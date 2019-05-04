Trumplandia: April 27 — May 4, 2019

Theater of the Absurd Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 42.3% — up from 41.1% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 50% — up from 49% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Attorney General Barr’s decision to mislead the public in his testimony to Congress was not a technicality — it was a crime. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 2, 2019

Act 1: Lies From the Empty Chair

The week of our Trump — Apr. 27, 2019: This week the American public was treated to several bizarre performances in the “Theater of the Absurd.” Performed by both the executive and legislative branches of government, these displays of theater were part of the ongoing blowback from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The report was completed more than a month ago and was summarized by President Trump’s hand-picked Attorney General, William Barr.

Barr’s four-page summary memo drew conclusions about the Mueller report that cast its conclusions as not proving that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia, but could not rule out that the president obstructed justice. Barr allegedly read the 448-page report in two days and President Donnie said that his summary had exonerated him of any wrongdoing.

Barr next released a redacted version of the report, which some say not only placed the Trump campaigns dealings with Russia in a negative light, but also appeared to lay out a roadmap for Congress to make a case against him for obstruction of justice.

The dueling dynamic created a two act masterpiece that played itself out this week on Capitol Hill when Barr visited the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 1 to discuss his interpretation of the Mueller report. What must have seemed like a formality when he accepted the invitation turned caustic hours before his appearance, when The New York Times reported that Mueller himself had voiced concerns about Barr’s memo and how it cast his report.

The Times story said Mueller was concerned about the portrayal of his report as an exonerating document for Trump and called out his boss and old friend in two letters. The violation of protocol alarmed Barr, but also placed his previous testimony before Congress in the forefront of the investigation.

Did the attorney general perjure himself by stating in April that he was unaware of Mueller’s displeasure with his synopsis? How could he not know about Mueller’s concerns if he had a letter that predates his appearance before Congress in April?

These questions framed what was to be a long day before the Senate Judiciary Committee, filled with deceptive answers, sharp exchanges between Barr and Democratic senators who poked and prodded the top law enforcement official.

Throughout the hearing, Barr disclosed facts that defied logic and reality. He disclosed a conversation with Mueller about the March 27 letter but refused to give Congress the notes on the call. He stated that he questioned Mueller about his reasons for submitting the letter that would become a part of the historic record, then described the correspondence as “snitty,” and said he believed it was prepared by a staff member and not Mueller himself.

Barr said the president should have the right to determine the validity of any investigation into himself and fire a special counsel if he felt that investigation was unwarranted. Barr said once Mueller submitted the report he as attorney general should determine whether the public gets to see it.

In the end, Barr’s defiant performance seemed to further frustrate Congress and left the American people with additional questions about why the attorney general places him above the Constitution. Members of the coequal branch of government were not amused.

Flashback: April 10. VAN HOLLEN: Did Bob Mueller support your conclusion? BARR: I don't know whether Bob Mueller supported my conclusion. pic.twitter.com/vmwkmw3bcj — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 1, 2019

Accused by senators of “cherry picking” the Mueller report to please Trump, Barr refused to sit for a second day of testimony scheduled for the next day before the largely Democratic House Judiciary Committee.

He was accused of lying to the American people, misleading the public and ultimately was called upon to resign by several members of Congress including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Ca.), who joined with his fellow Californian, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.), to call him a liar and a criminal who committed perjury.

Act 2: What a Chicken Shit

Happening Now: Attorney General William Barr skipped a House Judiciary hearing Thursday on special counsel Robert Mueller's report , escalating an already acrimonious battle between Democrats and the Justice Department.https://t.co/aaRlmuwVZB — KFOX14 News (@KFOX14) May 2, 2019

The next day was less dramatic, but no less absurd.

Barr had already decided he was not going to honor his invitation to the House of Representatives and in doing so, left himself open to ridicule by its members, who called him “chicken.”

The snub by Barr caused Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) to open the session by mocking the missing attorney general. Cohen placed a ceramic chicken figurine in the chair marked for Barr and then retired to his place on the dais, where he chowed down on a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

“Chicken Barr should have shown up today and answered questions,” Cohen told the media.

Department of Justice (DOJ) officials said Barr’s absence was not due to his fear of questioning, but because of a dispute over whether House staff attorneys should be allowed to question him in a 30-minute block.

