EDITOR’S NOTE: Here at The Shinbone Star, we take pride in our mission of “being no longer encumbered by any sense of fair play,” and we take that mission seriously. But when you have a joke as your president, the need to laugh in the face of foolishness is cathartic and many times necessary. In homage to the phrase that a picture really is worth a thousand words, we set forth our weekly collection of cartoons aimed at your funny bone. Other cartoons from around the internet are available on our Seen & Not Heard page, which is updated periodically. The link is also accessible from the top of any Shinbone Star page.
Shotgun Wedding?
Kremlin Still Waiting for Decision on Putin-Trump Meeting
Stuck in the Middle with You
One thought on “The Un-Funnies”
This is a ridiculous, scary freaking time.
It’s no wonder I’ve been leaning more and more toward Atheism when I see the crap done (and legislation patterned after) religious doctrines that’re over a thousand years old.
Disgusting, and stupid.
And God did sanction a “test” for priests to administer (with the help of a jealous husband) to a woman suspected of adultery; a concoction that was believed to make her miscarry if she was pregnant by another man.
Um, what do you call that…an abortion?!
(sigh) time to do more research…
