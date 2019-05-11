Trumplandia: May 4 — 11, 2019

Biggest Loser Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 42.4% — up from 42.3% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 49% — down from 50% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

….to testify. Are they looking for a redo because they hated seeing the strong NO COLLUSION conclusion? There was no crime, except on the other side (incredibly not covered in the Report), and NO OBSTRUCTION. Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

Contemptuous

The week of our Trump — May 4, 2019: Have you ever lost $1 billion dollars in a decade?

How about been subpoenaed for your federal tax returns?

Maybe you’ve paid $300,000 in hush money to your mistresses?

If your answers were “no,” to any of the above then you’re like 99.9 percent of the rest of the people on this planet. But if you answered yes, then here in the good ol’ USA you’d be known in legal circles as “Individual-One.” You’d also be called Mr. President.

President Donald J. Trump continued his role as grifter-in-chief this week by staying in office and out of jail while continuing to deny congressional subpoenas for documents, refusing to allow testimony from the former White House counsel and the special counsel who investigated his ties to a hostile foreign government, all while his recently appointed attorney general was being held in contempt of Congress.

The moves were all part of the Republican stall and stonewall technique that suggests the president cannot be prosecuted of a crime so he can obstruct investigations against him by invoking executive privilege or otherwise ignoring requests from the co-equal part of government.

It all played out this week and in the end fueled talk of a constitutional crisis.

Trump’s defiance tour began when the House Judiciary Committee watched its May 6 deadline come and go, and continued days later when that same panel voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress. In a 24-16 vote, House Democrats filed a formal action that placed Barr in contempt for failing to provide a fully, un-redacted version of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian meddling, along with underlying documents tied to the probe.

Trump, who upon release of the Mueller report proclaimed exoneration and hailed the work of the special counsel, changed his tune following the threat of subpoena, especially as it related to the release of the entire report.

On May 8 Trump said the un-redacted report and underlying documents would not be released to Congress despite the subpoena from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY). Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd said because the House did not delay the contempt vote, negotiations over receiving the un-redacted report were over, allowing the president to use his “protective assertion.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders emerged from the shadows only to sow more discord. The Huckster dismissed the request for the probe as nothing more than a partisan attack on the Constitution. Calling the contempt vote “unlawful and reckless,” she spouted:

“It is sad that Chairman Nadler is only interested in pandering to the press and pleasing his radical left constituency. The American people deserve a Congress that is focused on solving real problems like the crisis at the border, high prescription drug prices, our country’s crumbling infrastructure, and so much more.”

Huckabee Sanders’ words came during a backdrop of additional denials from the Oval Office that included an article in The New York Times that showed the president had lost an estimated $1 billion between the years of 1985-1994, making him the biggest loser of any single taxpayer during that time.

In addition to Barr and the Department of Justice (DOJ) not adhering to the congressional subpoena, the president will not allow former White House Counsel Don McGahn to appear before the body to answer questions of obstruction, and he also punted the decision over whether Mueller can appear to Barr.

Two days before the vote to hold Barr in contempt, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin formally rejected a subpoena for the president’s tax returns from the House Ways and Means Committee. Mnuchin also deferred his denial to the DOJ stating the request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.”

Also backed by Barr, Mnuchin’s refusal is a blatant disregard for the 1924 anti-corruption law that requires the Treasury secretary to provide Congress with any citizen’s tax returns upon request. The matter is expected to be decided by the courts, given that no request has ever been refused as per Section 6103 under the law. It is the same provision in the law used to show that former President Richard Nixon had cheated on his taxes.

Nadler said the entire approach by the executive branch suggests the nation is in a constitutional crisis.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi agreed with Nadler, saying that by not complying with subpoenas, the president and attorney general are acting as if they are above the law and are not honoring their oaths of office Stating that one of the articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon was based on ignoring subpoenas from Congress, Pelosi addressed the possibility of impeachment during an event at Cornell University:

“Trump is goading us to impeach him. Every day he’s taunting, taunting, taunting. Because he knows it would be very divisive in the country, but he doesn’t really care. He just wants to solidify his base. So we can’t impeach him for political reasons and we can’t not impeach him for political reasons.”

At press time it was unclear whether either McGahn or Mueller would testify before Congress. Mueller has indicated that Barr mischaracterized his report, especially in the area of obstruction of justice.

Barr has been cited as perjuring himself regarding a letter from Mueller in March 2019 that suggested Mueller had issues with his Barr’s four-page summarization of the 448-page report.

Members of the House Judiciary Committee have said the special counsel could appear before Congress as early as May 15.

Don Don Go Bye-Bye?

