Trumplandia: April 20 — 27, 2019

It's Good To Be the King Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 41.1% — down from 41.6% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 49% — same as last week

No Collusion, No Obstruction – there has NEVER been a President who has been more transparent. Millions of pages of documents were given to the Mueller Angry Dems, plus I allowed everyone to testify, including W.H. counsel. I didn’t have to do this, but now they want more….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

King of the Divided States of America

The week of our Trump — Apr. 20, 2019: It has now has been a week since the edited version of the Robert Mueller report was released to the public and the only thing definite is Donald Trump’s persistence in flouting the rule of law as if he were some 18th Century monarch.

Since the report’s release, at least two distinct narratives have emerged in the Divided States of America. Democrats and Trump detractors are convinced the redacted report is damning and is a blueprint for impeachment. Republicans and Trump supporters, on the other hand, see the report as an afterthought or as evidence of a Deep State conspiracy to undo King Donald’s presidency.

For his part, Donald — sacred majesty and elective highness — took the low road and continued to spin a narrative of victimization and “presidential harassment,” as a pretext to continuing his autocracy.

Just this week alone, Trump instructed his minions to ignore requests from the House Judiciary Committee to testify and to turn over documents. He told his staff to ignore requests by the House Ways and Means Committee to release his tax returns. He instructed the West Wing not to cooperate with requests for testimony from the House Oversight Committee as it relates to the granting of White House security clearances for his daughter and her husband.

Deranged Donald even ordered administration official to boycott the White House Correspondents Dinner scheduled to take place tonight.

“We’re fighting all subpoenas,” Trump told reporters on April 24 before leaving the for an opioid round table in Georgia. “Look, like these aren’t impartial people. The Democrats are trying win 2020:

“They are not going to win with the people that I see and they aren’t going to win against me. The only way they can maybe luck out — and I don’t think that’s going to happen — I think even it might make it even the opposite — the only way they can luck out is by constantly going after me on nonsense.”

Trump’s defiance is not completely new in the history of the presidency. Such a denial occurred in 2012 during the administration of President Barack Obama as it related to the probe of intelligence committee activity for an operation called “Fast and Furious.” Then-Attorney General Eric Holder was held in contempt of Congress and the Obama administration was taken to court. Years passed before the Department of Justice turned over the requested documents.

Often falling under the guise of “executive privilege,” such acts can be seen as contemptuous to Congress or also deemed obstruction.

However, the most glaring example this week was seen in Trump denying former White House Counsel Don McGahn the ability to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said if the White House tried to prevent McGahn from testifying before Congress it would be viewed as obstruction. Nadler subpoenaed McGahn on April 22 to appear before the committee as it related to the Mueller report.

Nadler has described McGahn as a “critical witness,” in investigating whether the president attempted to obstruct Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. McGahn has recently said that Trump never ordered him to fire Mueller, but that the president had said, “Mueller has to go.” McGahn said the president then had him deliver the message to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

In an April 25 tweet, Trump denied making such an order.

As has been incorrectly reported by the Fake News Media, I never told then White House Counsel Don McGahn to fire Robert Mueller, even though I had the legal right to do so. If I wanted to fire Mueller, I didn’t need McGahn to do it, I could have done it myself. Nevertheless,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2019

Nadler has suggested fines and even jail time for administration officials who fail to answer the inquiries of Congress. It has been argued that while Trump may invoke executive privilege for some of those summoned before Congress, his ability to do so for McGahn presents a legal challenge.

Trump said he would not allow McGahn to testify because the matter had already been litigated by Mueller. Some have argued that because Trump allowed McGahn to speak with Mueller during the investigation, he is therefore unable to invoke executive privilege after already waiving it and allowing him to speak to federal investigators in the first place.

Trump has said that not only does he expect to fight all congressional subpoenas, but that he is prepared to fight all legal challenges tied to further questions about the Mueller probe, including any articles of impeachment.

A Royal Pain

In the midst of the growing tiff, The Donald will at least get a glimpse of what it’s really like to be royalty.

The president and first lady were invited to visit with Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom in the run-up to the anniversary of D-Day. Set for June 3-5, the Trumps are expected to visit England and commemorate the liberation of Europe.

