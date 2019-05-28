Lesson for Democrats: Just take your time and get it right

This time last week, the drumbeat for the Democrats to “DO SOMETHING!” had gained in volume and intensity as pundits who should know better started calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to step down as leader. People were calling on House Democrats to stand up to defend the Constitution against Trump and the GOP regardless of the political implications. “Damn the torpedoes!”

The problem with this perspective it ignores the facts: the Democrats in the House have been working their asses off. The “impeachment inquiry” has been happening for months, they just haven’t called it such. But the walls are closing in on Trump from all directions and he is scared as shit. He can’t keep extending the con because running the government isn’t the same as operating a criminal enterprise fronted as a family real estate business. He can’t bluster his way past subpoenas the way he bilked one bank to pay off another bank he’d previously scammed on a project that went bankrupt, stiffing insurers, investors and contractors while The Family walked away with money.

As his legal pretenses for obstruction get blown up in the courts, his best bet is to have the Republican majority in the Senate literally save his ass by exonerating him in an impeachment trial. If the Senate finds him not guilty, he and the GOP will bleat about the unfairness of it all and that the Democrats were merely trying to overturn his election.

The GOP’s long con on the nation came to stuttering halt in November 2018 when America called bullshit on Trump and turned the U.S. House of Representatives over to the Democratic Party in an epic midterm election beatdown. Immediately afterward, Speaker Pelosi told the nation that Democrats would “walk and chew gum” at the same time, passing legislation while investigating Trump.

“Progressives” immediately called for impeachment while moderates called for the House to “reach across the aisle” and work with the Republicans for the “good of the nation.” When was the last time the GOP put aside naked partisanship for the sake of the nation? Yeah, it may have happened but I don’t recall them doing so, at least not in the last 20 years. If you have to use Google to find an example, I rest my case.

Since the new Congress took office in January, Democrats have passed more than 100 pieces of legislation that are now gathering dust in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s inbox.

So if the House is passing all these bills, why does it seem like Congress isn’t getting anything done?

Welcome to the reality of divided government in Washington. The vast majority of the House Democrats’ agenda hit a ​dead-end in the Republican-controlled Senate, where McConnell has dubbed himself the “​grim reaper” of Democratic legislation.

Listening to Republicans, one could get the impression that Democrats are focused only on nullifying the 2016 election and don’t care about serving the interests of the nation.

GOP House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy said as much in a tweet:

Of course most people know that’s bullshit, right? They know the Democratic House is pushing through legislation for the benefit of those who worry about health care, climate change and cost of living issues, right?

No. Don’t believe that for a minute, because if you want to go broke in a hurry, put your money on so-called “moderate Democrats” to correctly read a political situation. Over the years, the Democratic Party has expertly snatched defeat from the jaws of victory on far too many occasions, whereas Republicans have been particularly adroit at spinning shit into political gold.

Case in point, the 2010 midterm election. Consider the state of the union today had Democrats retained control of the House. Then consider why they didn’t.

Progressive Democrats “punished” President Barack Obama for failing to include a “public option” on Affordable Care Act legislation. Also, moderates were “disappointed” in him for failing to unify the country on race and for not overcoming the partisan divide all by himself. Naturally, Republicans were absolved of their attack on American citizens, and ​rewarded for their intransigence​ with electoral victories.

The biggest roadblock to creating a more perfect union has always been these moderates. Shortly before the 2002 midterm elections, one my heroes, Sen. Paul Wellstone, (D-Minn.) his wife, daughter, several staff members and two pilots were killed in a plane crash while campaigning for his re-election. Four days later, a ​memorial​ was held and the somber occasion morphed into a political rally with 20,000 supporters. Republicans nationwide were “horrified,” and the ​”Very Smart People”​ in the Beltway political media clucked their tongues and wagged their fingers while moderate Democrats fell all over themselves apologizing and calling the event distasteful.

Democrats in Minnesota blew their lead, and as mentioned, snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Because they passionately celebrated Paul Wellstone’s life of passion and fire, they had to be punished in order to demonstrate the “non-biased objectivity” of the moderate Democrat.

In his memoir, “​Like No Other Time​,” Sen. Tom Daschle spoke of a conversation with Walter Mondale, who was Wellstone’s last-minute replacement on the ballot:

“I remember talking to Fritz Mondale in the afternoon the following day. He, too, was shocked at the rapid turn of events. He had already personally experienced the vitriol among many Minnesotans that morning.”

