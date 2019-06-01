Trumplandia: May 25 — June 1, 2019

Mueller Time 2.0 Edition

Don’t Call It a Come Back

The week of our Trump — May 25, 2019: Despite non-stop talk of impeachment and ignored congressional subpoenas, it was the official closing of the Office of Special Counsel this week that made the loudest noise in the news cycle, and suddenly it was again “Mueller Time.”

Unassumingly blowing up President Donald Trump’s false narrative of “exoneration,” which had dominated the headlines for the last two months, the normally silent Robert Mueller spoke truth to power during his May 29 press conference and ended a lot of the speculation about his historic report on interference by Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller, speaking publicly for the first time since he was brought in to lead the investigation, made it clear that Russia’s attack impacted the race for the White House. His appearance shed light on his 448-report, which was released to the Department of Justice (DOJ) in March but had only been viewed by Attorney General William Barr and members of the DOJ in its un-redacted entirety.

Mueller’s take on his own report contradicted the portrayal set forth by Trump and Barr who both suggested the president was found to have not “colluded” with Russians and not obstructed the investigation. Deemed “Barr’s baby now,” the attorney general and Republicans say Mueller’s report cleared Trump of wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, members of the House Judiciary Committee have called for an un-redacted version of the report and have pushed for Mueller to appear before the committee to explain the fine points.

Prior to his appearance, speculation had run rampant over what Mueller wanted done with the report.

During his 11-minute presser, facts from the report came into sharper focus and the former head of the FBI said that despite ties between members of Trump’s administration and Russians — some of whom were indicted for attempting to sway the election in his favor through their interference — DOJ regulations “preclude bringing charges against a president” for his actions.

However, when it came to obstruction of justice, no such rule applied. Mueller again seemed to indicate that questions about Trump’s possible obstruction of justice and the 10 times he made open attempts to frustrate the investigation should be decided by Congress.

“The Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing,” Mueller said.

The statement angered the president, who accused Mueller in tweets and in the media of being a disgruntled job hunter who yearned to again lead the FBI. He said the entire report was a byproduct of a coordinated effort by members of the Justice Department who came onboard under his predecessor, Barack Obama, to harass him and oust him from office.

During an interview on May 30, Trump further characterized Mueller as a “true never Trumper,” who employed investigators who “were some of the worst humans.” The president also said Mueller was conflicted due to a business dispute the two had from 2011 that caused Mueller to resign from the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., over disputed fees.

Barr said that because Mueller did not bring charges of obstruction against the president, there would be none from the DOJ.

House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said he believes enough was learned from the Mueller report to justify impeachment hearings. However, Nadler said the House would prefer the public be in favor of such proceedings:

“Given the Special Counsel Robert Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the President, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump — and we will do so. No one, not even the President of the United States, is above the law.”

Nadler’s committee has been working with Mueller’s former office to set up a date for him to appear before Congress to discuss his report. During the Wednesday press conference, Mueller indicated that he would not welcome testifying and would only speak to what was already written in the report.

Russia, Russia, Russia

Russia, Russia, Russia! That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax…And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected. It was a crime that didn’t exist. So now the Dems and their partner, the Fake News Media,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

News of Mueller’s statement threw Comrade Donnie and his tweeting thumbs into a stream of screeds directed at the Deep State; presidential harassment, witch hunts, fired FBI Director James Comey, retired CIA Director John Brennan, and of course the “conflicted” special counsel himself.

So angered and surprised was King Donnie, that he seemed to confirm something we suspected for a long time, that he knew Russia was trying to get him elected and that he did nothing to stop them.

Referencing the above tweet, Trump whined about how much he missed talk about his ties to Russia and how it had become less prevalent since the report was submitted. A sentence later, he raged that he was not tied to the Russian President Vladimir Putin, who helped him gain the White House.

