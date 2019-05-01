No lie, Barr tells Senate committee, ‘I Talked to Bob.’

Attorney General Bill Barr claimed this morning during testimony before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee he didn’t lie in early April when he told a sitting senator he was not aware of dissatisfaction among Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team concerning Barr’s March 24 summary of the Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Barr’s short but specific answer to Florida Democratic Sen. Charlie Crist’s inquiry last month about his knowledge of anger among investigators concerning the whitewashed summary, political spin of the Mueller team’s extensive work product was “no, I’m not.”

Not so fast, Mr. Barr. It turns out Mueller sent a letter (click the link to read it) to the attorney general dated March 27 in which Mr. Mueller stated “The summary letter the department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions.”

Mueller also strongly encouraged Barr to release executive summaries of the report drafted by his team to offset damage caused by the attorney general’s spin of the report’s findings issued just days before.

“Release at this time would alleviate the misunderstandings that have arisen and would answer congressional and public questions about the nature and outcome of our investigation,” Mr. Mueller wrote.

When pushed today about this apparent lie to Congress — which is a federal offense — Mr. Barr tried to explain away his previous wrong-minded answer. “I spoke directly to Bob,” he stated. “I talked with Special Counsel Mueller.”

Barr’s apparent defense to what looks like, sounds like, smells like a lie back in April to Congress is that since he talked to Mueller, he believes he truthfully answered Crist’s question: He didn’t know what Mueller team members were saying about his 4-page personal review of a 480-page report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections and the numerous attempts by Donald J. Trump and his cohorts to end or block parts of the investigation.

Not only did Barr tell senators today he answered Crist truthfully, he also stated emphatically that how, what and when the Mueller report should be made public was his decision and his decision only. Once Mueller turned in the report, “It became my baby,” Barr said.

Mueller’s letter pointing out problems with Barr’s summary of the investigator’s work-product was similar, in Barr’s mind, to a prosecutor telling a winning defense lawyer there was additional information that should have been included in any final report of a case.

Let’s call BS on that one. Mueller’s letter is pointed and specifically calls out Barr’s political partisan handling of releasing the report.

Bottom line: Barr lied to Congress. He had the letter from Mueller two weeks before testifying to Crist he was not aware of any dissatisfaction among the Mueller team concerning his summary of their findings.

He knew it and yet he chose to thumb his nose at Congress. His boss lies, so he should lie. No one in the Trump world has yet to suffer the consequences of their lack of respect for the truth and the rule of law.

Not only should Barr get run out of town, but it’s time for the U.S. House to launch impeachment hearings against his boss.