Democratic pollsters and activists told him:

“Not only did Walter Mondale slip overnight from eight points up to ten points down. . . . In South Dakota, where [incumbent Democratic senator] Tim Johnson’s people were going door-to-door all over the state, reports were coming back that more than a few South Dakotans were saying, ‘I am so outraged at what happened in Minnesota that I was going to vote for Tim, but now I’m going to vote Republican.’ ”

This is not a new phenomenon. In fact, such behavior has been on display for decades and comes front and center whenever “minorities” complain about anything. In July 2009, Obama said a Cambridge street cop acted stupidly for arresting a black man in his own house (after the cop knew the guy was in his own house). Obama saw his job performance rating among white voters fall from 53 percent to 46 percent Wednesday through Sunday as the story played out across the nation. Obama never regained that support.

Rather than list every incident of backlash from moderates when people of color raise hell in an effort to bring change to society, just take it from a guy who knew more than anyone about the efforts of moderates. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. penned this letter from a Birmingham, Ala., jail:

“First, I must confess that over the past few years I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate. I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Council-er or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to “order” than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: ‘I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action’; who paternalistically believes he can set the timetable for another man’s freedom; who lives by a mythical concept of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait for a ‘more convenient season.’ Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.”

That’s the difference between Republicans and Democrats. Democrats worry about “how you play the game” while Republicans are “Just win, baby.” That’s because moderates demand a high standard of politics from Democrats while demanding nothing from Republicans because “we have to be better than them” while ceding “them” more and more power.

Meanwhile, there are a shitload of ongoing congressional investigations, New York has passed legislation authorizing the release of Trump’s state tax information to Congress, and that state’s attorney general is yanking Trump’s businesses out of the shadows. The prize at the end of all this is to get him out of office, maintain majorities in the House and win a majority in the Senate.

Eyes on the prize, yo?

If Democrats impeach Trump and don’t convict him at trial in the Senate, it will, of course, fire up his base.

So what?

There are “true believers” who would probably take up arms on Trump’s behalf, so to hell with worrying about appeasing them. Better to worry about those moderates who claim to identify as center/right Democrats but register as Independents. Independents are just Republicans who are too ashamed to admit it. They are the ones who will freak and they WILL vote Republican because they’ve done it before.

Grit your teeth, Democrats, and keep grinding it out. We’re gonna freak out every time anything happens because that’s just what we do. Of course Twitter exploded in outrage. Then, not so much.

When shit goes sideways, Democrat will do what the recently deceased Herman Wouk described in “The Caine Mutiny” — “When in danger or in doubt, Run in circles, scream and shout.”

When it hits the fan for Republicans, they first do the Jedi Mind Trick: ​“That is not how that happened regardless of what you see or hear on that tape.” ​They’ll end up shamelessly performing Monty Python’s “Dead Parrot sketch.” It doesn’t matter and they don’t care because they rarely pay a political price.

So where’s the upside in impeaching the motherfucker right now?

Republicans scream that Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no obstruction of justice, yet they nakedly obstruct investigations and lose court decisions left and right. Why is everyone screaming at the Democrats and not the Republicans? After all they’re the ones covering for Individual 1.

Trump and his crime family are going down and it is a matter of WHEN not IF. So why the impatience?

Don’t worry about the Republicans, worry about their enablers, the moderate Democrats.They are the ones who insist on perfection, and if you go in but don’t take him out they’ll turn Trump and the GOP into victims, and NO ONE does victimization better than the Republican Party and Trump.

Remember what Omar Little always said on HBO’s “The Wire:” “If you come at the King you best not miss!”

Years ago, one of my father’s employees was also our neighbor, so I was around that guy for a substantive chunk of my adolescence and early adulthood. He was one of those guys who just knew he was a font of wisdom, but he couldn’t have been more wrong. But one thing he said has stuck with me for decades. We were stuck in Brooklyn traffic on Atlantic Avenue on a hot Friday afternoon, and impatiently groused about the traffic.

He said, “There were two bulls standing on a hill overlooking the herd. The younger bull said, ‘Hey, let’s run down there and fuck some of those cows!’ The older bull said, ‘No, let’s walk down there and fuck them all.’” Then my neighbor nodded sagely before turning his attention back to the traffic.

Besides being sexist as fuck it made no sense to me at the time because I knew if I didn’t get home, showered, dressed and out the door it wasn’t gonna matter whether I ran or walked down any damn hill. But in this instance, with the situation facing House Democrats, his advice is spot on.

Take your time and “Just win, baby.”