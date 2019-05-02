So what if Barr won’t testify today? We’ve already seen all we need to see

After opening the hearing with a rant about FBI agents being biased against then-candidate Donald J. Trump, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham quoted them saying Trump was “a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot” who should “go to hell.” Actually, that was a quote from Senator Graham speaking about his old rival back in December 2015.

With that, the attorney general of the United States sat in front of the nation’s representatives and lied his ass off . . . again. The attorney general is supposed to be the people’s lawyer, but on Wednesday Barr revealed himself as the personal attorney for the president. Barr not only acted as the president’s defense lawyer, he also acted as a PR flack.

In the process Barr seriously damaged the reputation and effectiveness of the intelligence community. What worried me the most is how he kept inserting some of the most ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories into the language of the chief law enforcement officer of the United States of America.

Morale must be pretty low among the rank and file over at the FBI as the Trump administration drags that agency through the muck and the mire. A major part of our national security apparatus is purposely being diminished in the eyes of the nation in an effort to cover the ass of Donald Trump, our Grifter in Chief.

While Senate Democrats, especially Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), were busy trying to get straight answers out of Barr, he smugly demonstrated he was there to obfuscate, lie and lie some more until he reached that point of peak political hackdom, “I don’t recall.” When one can’t recall during questioning before a Senate committee it means I can’t answer without lying so, I don’t remember.

Across the aisle, Republican senators led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) were in full black helicopter conspiracy mode with their concerns about the ‘seedy, cynical, political culture’ at the FBI and DOJ.

Some of us grew up during the era of the Civil Rights Movement under the FBI culture of J. Edgar Hoover, the agency that suggested Martin Luther King kill himself. It was the FBI that ran the COINTELPRO operation against domestic groups especially black activists.

Right now I trust the culture of the FBI more than I trust the Republican Party. Today the Republican members of the Senate demonstrated they couldn’t give a damn about the rule of law or their oaths to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Attorney General Barr won’t appear today before the House Judiciary Committee chaired by Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), and so what? No need to spend another day with that lying sack of shit.