long time coming.

The public deserves to read the entire report, not some William Barr Cliff Notes version.