Mitch McConnell, a name that may live in infamy as gravedigger of American democracy

Mitch McConnell, Senate majority leader, vowed earlier this week to be the “Grim Reaper” for progressive policies if Republicans hold the Senate in 2020.

“If I’m still the majority leader in the Senate, think of me as the Grim Reaper. None of that stuff is going to pass,” McConnell said while speaking to community leaders in Owensboro, Ky., during his 2020 re-election campaign. In a merciful world, he’d be sacked.

Republicans are defending 22 Senate seats next year, including McConnell’s, compared to 12 seats being defended by Democrats. Though most of the GOP seats are in solidly Republican states, McConnell still faces the possibility of losing several potentially vulnerable members, including Senators Susan Collins (R- Me.), Cory Gardner (R-Col.), Thom Tillis (R- N.C.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa).

He pledged that even if Republicans lose the White House, he would use his position as majority leader to block progressive proposals like the Green New Deal. New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is one of the drivers behind the Green New Deal, a sweeping environmental proposal which McConnell brought to the Senate floor last month in what he later acknowledged was a “show vote.” When a large number of Democrats voted ‘present,’ Mitch immediately claimed it as proof that socialism is “a pervasive policy view on the other side.”

“Now, my friends, we’re having a legitimate debate about the virtues of socialism. And I don’t want you to think this is just a 28-year-old congresswoman from New York. This is much broader than that,” McConnell said Monday.

“I guarantee you that if I’m the last man standing and I’m still the majority leader, it ain’t happening. I can promise you,” McConnell added.

“We need to have a referendum on socialism,” McConnell recently told reporters when asked for his assessment of next year’s election.

Who is Mitch McConnell? Other than an ugly human version of a desiccated elongated turtle-necked prick?

His is the lynchpin standing between impeachment and Donald Trump.

Addison Mitchell McConnell, Jr. is a Kentucky senator, elected in 1984. He’s married to Elaine Chao, Secretary of Transportation, who was previously Secretary of Labor under President George W. Bush. McConnell is the second Kentuckian to lead his party in the Senate, the longest-serving U.S. Senator from Kentucky in history and the longest-serving Republican U.S. Senate leader in history.

In April 2008, Chao’s father, James Si-Cheng Chao, founder of the Foremost Group, a New York-based shipping, trading and finance enterprise, gave Chao and McConnell between $5 million and $25 million. According to reports, it “boosted McConnell’s personal worth from a minimum of $3 million in 2007 to more than $7 million” and “helped the McConnells after their stock portfolio dipped in the wake of the financial crisis that year.”

McConnell was known as a pragmatist and a moderate Republican early in his political career, but he has veered to the extreme right. He has led opposition to stricter campaign finance laws, culminating in the Supreme Court ruling that partially overturned the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act (McCain-Feingold) in 2009.

During the Obama presidency, McConnell worked to withhold Republican support for major presidential initiatives; made frequent use of the filibuster; and blocked an unprecedented number of Obama’s judicial nominees, including Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland. He described his decision to block Garland’s nomination as “the most consequential decision I’ve made in my entire public career.”

He declared in October 2010, that “the single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.” He failed.

During Obama’s presidency, thanks to McConnell, minority obstruction reached an all-time high as he insisted that any bill passing through the Senate needed a supermajority (60 votes rather than 50). McConnell justified the obstructionism by falsely claiming that the 60-vote threshold was the historical norm in the Senate.

He endorsed Rand Paul in the 2016 Republican primaries before ultimately supporting then-presumptive nominee Donald Trump.

In 2016, after being approached by U.S. intelligence community officials, McConnell refused to give a bipartisan statement with President Obama warning Russia not to interfere in the upcoming election.

McConnell’s upper left leg was paralyzed by a polio attack at the age of two. He claimed that his family “almost went broke” because of costs related to his illness.

In 1964, at the age of 22, McConnell began interning for Senator John Sherman Cooper (R-KY), which inspired him to later run for the Senate. In 1967, McConnell graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Law where he was president of the Student Bar Association.

In March 1967, shortly before his law school graduation and the expiration of his educational draft deferment, McConnell enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve as a private at Louisville, Kentucky. This was a coveted position because Reserve units were mostly kept out of combat during the Vietnam War.

McConnell’s first day of training at Fort Knox was July 9, 1967—two days after taking the bar exam—and his last day was Aug. 15, 1967. Shortly after his arrival, McConnell was diagnosed with optic neuritis and was deemed medically unfit for military service. After just five weeks at Fort Knox, he was honorably discharged.

Although McConnell has allowed reporters to examine parts of his military record and to take notes, he has refused to allow copies to be made or to disclose his entire record, despite calls by his opponents to do so.

His military time has also been the subject of criticism because his discharge was accelerated after his father placed a call to Sen. John Sherman Cooper, who then sent a wire to the commanding general at Fort Knox on Aug. 10, advising that “Mitchell [is] anxious to clear post in order to enroll in NYU.” He was allowed to leave post just five days later, though McConnell maintains that no one helped him with his enlistment or discharge. He never enrolled at NYU.

From 1968 through 1974, he worked for several politicians and even attempted to run for a seat in the state legislature in 1971, but was disqualified because he did not meet the residency requirement. He taught a night class on political science at the University of Louisville. In October 1974, McConnell returned to D.C. to fill a position as deputy assistant attorney general under President Gerald R. Ford where he worked alongside Robert Bork, Laurence Silberman and Antonin Scalia.

In 1977, McConnell was elected as Jefferson County Judge/Executive, the former top political office in Jefferson County, Ken. He was re-elected in 1981 and occupied this office until his election to the U.S. Senate in 1984. He defeated Democrat Walter “Dee” Huddleston by the slimmest of margins, becoming the first Republican to win a statewide election in Kentucky since 1968.

McConnell’s refusal to allow the President Barack Obama to seat a Supreme Court justice was described by political scientists and legal scholars as unprecedented, a “culmination of this confrontational style,” a “blatant abuse of constitutional norms” and a “classic example of constitutional hardball.”

University of North Carolina historian Christopher Browning wrote, “It was not necessarily wrong or unreasonable of McConnell to hope that a Republican would defeat Obama. It was wrong to cast this as the number one goal of the party, prior to everything else—debt reduction, tax policy, foreign relations, and the other issues that make the party something ordinary citizens might have a reason to care about. When low partisanship displaces anything higher … causes, principles, convictions lose their force and their allure, and become just the veil that makes power-seeking behavior presentable.”

In 2012, McConnell proposed a measure allowing President Obama to raise the debt ceiling, hoping that some Democratic senators would oppose the measure, thus demonstrating disunity among Democrats. However, all Democratic senators supported the proposal, leading McConnell to filibuster his own proposal.

Browning wrote: “If the U.S. has someone whom historians will look back on as the gravedigger of American democracy, it is Mitch McConnell.” McConnell’s “congressional gridlock in the U.S. has diminished respect for democratic norms, allowing McConnell to trample them even more,” he continued.

“The American Prospect” said, “America used to have a Senate. But under McConnell, what was once known as the world’s greatest deliberative body has become a partisan lap dog.” Cock sock, maybe?

McConnell had the highest disapproval rating of all senators in 2016 at 49 percent. McConnell has repeatedly been found to have the lowest home-state approval rating of any sitting senator. Yet, he keeps getting re-elected.