When the Trumps visited England last July the trip was downgraded to a “working visit,” meaning they were welcomed without the pomp and circumstance of a full “state visit.” This time our British allies are expected to pull out all of the stops and celebrate the arrival of the first couple with a full on state banquet and a possible carriage ride down the Mall to Buckingham Palace.

However, unlike his predecessor, Trump is not expected to stay at Buckingham Palace due to massive renovations at the historic royal residence. Palace officials believe the repairs will not be completed by June and while underway there will not be enough room at the palace for Mr. and Mrs. Trump and their entourage.

Trump’s visit has drawn criticism from British citizens, who protested last time he was in town. This time, opposition to the leader of the free world is also coming from British media and politicians. The Observer called for cancelation of the Trump visit, which was described as “stomach churning.” The publication, which is the sister paper to The Guardian wrote in an April 21 editorial:

“The corruption investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, whose damning report was published last week, provided ample evidence of what we already know: Trump is unfit to hold the office of the president of the United States. By his words and actions over two wretched, destructive years in power, he has proved beyond doubt he is no friend of Britain.”

The paper said giving the “unworthy” Trump a state visit with the Queen is “misguided” and would “give an undeserved boost to a wounded charlatan.”

“If Americans are content to allow a habitual liar who has presided over systemic illegality, numerous ill-concealed attempts to obstruct justice and a foul-mouthed culture of venality and vendettas to continue to lead their country, that is a matter for them.”

The Guardian and The Observer are not the only British publications to challenge his excellency.

The Independent published an article on April 24 rebutting the president’s claims about the Mueller probe, which Trump is calling a “Deep State” plot or a coup against his presidency.

As part of Trump’s discourse, the U.K.’s spy agency GCHQ conspired with the Obama administration to spy on his presidential campaign and therefore spawned the “witch hunt,” that became the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The GCHQ’s spokesperson has disqualified Trump’s charges as nonsense, citing them as “utterly ridiculous.”

Some of Trump’s claims, which are now a part of his “investigate the investigators” campaign, refer to former CIA analyst Larry Johnson, who said his former agency may have been behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Johnson has yet to provide direct evidence of the transatlantic espionage beyond pointing to information provided him from “friends in the intel community.” Johnson has stated that British intelligence focused on electronic intercepts and Mi6 assets to approach members of the Trump campaign.

Johnson first leveled the claim in 2017 when it was repeated by Fox News and television analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano. Johnson’s claims have been dismissed by the United Kingdom, but he termed that a campaign to frame him as a conspiracy nut.

On April 24, Trump revived those charges in a tweet that voiced anticipation that the truth would finally come out on the “oranges” of the FBI investigation into his ties to Russia while it interfered with the presidential campaign that he won.

Race Baiting?

Former Vice President “Sleepy” Joe Biden jumped into the Democratic presidential race this week, gaining a goofy Trump nickname and causing the president’s daughter-in-law to lash out at the 76-year-old former senator.

Biden officially announced his bid for the presidency on the morning of April 25, with a campaign video that focused on Trump’s reaction to the death of a protester during a clash between white nationalists and anti-racist demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017. Following the fatal altercation, Trump did not condemn the actions of the racists, not even the one who killed Heather Heyer after driving into protesters with his car.

Following Heyer’s death, which has since yielded a murder conviction for the driver of the car, Trump said there were “fine people on both sides.” He did not condemn the actions of white supremacists. Biden said four more years of Trump could alter the character of the nation. The former Delaware senator said he refused to sit by idly and allow such a change to occur.

The ad drew an immediate attack by Trump, who said the former veep is not the “brightest lightbulb in the group.”

Shortly after the announcement, Lara Trump, the wife of Trump’s son Eric Trump, appeared on “America’s Newsroom” and criticized Biden’s roll-out and specifically labeled his reference to her father-in-law’s Charlottesville comments as “race-baiting.”

Lara Trump said she expected to see such tactics from the Democrats who she said use identity politics to attract voters. She went on to classify Biden and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders as part of the extreme left of the Democratic Party. She said she expects her father-in-law to again do well in Pennsylvania, which had been a stronghold for Biden.

Just yesterday the 72-year-old Delusional Donnie said he saw Biden as “old” and fancied himself “a young, vibrant man.”