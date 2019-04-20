Trumplandia: Apr. 13 — 20, 2019

The Happy Easter Edition

Statements are made about me by certain people in the Crazy Mueller Report, in itself written by 18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, which are fabricated & totally untrue. Watch out for people that take so-called “notes,” when the notes never existed until needed. Because I never…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

Sunshine and Blue Skies

The week of our Trump — Apr. 13, 2019: The release of “The Report on the Investigation Into Russian Interference In the 2016 Presidential Election,” bummed out most of the nation this week.

There was the anticipation, the redactions, Attorney William Barr’s press conference, four-page summary letters and lies, lies and more lies! In the lead up to the release on April 18, Barr was misleading the public about how Donald Trump misled the public and ordered others to mislead the public, Congress, the Russians . . . it was confusing.

At 448 pages, the Mueller report was perceived as whatever it was in the eye of the beholder. The report was a document of redemption to Team Trump and a damning indictment of a corrupt presidency for the other side.

It appeared for much of the last 48 hours that preceded its release that the president was convinced it was a time to celebrate, and come hell or high water, he was going to ease into a nice long weekend and proclaim his worries behind him.

Despite obviously being briefed on what was contained in the report, news that the public would finally know some of what Mueller knew seemed of no concern to the president.

Be it tweeting like a chick or hopping around like a happy bunny, Trump was giddy during public events on the day Barr finally released a sanitized version of the report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller. He was carefree and seemed to be in a blissful world of wonderment filled with tangerine trees and marmalade skies.

To him, the damning Mueller report didn’t show an American president desperately trying to obstruct justice while accepting help from the Russian government, it showed he’d defeated a coup against the White House and the biggest hoax in American history.

Even after his “very good” attorney general released a redacted version of the Mueller report and media outlets frantically scrambled to read it and ultimately convey the damaging nature of its content, Donnie was simple and free.

He cracked jokes and mused about how many terms he could serve as president while hosting participants of the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride in the East Room of the White House. The light and airy Trump, after being given a trophy by the group, said it would have a permanent place in his Oval Office for “I was going to say for at least 10 to 14 years. But we would cause bedlam, so we’ll say six.”

Moments earlier he had asked the vets, who motorcycled through Maryland on April 17 and on to Virginia the next day, whether they were having a good day. They said that they were, and President Orange Sunshine said he was as well. “I’m having a good day too. It’s called no collusion, no obstruction,” Trump told the cheering crowd. “There never was, by the way, and there never will be.”

He vowed to get to the bottom of the investigation that suggested he did bad things, but not now. Things were good. His two-year nightmare was over and the perceived coup against his administration was over, too.

Today, I was thrilled to host the @WWP Soldier Ride once again at the @WhiteHouse. We were all deeply honored to be in the presence of TRUE AMERICAN HEROES….https://t.co/q6D5875xCw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

Trump sent out a happy tweet about the Wounded Warriors event when it began at 4:30 p.m. EST, but an hour later, while aboard Air Force One, he remained up after he retweeted support from Fox News’ @JesseBWatters, who hailed his restraint in not firing Mueller.

Once he arrived at his Florida resort at Mar-a-Lago to spend Easter weekend with family and friends, things couldn’t have been better. Cheering crowds welcomed him and the First Lady home for the weekend.

He even was able to blame former President Barack Obama for the Russian interference. At about 10:30 p.m. he apparently went night-night.

However, things went sour during the night and Trump’s mental Shangri-La seemed to vanish in the haze. Perhaps someone finally told him that Barr was expected to testify before Congress? Maybe he was finally briefed about the requests from Rep. Jerry Nadler (D- N.Y.) for Mueller’s testimony before the House Judicial Committee, and that Nancy and Chuck had requested a similar meeting with Mueller.

Maybe the Adderall high wore off.

Whatever happened, Trump awoke on April 19 and fired off a nasty, expletive-laced correspondence that was part of a tweet-storm that included all that information and one tweet that called statements in the Mueller Report “total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad).”

