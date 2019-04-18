It all comes down to a matter of faith

After watching Attorney General William Barr’s news conference this morning preparatory to the release of his redacted copy of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, I thought about the different ways his conclusions might be viewed by ordinary Americans.
It all comes down to faith — not that kind of faith, though that kind of faith might indeed play a role — but whether or not you still have faith in our system of government and its leaders.
If you’re a trusting soul, then you will believe our nation’s chief legal officer — Barr — in his pronouncements that Donald Trump and members of his campaign did not “collude” with the Russians in influencing the outcome of the election. People well-versed in the demands of faith-based institutions, after all, find nothing unusual in being asked to ignore the evidence of their eyes and ears and to instead believe the spin put forward some other spin. The faith-based man or woman will say that our leaders always have the country’s best interests in mind. To believe otherwise, they surmise, would be unfaithful to the United States of America.
Then there are the other people, sane people, who do not have that kind of faith. Sane people are more likely to believe the evidence of their own eyes, that they really did just witness the gang rape of democracy sanctioned by the attorney general of the United States. What we just heard in real time was the play-by-play of a political hack who’s telling the nation’s electorate that what we’ve all been witnessing for the past two years was on the up-and-up, and that it’s now time to move on. As Trump himself tweeted minutes later using a trendy Game of Thrones theme, “Game Over.” That’s what they want us to believe.
I’m aware that I wrote just a few short days ago that you’d be seeing less of me in the coming days, and so you shall. I’m dashing off this post just minutes before I depart for an important meeting of a personal nature, but I wanted to take a minute to say that in the midst of what the Christian world calls “Holy Week,” what we’ve seen today was something very unholy.
I’ve decided to make my own profession of unfaith:
I DO NOT believe William Barr’s assertion that there was no collusion between Trump and the Russians.
I DO NOT believe there is insufficient evidence to charge Trump with obstruction of justice.
I DO NOT believe anything Trump or his minions have to say about anything.
What about you? Do you have faith in the executive branch and the Republican Party? Or will you trust your own eyes and ears about what has transpired since 2016?
The fate of the country depends on your answer.
4 thoughts on “It all comes down to a matter of faith”
What we witnessed today from the Asswipe
Barr was tantamount to sickening. Not sure of the processes available to Congress can Barr be impeached or fired or just asked to resign? I was very disturbed to realize that we are moving closer and closer to a dictatorship where a madman is calling the shots. When will the Trumpian sorters realize that Donald trump is a con-man duping them into obedient ;following before he shuts the gate on sheep led to the slaughter? These have become desperate times!
I’m ashamed to say I’m not sure of the process for removing Barr for cause, but whatever it is I’m sure it would take an interminable amount of time … time we don’t have.
There IS a lot of information in the report, reactions notwithstanding. I haven’t read every single page yet, but I have read quite a bit. I also found a lot of informative material in the almost completely unredacted appendices. Much potential evidence was encrypted and deleted and we will never see it. No one will. Mueller is pretty sure that important information was in those gaps.
MUCH of the redaction is in areas about social media and I think (call me crazy) that Facebook, Instagram, Google, and WordPress (in that order) are going to get seriously nailed in court. I think we may see — soon — a MAJOR alteration of social media. How that will affect US as bloggers is an interesting question.
I appreciated the explanations of why Mueller did NOT seek a subpoena for DT. The underlying between-the-redactions information is that he doubted he would get any more than he’d already gotten since “the president couldn’t remember anything” and I’m sure, given a personal interview, he might remember even less. On top of that, no one believes anything he says anyway, so what would it prove? AND it would have set back the release of the report potentially for years. Trump is the kind of liar who can’t recognize the truth and I’m not sure he really believes that there is any such thing. You could interview him for weeks and get the same bullshit as before. He not only isn’t going to answer questions substantively, he probably wouldn’t answer them at all. He is both too stupid and too cunning to be caught saying anything honest.
I’m sure eventually we WILL see the whole report. I’m not sure how, but I’m sure it will happen. And there are many more cases in courts all over the country. Mueller was smart to spread them out like that. These cases are going to be like a case of acne on Trump’s orange face.
Enjoy your time off!
I seriously doubt anything will ever come of it, and sadly, I think that includes any of the cases filed by SDNY. It will be for future generations to look at the mountain evidence and condemn us for allowing this to happen and ultimately doing nothing about it. Thanks Marilyn, I love your analysis.