Apparently the Republican chair of the Senate Intel Committee didn’t get the memo from the Majority Leader that this case was closed… https://t.co/jvV5PIX266 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 8, 2019

In the midst of the battle between the House of Representative and the White House, it was the Senate Intelligence Committee this week that touched off its own furor when it had the gall to subpoena the president’s son, Donald Jr., as it related to his testimony about the Russia probe.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) on May 8 announced that he had subpoenaed Donald Trump, Jr. to appear before his committee as part of the continuing investigation.

Don Jr. testified before the Senate committee in 2017 and was said to have lied about aspects of his June 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney and others in pursuit of dirt on Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton.

The subpoena opened a rift in the Republican Party this week, causing members who are seeking re-election and backing the president to turn on Burr, who is not.

The president said he was surprised his son was subpoenaed. His position and that of his enablers has been that the Mueller investigation is over and has exonerated the president of any wrongdoing. The president and his sycophants have stated it is time to move away from all things tied to the Mueller probe.

Many have wondered how Trump Jr. avoided jail time or at least charges after being portrayed by the president’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen as person who had lied to Congress. This week Cohen himself began serving a three-year sentence for making illegal campaign payments to silence porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal at the direction of President Trump.

Cohen said that Don Jr. lied to Congress during his previous testimony regarding negotiations to site a Trump Tower in Moscow while his father was running for office. When interviewed by the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2017, Don Jr. said he was only mildly aware of the tower project.

However, Cohen testified that Don Jr. and the president’s daughter, Ivanka, were briefed on the Kremlin-linked project at least 10 times. Cohen also testified that Don Jr. was not only at the meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower in New York in June of 2016, but that he had briefed his father about the meeting, which also was attended by Senior Adviser to the President Jared Kushner and convicted former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort.

President Trump has denied knowledge of the June 2016 meeting.

One take-away from the Mueller report suggested Don Jr. was not charged because the government could not prove he understood that his actions seeking dirt from a foreign adversary to aid his father’s campaign were illegal.

“To prove that a defendant acted ‘knowledgeably and willfully,’ the government would have to show that the defendant had general knowledge his conduct was unlawful,” the report stated. It appeared the 41-year-old Donald Trump, Jr. was not seen as smart enough to know if he was breaking the law or coordinating a conspiracy with the Russians.

Don Jr. is expected to follow the lead of his father and ignore the congressional subpoena. Sure, that would land most in jail for contempt, but probably not the rich, white and privileged son of a monarch elected by the people.

Just For Sport

One of the most peculiar things about our current president is his odd relationship with sports.

Unlike other presidents who have celebrated the feats of championship athletes and used the “visit to the White House” as a bonding experience, Trump exploits sports events, splitting the locker room and sideline into a competition of athletes who support him versus those who do not.

Divisive Donnie was able to use sport to divide people four times this week.

It began over the weekend when Mr. Divisive somehow turned a very competitive Kentucky Derby into a political statement. The historic horse race, which was held on May 4, ended in controversy when the expected winner, “Maximum Security,” was disqualified for interference. The new winner a 65-1 long shot named Country House became Derby champion after the ruling.

As only Trump can do, the disqualification — the first in history for a Derby winner — became an example of an “era of political correctness.” In the same social media post Trump said that despite the official outcome, the “best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby — not even close.”

Thus began a week of Trump cavorting with sports figures that continued with his handing out the Commander-in-Chief Trophy on May 5 to the football team for Army.

Then on May 6, Trump invited golfing buddy and former serial philanderer Tiger Woods to the Oval Office to celebrate his Master’s win last month following potentially career-ending back surgery.

Woods, who won his first major tournament in a decade, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, joining the ranks of other golf legends Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Charles Sifford, the first African-American to play on the PGA tour.

While Tiger beamed and thanked his friend for the high honor, there was little joy in Mudville on May 9 when the World Series Champion Boston Red Sox came to town for their fast-food lunch with The Donald.

The event seemed doomed from the start when the White House posted its official announcement with the team name misspelled. The posting, which was later removed, was a grave sin against our national pastime ignorantly taking a crap on one of its oldest franchises and 100 years of tradition by naming the club “Red Socks” instead of “Red Sox.”

A second slap in the face occurred when several members of the team chose not to participate due to the Trump presidency and its issues with black and brown people. Team members, including American League MVP Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts; David Price, Jackie Bradley, Jr., Rafael Devers, Christian Vazquez and Manager Joey Cora all refused their invitation.

Cora, who is Puerto Rican, said he could not make the trip given the “poor treatment” the Trump administration gave to his native country following Hurricane Maria in 2017.

“It’s pretty tough to go celebrate where we’re at,” Cora said in a statement. “I’d rather not go and just be consistent with everything.”