Trump’s Pit Bull Is Really Mean And Nasty

Trump’s National Security Affairs assistant is former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton, the combative former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who sports an anemic walrus mustache and a know-it-all attitude.

The Washington Post is claiming the former king of my-way-or- the-highway is knee deep in doo-doo for rushing a U.S. Navy battle group to threaten Iran with military retaliation in case it is planning to do something so evil it remains a secret. The Post is implying it might be Bolton’s last play before getting put back in the kennel from which he came.

U.S. officials said the deployment was in response to “clear indications” Iranian armed forces were preparing for a possible attack against U.S. forces on land, including in Iraq and Syria, and at sea.

The Pentagon says the U.S. Central Command requested approval from acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan.

“The movement of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln [strike group] to the region was expedited and it was ordered there effective immediately,” an unnamed Pentagon official said.

Best known as one of the world’s ultimate chicken hawks, Bolton has wanted to attack Iran ever since he tugged on the reins of power at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) during 1981 and 1982 and again from 1985 to 1989.

The benign-sounding agency is the $27 billion a year wishing well where despots friendly to the United States come to beg for military and economic aid, usually needed to ensure their staying power while they pillage their countries in preparation for accelerated retirement.

Bolton took credit for beating the war drums in a statement released on Sunday evening:

“In response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings, the United States is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the U.S. Central Command region to send a clear and unmistakable message to the Iranian regime that any attack on United States interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force. The United States is not seeking war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or regular Iranian forces.”

The carrier strike group includes about 9,000 sailors and marines, the Aegis missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf. and three guided-missile destroyers, as well as a carrier air wing with about 90 aircraft, including three strike fighter squadrons and its supporting aircraft.

Trump named the ultra-hardline Fox News pundit to his shadowy role last year after ousting U.S. Army Major General H.R. McMaster for disagreeing with his still-incoherent foreign policy.

Bolton was appointed as the 27th Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs on April 8, 2018, over the strong objections of many Pentagon generals and policy makers who are afraid of his bomb now, think later approach to international diplomacy.

A provocative early advocate of the Iraq war, Bolton is also a big fan of preemptive strikes against North Korea and war with Iran — making him a scary fellow even among mad dog Republicans. So far Trump has ignored his advice, although he likes to prod Bolton into a provocative statement or two whenever the embattled Bozo needs a diversion from his many troubles.

Between the news of possible war with Iran and new tariffs against China, the stock market had plummeted more than 500 points by 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday. At closing, the market was down 473.39 points from the previous day.

Last year, conservative magazine The New Republic claimed Bolton would become national security adviser “because nobody competent wants to work for Trump anymore.”

The searing indictment was upheld across the United States and around the world by thinking people who don’t believe chaining a mad dog to the White House is the best way to guard America.

Even Trump wasn’t sure of Bolton’s approach to statecraft before he started running out of qualified adults willing to work in his kindergarten for fools, withdrawing his name from multiple Senate-confirmable positions because even Republicans wouldn’t willingly consent to his presence in Trumplandia.

For example, on a Fox News Channel interview with Trish Regan in 2017, Bolton said, “The only diplomatic option left is to end the North Korean regime by effectively having the South take it over. You’ve got to argue with China.”

“That’s not really diplomatic!” Regan responded.

Said Bolton:

“That is their problem, not ours. Anybody who thinks more diplomacy with North Korea, more sanctions, whether against North Korea, or an effort to apply sanctions against China, is just giving North Korea more time to increase its nuclear arsenal . . . and put us, South Korea, and Japan in more jeopardy. We have fooled around with North Korea for 25 years, and fooling around some more is just going to make matters worse.”

Whether Bolton is correct in a philosophical way is debatable, but there is no question his easy reason for going to war with Asia and its 1.4 billion people would bode ill for the United States, particularly when the people must look to a moron like Trump to save us from the idiots in his regime.

Some foreign policy experts are claiming Bolton’s Iran drama is Kabuki theater designed to keep the Saudis, Israelis, Gulf states and wealthy Republican donors happy. Foreign Policy magazine pontificated that perhaps Trump, Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “know deep down that the regime isn’t going to fall and isn’t going to renegotiate a better deal than the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)” — the Iran nuclear treaty.

Perhaps, but Trump has once again painted himself into a corner. By vilifying former President Barack Obama’s peaceful handling of Iran, perhaps it is predictable that Trump, Pompeo and Bolton would embrace coercive military arm twisting, despite knowing Bolton’s jaded approach never worked in the past.

There is nothing like a slavering pit bull with a mouthful of teeth to get attention.