What followed was a day of ups and downs with angry tweets damning his detractors. He was able to spit most of the venom early, however, and return to his happy place by the end the day.

He golfed with Rush Limbaugh and then spent the rest of the day trying to re-establish his belief in the false narrative that the Mueller report had exonerated him just in time for Passover and Easter. It didn’t matter that Mitt Romney was sickened by what he read in the report or that at least 10-points of attempted obstruction of justice had been established.

In the end, Trump believed he was clear, and with the backing of Sean Hannity, that was all that he needed.

Game of Thrones

Never one to express shame or humility, Trump this week attempted to hijack the popular “Game of Thrones” for his own greedy use without paying for it.

For the third time in less than a year Trump, evidently a fanboy of the popular series, has posted a photo of himself against the backdrop of a “GoT” scene or in writings that mimic the show’s promotional material. On the morning that the Mueller Report was finally released, Trump repeated his past faux pas, this time placing himself in another Game of Throne-themed posting.

Proclaiming “Game Over,” the image celebrated the perceived end of his saga as it related to the report.

Issued without a statement on his personal Twitter feed, HBO, a unit of AT&T, said in a statement it did not want Trump using the show to further his agenda:

“Though we understand the enthusiasm for the Game of Thrones now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes.”

Not his first hijacking of an image from the popular television series, Trump shared at least two other doctored photos over the past six months that used slogans and fonts designed for the HBO series.

Last November he promoted his administration’s sanctions against Iran by tweeting, “Sanctions Are Coming — November 5” fashioned after the show’s popular promotion that says, “Winter is Coming.”

At that time, the network told CNBC that it would prefer “our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.” Two months later, the tone-deaf president posted a similar misuse of a “GoT” theme on his Instagram account stating, “The Wall is Coming.”

At press time, the White House had failed to comment on Trump’s use of HBO-styled propaganda on his social media accounts. The latest example was still on Trump’s Twitter account as a “pinned item.”

Playing her role

First Lady Melania Trump assured us this week that she loved her job and planned on hosting the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, Lady Melania and Second Lady Karen Pence visited students at Albritton Middle School in Fort Bragg, N.C. on April 15 as part of a focus on military families. They learned about the recruitment of the Army’s special-ops soldiers, including the Green Berets, Delta Force and Rangers.

During a question-and-answer period, Mrs. Trump confirmed she was ready to serve another four years even though she’s only served two during her husband’s ongoing first term.

“I love what I do,” she exclaimed. “I think our husbands are doing fantastic job. (sic)”

She said it was a privilege and a great honor to serve and expects “to be here.”

Mrs. Pence said she, too, would continue in her role.

The upbeat event followed a testy few days where the spokesperson for the FLOTUS jousted with Vogue editor Anna Wintour through press statements.

Wintour was interviewed on CNN last week and said her magazine only places women it believes in on its cover. Never referring to Mrs. Trump by name, the First Lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said the lack of a mention for Mrs. Trump “shows how insecure and small-minded Anna Wintour really is.”

Grisham went on to say that Melania had been there and done that when it came to the Vogue cover, which she adorned in 2005 when she married the president.

The comments from Grisham came on the heels of the rare Wintour interview with reporter Christiane Amanpour, in which she acknowledged taking a stand for Democratic politics and supported both Hillary Clinton for president and placed former FLOTUS Michelle Obama on the magazine cover three times.

Wintour had previously hinted that Mrs. Trump would return to the cover in 2017, but to date she has not been photographed for the cover of Vogue despite the tradition of placing the new first lady front and center.

Mrs. Trump, who is at Mar-a-Lago this weekend with the POTUS, is expected to return to Washington on Sunday night. Festivities for the 141st annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House begin at 8 a.m. and last until 5 p.m.

This year’s event is expected to feature musical eggs, a card for the troops stationed overseas, and a game of “Be Best” hopscotch.