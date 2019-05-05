The eyes have it, Barr is soulless

It has been said that the eyes are the mirrors to the soul. If that’s true, William Barr’s soul was dancing on hot coals during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday. His eyes wiggled, jiggled and twitched as he sought to dodge pointed questions from Democrats about his obvious false conclusions to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

His pathetic four-page “summary” of the over 400-page report showed he either didn’t read or that he completely ignored Mueller’s conclusions. It landed his lying lard-ass in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Even as Trump cock sock Lindsay Graham tried to shield Barr and put an early end to his testimony, Democrats persisted and had Barr squirming so visibly that he refused to make a encore before the House Judiciary Committee the next day.

Maybe Barr should “lawyer up,” should he be forced to return. He could be held in contempt, although he is already contemptible. He was obviously brought in by Donald to deflect and lie for him about Mueller’s conclusions, and he has not disappointed.

In a letter to the attorney general from the reclusive Mueller, he objected to Barr’s memo, asserting that it “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of his work. The revelation came as a bolt from left field when The Washington Post somehow obtained and published the letter.

A December 15, 2015 Psychology Today article said, “when people are sad or worried, they furrow their brow, which makes the eyes look smaller; when people are cheerful we correctly call them “bright eyed.” That’s because people raise their eyebrows when they’re happy, making the eyes look bigger and brighter.” During his time before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Barr was anything but cheerful.

The article continues:

“The mouth shape of a smile is easy to fake — we do it all the time out of politeness. But the eyes are the giveaway: When we’re truly happy, we not only smile but also crinkle the corners of our eyes in a “crow’s feet” pattern. But when people fake a smile, they usually forget about their eyes.”

One only has to review the video from Barr’s testimony to see the pudding.

His eyes register nothing, even as he tells lie after lie.

Meanwhile, last week when asked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) about Trump allegedly pressuring then-White House counsel Don McGahn to lie “in order to prevent further criticism of himself,” Barr shot back, “Well, that’s not a crime.” Astounding.

Barr also admitted under questioning from 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), that he had not examined the underlying evidence before concluding that Trump should not be charged with obstruction of justice. Who wrote the Mueller Report Cliff’s Notes for Barr and Donald? How does one write a book review without having read the book?

Barr also struggled to answer Harris’ question about whether Trump or others at the White House had “asked or suggested” that he open an investigation into anyone. A fumbling Barr said, “I’m trying to grapple with the word ‘suggest.’ ” That is a big, tough word William, maybe Donald, with his “ huge vocabulary” can clear that up for you.

Of course the Conservative Media (Fox News) worshippers are claiming victory and that Trump and Barr are being persecuted.

Meanwhile, Graham (R-S.C.), chairman of the committee, has declared that he will not ask Mueller to testify about the Russia probe.

“I’m not going to do any more. Enough already. It’s over,” Graham told reporters, when asked why he wasn’t calling Mueller to appear before his committee.

However, the discovery of the March Mueller letters, the abrupt resignation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed former FBI Director Mueller as a special counsel, all seem to leave the doors open for more news related to the Russia report.

When Delusional Donald brought in Barr, it was transparent as glass that he was to be the deflector of the report.

Be it chaos, panic or deflection. don’t look for any answers in his lying eyes.

His job here is done.