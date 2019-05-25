Trumplandia: May 18 — 25, 2019

Trump Tantrum Theater Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 41.2% — down from 42% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 46% — up from 45% last week

Without the ILLEGAL Witch Hunt, my poll numbers, especially because of our historically “great” economy, would be at 65%. Too bad! The greatest Hoax in American History. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

Whiny Little Bitch

The week of our Trump — May 18, 2019: When this week began, no one could have predicted our growing constitutional crisis would go into overdrive and cause our reality TV star president to melt down in full toddler-in-chief mode.

The Donald was set to have another tough week that featured Democrats pushing for his impeachment while they gained ground in the quest to see his taxes. In addition, pet Trump creditor Deutsche Bank was found to have irregularities in its dealings with Trump and the Trump family, while the U.S. House of Representatives continued to demand an un-redacted copy of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, its author still expected to testify before Congress.

While that could make anyone grumpy, Trump’s historic tantrum occurred moments after he canceled a May 22 meeting With Democratic members of Congress about funding to repair the country’s infrastructure. Depending on who told you, the incident before the infrastructure meeting was either a full-on hissy fit by our nation’s leader or a fully planned event that could be the latest in a coordinated attempt to obstruct justice.

Things appeared to go sideways when Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) held a meeting with her fellow Democrats prior to the infrastructure summit with Trump. According the liar-in-chief, he was offended when Pelosi held the meeting and discussed “the I-word” with her colleagues, only to emerge from the caucus and proclaim the president was involved in a coverup that involved obstructing justice by not complying with congressional subpoenas or calling for the release of the full report from Mueller with its supporting documents.

Trump was then said to have addressed the delegation, not to talk about infrastructure, which had been the plan, but to bemoan ongoing investigations into his finances, and, of course, what was stated in the Mueller report.

Members of Congress assembled at the White House described the experience as a jaw-dropping incident with the president that was a near temper tantrum. They said the president stated he would not participate in the meeting until he was no longer being investigated.

Trump left the meeting and marched into the Rose Garden for a supposedly impromptu news conference to show his disdain. Trump’s tantrum was probably staged, however, because it was replete with preprinted visual aids and a bulky “No Collusion/No Obstruction” placard placed in front of the presidential lectern.

Although portrayed as anger, it appeared Trump never intended to hold the summit on infrastructure but wanted to further his narrative of presidential harassment. Anyone with a brain would have to wonder how Pelosi’s “unexpected attack” on the president’s character could have allowed the White House press office to convert Trump’s outrage into a Power Point presentation just minutes later.

Trump was even caught red-handed with a lengthy page of crib notes laying out highlights for his pity party:

“Most transparent”

“They want to impeach me over acts they did.”

“Dems have no achomlishments (sic).”

Outrage was never so contrived.

Trump said he would not participate in anymore negotiations with Democrats until the “witch hunts” ended. In hindsight, it was just another ruse.

Deceitful Donnie said during the presser that he does not “do coverups,” but over the last two months the “most transparent president in history” has spent his time dodging dozens of requests from Congress and directing members of his administration to not comply with federal subpoenas.

With the infrastructure meeting looming, Trump and his propaganda wing — Fox News — fancied it a Democratic trap to get him to raise taxes. He said as such just prior to the meeting. He sent Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) a letter that appeared to change the focus of the meeting from the $2 trillion promised for infrastructure to a push to have Congress pass the U.S., Mexico and Canada Free Trade Agreement (USMCA).

Schumer and Pelosi acknowledged Trump’s 11th hour request but said they planned to pursue infrastructure improvements.

Pelosi said the events of May 22 highlighted Trump’s shortcomings and apparent refusal to honor his oath of office. She said Congress would continue to pursue an infrastructure plan that would:

“Insist on our principles: that any plan we support be big, bold and bipartisan; that it be comprehensive, future-focused, green and resilient; and that it be a jobs and ownership-boost with strong Buy America, labor, and women, veteran and minority-owned business protections.”

Cray-Cray

Nancy Pelosi: "I pray for the President of the United States. I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country."

Via ABC pic.twitter.com/E1oKF7B8vW — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 23, 2019

One sure-fire way to make people think you’re crazy is to exhibit a need for others to assure you that you’re not.

I guess someone informed Donnie about the optics of his little Rose Garden tizzy because he spent all of May 23 explaining how not crazy he was, and in turn how crazy was his main accuser. Reflecting on

the canceled meeting and his whiny press conference, Trump assured a group of farmers and White House press staff that what was portrayed as a tantrum was actually just “fake news.”

During a gathering in the Oval Office, Trump turned his presser to announce $16 billion in farm welfare for growers devastated by the trade war with China into a puke-worthy Q & A with his Cabinet for the purpose of saying his tantrum the day before had been imagined by members of Congress.