Without its subject, the House Judiciary hearing lasted only 15 minutes. Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D- NY) said his insistence on extended questioning of Barr was warranted given Barr’s “lack of candor.”

Rep. Doug Collins (R- Ga.), the top Republican in the House Committee, said Nadler’s demands that Barr be questioned by attorneys was the root cause for the attorney general’s absence. Collins said Nadler’s “desperate tactics” cost the committee another chance to close out issues tied to the release of the Mueller report. Ironically, staff attorneys have been used in high-level hearings in Congress for decades.

Nadler issued a subpoena to the DOJ requesting the full, un-redacted Mueller report and the special counsel’s underlying evidence.

The full report was expected to be turned over to Congress on the day of Barr’s testimony to the Senate but was not. The DOJ instead issued a response that stated it would not comply with the request. The DOJ response claimed that Nadler’s subpoena for the full report without edits was “not legitimate oversight,” and an “overbroad and extraordinary burdensome” request. Barr held that congressional leaders could read a less-redacted version of the report with the grand jury references removed.

On May 3, Nadler sent Barr a letter proposing that the House Judiciary Committee could work with the DOJ to prioritize investigative materials it turns over to Congress. However, Nadler then set a 9 a.m. deadline for the DOJ to submit the Mueller report in its entirety on May 6 or face contempt proceedings.

“The Committee is prepared to make every realistic effort to reach an accommodation with the Department. But if the Department persists in its baseless refusal to comply with a validly issued subpoena, the Committee will move to contempt proceedings and seek further legal recourse.”

In addition, Nadler has stated that due to the impasse with Barr, his committee is attempting to set up a date where it could arrange for Mueller to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. Nadler has sent a letter to the DOJ that would have Mueller appear before the committee no later than May 23.

It is unclear whether Barr, who is still Mueller’s superior at the DOJ, will allow the Special Counsel to testify.

Meanwhile, Senate Judiciary Committee head Sen. Lindsey Graham (R- S.C.) sent Mueller a letter yesterday asking whether he felt Barr’s representation of the telephone call between him and Barr was accurate. When testifying before the Senate, Barr characterized the call as a casual correspondence between two friends in which Mueller complained that Barr should release the report due to false media perception. However, media perceptions were never mentioned in the March 27 memo from Mueller to Barr, rather Mueller seemed to speak specifically about Barr’s own interpretation:

“The summary letter the Department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office’s work and conclusions. We communicated that concern to the Department on the morning of March 25.”

Meanwhile, President Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday. Media reports indicate the men spoke of several issues including the outcome of the Mueller report, but not about Russia’s interference or what should be done to stop additional foreign interference.

No Moore

Steve Moore, a great pro-growth economist and a truly fine person, has decided to withdraw from the Fed process. Steve won the battle of ideas including Tax Cuts…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2019

Everything politically relevant to the country did not take place in the halls of Congress this week.

Right-wing economic commentator Stephen Moore, a Trump pick for the Federal Reserve Board, allegedly pulled himself from consideration after spending much of the week crowing about his support in the Senate.

Moore, a Trump supporter and campaign adviser, is the president’s second pick for the Fed that has developed cold feet in the past several weeks. Former GOP presidential hopeful Herman Cain had also been tapped for a seat.

Cain dropped out of the consideration on April 9 after several Republicans voiced a lack of support for the former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza and 2012 GOP presidential candidate. Cain, who runs a pro-Trump super PAC, removed his name from the process afer concerns were voiced about his appointment politicizing the board.

Moore, who is a fellow at the Heritage Foundation think tank, came under fire for his conservative economic views, a controversial divorce, a $75,000 IRS tax lien and past statements that demeaned women.

In 2012, a Virginia judge held Moore in contempt of court for failing to pay an agreed- upon $330,000 settlement for alimony and child support. An article this week suggested Moore had been shorting his ex-wife by about $8,000 a month for an undisclosed amount of time.

On May 1, Moore was still expecting to be considered for the post and referred to it as the “honor of his life.” During an interview that day on Bloomberg TV he boasted he expected to be easily confirmed. He also said he did not concur with the president’s position that suggests the Fed cut interest rates by a percentage point to further improve the economy.

By early afternoon on May 2, Trump announced Moore withdrew from the review process.

Moore blamed his withdrawal on media “smear” attacks. His departure brings Trump’s failed picks to the Fed to four, with Nellie Liang and Marvin Goodfriend also failing.