The Dumping Trump Robot: The Making of a Great Work of Art

What follows is a true story. If you don’t believe me, check out:

https://www.gofundme.com/giant-robotic-trump

(And while you are at feel free to write a large check).

As one of many who love the Trump Baby Balloon, I wanted to make my own contribution to anti-Trump art. My own inspiration was provided by a tour of the Chinese robot factory that builds the giant dinosaurs that pay my bills. The warehouse was chock-a-block with custom-sculpted motorized atrocities, from giant roaches to purple dragons.

Just as Leonardo DaVinci must have suddenly envisaged his portrait of the enigmatic smiling Mona Lisa, an epiphany dawned upon me. Why not an enormous (16 foot-high) statue of Trump?

The pose could only be the president tweeting on a golden toilet, suit pants bunched around his ankles, overlong blue tie dipped into the bowl. On his head a familiar red baseball cap emblazoned: Make America Great — Impeach Me.

More than an inspiring sculpture, this masterwork offered the potential for movement. So, our artisans added shifting motion to the shifty eyes, and a chattering jaw spouting epic phrases in Trump’s own voice, whether “No Collusion” or “Stable Genius.” In our quest for absolute verisimilitude, we were compelled to add a thunderous series of presidential farts.

IN fairness there is no robot to compare to this piece de animatronic resistance. More apt comparisons come to mind — Rodin’s The Thinker, or Michelangelo’s David.

$25,000 later, the Colossus of Trump is nearing completion. In six weeks it will have made its way to America, and I hope, to the front lines of an ever-mounting tsunami of protests against the fall of democracy under the modern Caligula.

I can’t wait to see it. And I see no reason why I should be the only one to claim the privilege of paying for The Dumping Trump.

How often do you get the chance to own a part of a masterpiece? (If I was you, I’d take a toe).