Trump’s Bloviations And The Dumbing Down Of Clever Retorts

Theodore Roosevelt said that “when they call the roll in the Senate, the senators do not know whether to answer ‘present’ or ‘not guilty.’ ” As prescient as Teddy obviously was, he probably didn’t perceive that one day his clever observation would apply to a sitting Republican president.

And why should he? America’s sacrosanct electoral process is designed to ensure that greatness of thought and deed is the benchmark for American presidents to accede. Only one — Bill Clinton — has publicly failed the test since 17th — President Andrew Johnson — was impeached for being so despised by Republicans that he escaped the congressional axe in 1869 by just one vote.

On Feb. 25, 1868, in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania’s clubfooted Republican Rep. Thaddeus Stevens was dramatically carried into the Senate in a chair to announce that Johnson was going to be the first American president ever impeached.

For a year, Stevens had been harping that Abraham Lincoln’s lackluster successor had usurped Congress’ prerogatives by ignoring an obscure law with the pretext of unconstitutionality. His supporters said Stevens’ cabal was using the alleged violation of the Tenure of Office Act as a legal pretext to rid Congress of an innocent Democrat.

After Lincoln’s assassination, his Democratic running mate was presumed to continue the revered president’s Republican-inspired reconstruction programs. Johnson didn’t, citing a variety of unpopular fiscal and social reasons.

The process being tested by Johnson’s impeachment is included in Article 2, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution. Section 4 states that the “President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

What those high crimes and misdemeanors must be are as flexible as chewed gum.

Johnson’s high crime was demanding that the former Confederate states be admitted back into the Union without regard to safeguards to protect the recently freed slaves still living in indentured servitude disguised as freedom.

How do Johnson’s failures compare to the high crimes and misdemeanors Donald Trump certainly knew about and probably directed? According to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative report, Trump lied, cheated or abused just about every element of the democratic process except buggering the help, and even that isn’t a certainty.

Trump’s behavior begs the question of whether he deserves a pass because he is the proverbial philanderer in the woodpile and can’t help himself, or because he is a swindling, braying jackass of such conflicted character that Mueller was never sure whether he willingly and knowingly committed high crimes and misdemeanors.

As it now appears, Barr is suggesting Trump is merely a bumbling Jerry Lewis character who doesn’t know the difference between shit and shinola and therefore cannot be guilty of criminal intent.

Barr seems to be saying that Trump is a unique idiot savant who prefers swindling the pretentious rich over practicing international intrigue. Perhaps on one of the redacted pages, Mueller discovered that Putin knew Trump’s nature and encouraged him to continue his practices so Russian oligarchs would find a way to blackmail him.

Unfortunately, whether Trump really is mentally unsuited for the office of president or is merely a scheming scalawag of infinitesimal proportions is no longer important. Mueller’s two-year investigation is a nothing-burger unless the Republicans’ amoral Senate majority does its sworn duty to defend the Constitution. Until then, the only problem at hand is to fix my keyboard.

Assumptions about Trump were repeated so often after his election that I modified my computer with special action-key combinations to insert the appropriate presidential slurs from the Shinbone Star Stylebook with a single stroke.

For example, Control-A for Asshole; Control-B for Bullshit; Control-C for Circle Jerk; and Control-I for Idiot. It made things easier, but now Trump has surpassed every denigration in our favorite slurs file.

It is true that the American lexicon’s tasteless and oft-repeated oaths are now unabashedly used in “normal” conversation. At my barbershop, bullshit, fuck, asshole and moron keep the air slightly tinged in sulphur fumes. Circle jerk, not so much.

That term is ripe with adolescent remembrances that aging Boy Scouts and fraternity men might prefer to forget. Trump, however, went to a military school without the normal social approbations, which is why circle-jerking must seem a perfectly normal practice for him in his presidential tweets.

What scares me is that all of the aforementioned bloviations are accepted with the same blasé attitude normally reserved for school shootings and vile political activities that once led to outrage so great that people took to the streets in protest.

Despite everything, Trump continues to reign and Republicans continue to protect him with the same doggedness they use to camouflage the millions of dollars they demand to govern. Meanwhile, the Democrats flounder around trying to find the “right political message” when it is already the elephant in the room.

Democracy is a wonderful ideal that demands public participation to work. At the moment all America has is a circle jerk.