Trump said he addressed the congressional delegation and “calmly” explained that he wanted to move forward on infrastructure funding but would only do so after Democrats stop investigating him.

Then things got really zany.

Donald Trump had Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kellyanne Conway, Larry Kudlow and Mercedes Schlapp — all present at yesterday's meeting — give their accounts of the event. They all affirmed he was "calm," refuting Schumer and Pelosi's claim he had a "temper tantrum" pic.twitter.com/0n2PsUcPsd — POLITICO (@politico) May 23, 2019

Trump polled the room, calling on the likes of such truth-tellers as Kellyanne Conway, financial adviser Larry Kudlow and Lyin-Ass Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about how calm his demeanor had been the day before.

After everyone finished sucking up to Trump, he turned the narrative of craziness back on Pelosi, who he continued to say was behaving “differently” than in the past and was having a number of problems. The incident even spawned the first nickname for Pelosi from the Nicknamer-in-Chief, “Crazy Nancy.”

Trump would later punctuate the press conference by returning to one of the oldies, reminding us that all is well and that he is still “a stable genius.”

Later that day, our sister publication, The Washington Post reported that a Facebook page called “Politics Watchdog” had posted a doctored video of Pelosi that was slowed to make the House Speaker appear to be out of sorts. The video had 2.4 million views on Facebook yesterday, and a different version on Twitter was still available yesterday. According to Mother Jones, YouTube deleted a version the video, stating that it violated its policies.

The Jig is Up

The president set yet another brick in his stonewall campaign against documents requested by Congress when former White House Counsel Don McGahn complied with his directive and did not appear before the House Judiciary Committee to answer more questions about his role in the attempt by Trump to quash the Mueller probe.

McGahn was subpoenaed to appear on May 21, but in what has been the signature move of the Trump administration, defied the legal demand. He is now in line to be held in contempt of Congress.

Seen as a key witness in Mueller’s 400-plus page report, McGahn reportedly would not carry out several directives from Trump to end or obstruct the investigation. Trump then ordered McGahn to not comply with the subpoenas because he would be answering questions he’d already covered when interviewed for Mueller’s report.

The House Judiciary Committee hearing was held without McGahn and adjourned minutes later with 21 members voting to adjourn with 13 opposed. Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said he plans to have McGahn testify about items in the Mueller report “even if we have to go to court to secure it.”

Meanwhile, the week was filled with a bevy of legal decisions concerning congressional requests for the president’s tax records.

Trump said he would be glad to turn over his returns while he ran for office in 2015, but since winning the election, he has been in an ongoing battle to keep the public from seeing his returns.

On May 22, Judge Edgardo Ramos in New York refused to block subpoenas from the House Intelligence and Financial Services committee. The judge’s ruling gives Trump’s legal team a week to see how it can prevent Deutsche Bank and Capital One from giving Congress decades of financial information from the billionaire businessman.

Earlier in the week, Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., said accounting firm Mazars would have to comply with Congress and turn over Trump’s financial documents dating back to 2011. Trump and his businesses filed a notice of appeal on May 22 stating Congress is not entitled to the records because they were not sought for any legitimate legislative purposes.

On the same day, Nadler’s committee issued subpoenas to former White House officials Annie Donaldson and Hope Hicks. The subpoenas seek testimony from them as it relates to possible obstruction of justice by Trump during the Mueller probe.

Attorney General William Barr has also ignored subpoenas to testify before the House Judiciary Committee and is in the midst of negotiations about whether he too will be held in contempt of Congress for failing to appear.

This week the Department of Justice offered to deliver to Congress “a less-redacted version” of the Mueller report if it dropped the threat to hold Barr in contempt.

The House Intelligence Committee had issued a subpoena for the fully un-redacted report, the supporting evidence and all counterintelligence and foreign intelligence material disclosed during the course of the two-year investigation. The DOJ was given until May 15 to comply, but of course missed the deadline.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep Adam Schiff (D-Ca.) agreed to hold off on enforcing the subpoena against Barr following the offer. Schiff’s statement read:

“The Department of Justice has accepted our offer of a first step towards compliance with our subpoena, and this week will begin turning over to the Committee 12 categories of counterintelligence and foreign intelligence materials as part of an initial rolling production.”

At press time, the DOJ had yet to provide the requested documents to Congress.

In a related matter, New York state’s legislature on May 22 approved a bill that will allow the state to give President Trump’s state tax returns to Congress. The bill, which is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, allows members of the U.S. Congress to requests copies of the president’s state financial records.

The decision in New York comes as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continues to refuse to release the president’s 2016 federal income tax returns. Mnuchin’s refusal is a blatant violation of the 1924 federal Hatch Act.