The tweet, which liberals ate up, seemed to reinforce the reasons for an investigation he’d been calling a fake witch hunt since its inception. A day later during a press conference on the White House South Lawn, Trump seemed to forget his tweet and told assembled media, “No, Russia did not help me get elected. I got me elected.” Trump continued in another tweet:

“So now the Dems and their partner, the Fake News Media say he fought back against this phony crime that didn’t exist, this horrendous false accusation, and he shouldn’t fight back, he should just sit back and take it. Could this be Obstruction? No, Mueller didn’t find Obstruction either. Presidential Harassment!”

Mueller’s 22-month probe resulted in the indictment of 34 people and three Russian businesses on charges ranging from computer hacking to conspiracy and financial crimes. The indictments led to seven guilty pleas and four prison sentences, including former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, his close associate Rick Gates, and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump maintained that despite the confirmation of Russian meddling and multiple indictments and convictions, the Mueller probe was a political “hit job” conducted by a conspiracy involving Mueller to bring forward the dirty, filthy word of “impeachment.”

He said Mueller is in cahoots with Comey:

“He loved Comey. You look at the relationship that those two, so whether it’s love or a deep like, but he should, he was conflicted. The whole thing is a scam. It’s a giant presidential harassment. I hope it goes down as one of my greatest presidential achievements, I exposed corruption. I’ve exposed corruption like nobody knew existed.”

Threatened by Greatness

Trump is a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dads incredible life. There is a lot of criticism of how much I speak about my dad, but nine months since he passed, Trump won't let him RIP. So I have to stand up for him. It makes my grief unbearable. https://t.co/gUbFAla1VE — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 30, 2019

Earlier in the week, Donnie the Liar was able to get in a round of golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, before celebrating Memorial Day with the descendants of the people we’d almost nuked into oblivion about 70 years ago.

Air Force One landed at Haneda International Airport exactly a week ago on May 25 and the president and First Lady Melania Trump embarked upon a formal state visit with Japan. Ringside seats at a sumo wrestling tournament was on the menu, along with an imperial banquet and ending with a visit to a naval base to celebrate Memorial Day.

While Trump visited the USS Wasp and delivered Memorial Day remarks and visited with U.S. Officers, nearby, White House officials made sure that a warship bearing the name of a Trump adversary, the late Sen. John McCain, was out of Trump’s view.

The ship was stationed at the Yokosuka Naval Base for repairs.

The Wall Street Journal reported that ahead of the visit by our commander-in-chief, the Navy should hang tarps blocking the name of the later Republican Senator and war hero. A barge was also moved in front of the ship to obscure the name.

Sailors on the vessel who normally would wear caps bearing the ship’s name were given the day off, reportedly because administration officials did not want photographs of Trump standing next to naval personnel wearing McCain’s name.

Trump for his part, said he knew nothing of the orders, although he said whoever issued the directive, “did it because they thought I didn’t like him. And they were well-meaning.”

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said he also did not know who issued the directive, but would investigate the incident.

For television personality Meghan McCain, the move brought back bad memories of friction between the president and her dad. During a May 30 edition of The View, McCain reacted to the gaffe with the Navy and said she found it ridiculous that the president did not know about the maneuver.

“The president’s action have consequences,” she said. “When you’re repeatedly attacking my father and war heroes it creates a culture in the military where people are fearful to show my father’s name in one way or another. That’s what started this chain of events and actions.”

McCain said Trump is putting people in the Navy in a bad position and causing them to fear retribution for being assigned to a certain ship. She said having her father’s name brought up in the media just 10 months after his death added new pain to her grieving process.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post released an e-mail dated May 15 that included an outline of plans for the president’s arrival, including instructions for the warship.

“USS John McCain needs to be out of sight,” the e-mail read. “Please confirm #3 will be satisfied.”

The e-mail stated the directive was the result of a conversation between the White House Military Office and the Seventh Fleet of the U.S. Navy, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Navy Chief of Information’s Twitter account stated on May 29 that the USS John S. McCain was not obscured during Trump’s visit on Memorial Day.