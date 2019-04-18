It all comes down to a matter of faith

After watching Attorney General William Barr’s news conference this morning preparatory to the release of his redacted copy of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, I thought about the different ways his conclusions might be viewed by ordinary Americans.

It all comes down to faith — not that kind of faith, though that kind of faith might indeed play a role — but whether or not you still have faith in our system of government and its leaders.

If you’re a trusting soul, then you will believe our nation’s chief legal officer — Barr — in his pronouncements that Donald Trump and members of his campaign did not “collude” with the Russians in influencing the outcome of the election. People well-versed in the demands of faith-based institutions, after all, find nothing unusual in being asked to ignore the evidence of their eyes and ears and to instead believe the spin put forward some other spin. The faith-based man or woman will say that our leaders always have the country’s best interests in mind. To believe otherwise, they surmise, would be unfaithful to the United States of America.

Then there are the other people, sane people, who do not have that kind of faith. Sane people are more likely to believe the evidence of their own eyes, that they really did just witness the gang rape of democracy sanctioned by the attorney general of the United States. What we just heard in real time was the play-by-play of a political hack who’s telling the nation’s electorate that what we’ve all been witnessing for the past two years was on the up-and-up, and that it’s now time to move on. As Trump himself tweeted minutes later using a trendy Game of Thrones theme, “Game Over.” That’s what they want us to believe.

I’m aware that I wrote just a few short days ago that you’d be seeing less of me in the coming days, and so you shall. I’m dashing off this post just minutes before I depart for an important meeting of a personal nature, but I wanted to take a minute to say that in the midst of what the Christian world calls “Holy Week,” what we’ve seen today was something very unholy.

I’ve decided to make my own profession of unfaith:

I DO NOT believe William Barr’s assertion that there was no collusion between Trump and the Russians.

I DO NOT believe there is insufficient evidence to charge Trump with obstruction of justice.

I DO NOT believe anything Trump or his minions have to say about anything.



What about you? Do you have faith in the executive branch and the Republican Party? Or will you trust your own eyes and ears about what has transpired since 2016?

The fate of the country depends on your answer.