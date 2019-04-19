House Call!

As the nation watched Attorney General William Barr deliver his interpretation of a report that sullied the character of a man he perceived to be his boss, it was clear our nation is again at a crossroads.

Proclaiming during his own personal press conference that he would release the Mueller Report he redacted before our elected officials could review it, Barr induced a sense of hopelessness that is not supposed to be felt in a democracy.

After all, he works for us, as does that interloper in our highest office.

Barr had earlier claimed that the report showed Trump was not guilty of colluding with Russia in the 2016 presidential election, but he never let the public see why the report did not exonerate him of obstruction of justice. Yesterday’s release was supposed to clear the president, but instead it only seemed to confirm that we are again living in “times that try men’s souls,” to quote Thomas Paine.

Since the original “Brexit” from England, our elected representatives in the House were the only thing that could save us from tyranny, and it appears Congress is the only thing that can again save us.

At 10:05 a.m. EST — after Barr’s press conference but before the report was released to Congress — Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, grew tired of Barr’s spoon-fed version of the facts and called for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to appear before his committee no later than May 23, 2019:

It is clear Congress and the American people must hear from Special Counsel Robert Mueller in person to better understand his findings. We are now requesting Mueller to appear before @HouseJudiciary as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Mmo6PA4KPt — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) April 18, 2019

Addressed directly to Mueller, the letter called for the former FBI Director to testify. Nadler’s early morning request was later trumped by a joint statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) and Minority Leader of the Senate Chuck Schumer (D-NY), which openly called out Barr and his interpretation of Mueller’s report.

The call to arms by Congress is part of an American tradition.

Since the first Continental Congress convened in September 1774 to fight the British Stamp Act, it became the first branch of the democracy to fight for American independence. The presidency was an afterthought.

Almost exactly 230 years ago, as General George Washington made his way to New York for the first inauguration, members of Congress argued about what to call the leader of the new nation and what his role would be in a government that had already existed for 15 years without such a leader.

Titles like: “’Your Excellency, Elective Majesty, Sacred Majesty and Elective Highness,” were considered before the Senate weighed in with “His Highness, President of the United States and Protector of their Liberties.”

It was the House of Representatives that favored “president,” which came from the term “praesidere,” which means to sit before. The new leader was expected to be a type of foreman or officer who would sit before a gathering and serve as the presiding officer.

Instead, we now have a man in Donald Trump who sits in the Oval Office and demands loyalty oaths.

The Mueller Report makes clear that Trump tried to derail the Russia investigation several times and set forth 10 potential instances where justice may have been obstructed. It is thought that Mueller came to no specific conclusion on obstruction because he wanted Congress to act upon what could be seen as impeachable offenses.

In their statement issued at 5:50 p.m., Nancy and Chuck challenged parts of Barr’s narrative and accused the attorney general of deliberately distorting significant portions of the 448-page report. They also indicated the president in fact did not cooperate with the probe and may have obstructed justice:

“Special Counsel Mueller’s report paints a disturbing picture of a president who has been weaving a web of deceit, lies and improper behavior and acting as if the law doesn’t apply to him. But if you hadn’t read the report and listened only to Mr. Barr, you wouldn’t have known any of that because Mr. Barr has been so misleading.”

In the joint statement Mueller was invited to testify before both chambers of Congress “as soon as possible.”

Stoic and silent throughout the entire process, Mueller may be the only one who can clarify whether his 10 points of possible obstruction are a road map for Congress to explore disciplining the president for his many transgressions, or whether he was fully exonerated, as Trump and Barr suggest.

His planned appearance may be the next chapter in the tale of Trump’s presidency and the best hope for we the people and our Constitution.