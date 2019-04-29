Wisconsin racists gobble up Trump’s butt cheese with a spoon

Donald Trump, recently self-proclaimed “most transparent” Oval Office Occupant ever, proved just that last Saturday evening during a rally in Green Bay, Wis.

The rally, meant to draw attention away from CNN’s coverage of the White House Correspondents Dinner being held in Washington at the same time. Though devoid of the usual comedic-filled barbs and vengeful denunciations, the White House ordered members of the administration to boycott the affair, according to a senior administration official.

Trump meanwhile went on an offensive, referring to the FBI and Department of Justice officials who had investigated Russia’s attack on the 2016 election as “scum.” The president said that “If you look at what’s happened with the scum that’s leaving the very top of government, people that others used to say, oh, that’s one — these were dirty cops. These were dirty players.”

Most of those “scum” and “dirty players,” however, were actually appointed by a very delusional Trump or by his advisers. He then fired most of them, some quit, and many others have been indicted for crimes related to him.

But the president wasn’t through:

“You take a look at what’s going on, there’s 21 of ‘em already. And I’m not even doing — they’re just leaving because they got caught like nobody ever got caught.”

Well, except for the fallout from Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal, perhaps.

Still Trump wasn’t through. Turning his attention to immigration, he proclaimed he had come up with the idea to ship asylum seekers to sanctuary cities. It was probably another Trump lie because if he had ordered it, why wasn’t it ever implemented?

In the process of telling that lie Demented Donald came up with one truth, finally admitted he is sick:

“We’re sending many of them to sanctuary cities, thank you very much. They’e not too happy about it I’m proud to tell you that was actually my sick idea.”

The Cheesehead crowd cheered. Wisconsin has a deep immigrant heritage.

Highlighting his total ignorance of all things foreign policy related, Trump then crowed:

“Look at Saudi Arabia, very rich country. They bought a lot from us, $450 billion they bought. You know you had people wanting to cut off Saudi Arabia. They bought $450 billion. I don’t want to lose them!”

Of course that country’s leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was likely responsible for the brutal torture and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, but what’s one dead journalist weighed against a $450 billion profit for Team Trump?

Then, as usual, Trump turned nasty on his benefactors, saying:

“But the military, we subsidize them. I called the king. I like the king. I said, king! We’re losing our ass defending you, king, and you have a lot of money!”

He said the king asked him why he was calling because nobody before had made such a call. “That’s because they were stupid!,” Delusional Trump said was his reply.

Few believe that he actually called. How . . . usual.

Among other amazing lies, Trump claimed that babies in Wisconsin can be “executed” after Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, said he would veto a bill that would require doctors to provide medical care to babies born alive after a failed abortion attempt or face a large fine and/or imprisonment:

“But your Democrat governor here in Wisconsin, shockingly, stated that he will veto legislation that protects Wisconsin babies born alive. The baby is born, the mother meets with the doctor, they take care of the baby, they wrap the baby beautifully, and then the doctor and the mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby.”

Delusional Don’s claim that mothers and doctors are permitted to execute a baby after it leaves the womb is a flat out lie. The bill he was referring to would mandate that health professionals do all they could to keep a baby alive if it was “born alive” and would penalize anyone who lets a baby die.

Shifting gears, Trump had consoling words in the wake of another synagogue shooting, this time in California, saying that “Tonight, America’s heart is with the victims of the horrific synagogue shooting,” adding that the entire nation “stands in solidarity with the Jewish community.” One was killed and three others wounded in the attack, which surely would have been worse if the 19-year-old attacker’s assault rifle had not apparently malfunctioned.

Trump said anti-Semitism and hate “must be defeated.” This from the man who opened his 2016 campaign with hateful attacks on Mexicans and Muslims.

Disgusting Donald couldn’t resist taking another shot at Democratic Party presidential candidates:

“I think Pocahontas (his nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren who incorrectly claimed she had American Indian heritage) “is finished, she’s out. When it was found that I had more Indian blood in me than she did. And then it was determined that I had none, but I still had more.”

Oh, to have someone in the Oval Office who speaks in complete, intelligent sentences.

He referred as usual, to “Sleepy Joe” Biden and “Crazy Bernie” Sanders two of the many announced POTUS candidates. For some reason he failed to attack front-runner Peter Paul Montgomery Buttigieg the 32nd and current Mayor of South Bend, Ind., since 2012. A Democrat, Buttigieg is a graduate of Harvard University, a Rhodes Scholar and a veteran of the War in Afghanistan. He’s also openly gay and has a husband.

Trump brought White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on stage after the crowed chanted “Sarah!” He had referenced Sanders while he rambled about his campaign, and that’s when the crowd started to chant her name and Trump obligingly invited her into the spotlight.

“Can you imagine any of these people up here doing what I’m doing?” he asked the crowd.

They cheered.

No, Donald, it’s hard to imagine anyone doing what you do, at least not anyone halfway intelligent.

But at least you are for once telling the truth: You aren’t letting your hate and prejudice stay unseen and unheard.