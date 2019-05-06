Trump’s Kentucky-fried brain takes on the Derby

Maybe not so amazingly, Twitmeister Donnie Trump is off on the races — horse, that is.

For reasons known only to his twitching fingers and little gray cells, Donnie called the disqualification of apparent Kentucky Derby winner Maximum Security an example of “political correctness.”

Maximum Security, the favorite, was the first disqualification in the 145- run history of the Derby.

After crossing the finish line first, Maximum Security was disqualified after race stewards reviewed video of the run, following complaints from two competing jockeys that the horse had bumped into their mounts at around the quarter-pole mark.

Country House, a 65-1 long shot, was awarded the win. It’s the longest odds for a Kentucky Derby-winning horse since Donerail, who won the Derby in 1913 at 91-1 odds at post time.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, the day after the race, Donnie railed, “The Kentuky (sic) Derby decision was not a good one. It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby – not even close!”

Your spelling of the Bluegrass State is a furlong short, Don.

Delusional Don’s spelling gaffes on Twitter are things of legend. He spelled the word “Corps” in “Marine Corps” as “Core.” He also once misspelled the name of his own wife, Melania, in a Twitter message, calling her “Melanie.” In a December 2018 Twit about the Russia collusion investigation, Trump declared that Democrats were unable to find a “smoking gun” — but he spelled the phrase “Smocking Gun.” Even his capitalization of the two words was inappropriate.

Trump’s history of contact with horses probably goes back to his early adulthood — he’s kissed so many horses’ asses. And he’s even shown himself to be a yuge one at times.

This time, at least, he isn’t whipping a dead horse.