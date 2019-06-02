Godspeed John McCain

In the Army, the recruit sentenced to scrub pots and pans in the mess hall sink while on kitchen police (KP) duty is called the “admiral of the vessels” for his 20-hour days lording over the pots and pans floating in greasy dishwater.

In the White House, the admiral of the vessels is President Donald Trump, the erstwhile commander-in-chief of the U.S. Navy. His lordship says he doesn’t know anything about the lackey who tried to hide an American warship from Trump while it was under repair in a Japanese port but Trump is sure the moron had good intentions. That warship just happens to be named after three American military heroes named McCain.

In fact, the transgressor’s performance is so disgraceful that it has ignited a battle pitting admirals in the Department of the Navy against admirals in the Pentagon over who dishonored their own service the most. Talk about a tempest in a teapot.

The Navy says the order came from the Pentagon, which is currently under the thumb of acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, a former Boeing techno-wienie with ambition to be somebody even more impotent some day.

One way to assure such an opportunity is to pleasure Lord Trump however he likes it. That much is evident from the brief peeks of the old destroyer home-ported in Yokosuka, Japan, where the ship captain had to know somebody had covered up the sacred name of DDG-56. If he didn’t, he will soon be beached. If he did, he will soon be quietly beached. Adds reality to the observation that life’s a beach.

It seems someone tried to keep the ship under wraps so Trump wouldn’t erupt in invectives and lies while negotiating with the Japanese over trade and defense treaty initiatives.

Shanahan denied any knowledge of the affair despite a tantalizing telegram from somebody where he works telling a staff officer in Japan to make the ship invisible while Trump was roiling up Tokyo Bay. Enlisted crew were told to get lost and were not invited to the president’s Make Aircrew Great Again pit stop on a nearby bigger ship. The ship’s name blazed on their hats was an anathema.

The McCain weighs 6,900 tons and is 505 feet long and hard to hide from 10 miles away, much less tied to a crowded Yokosuka berthing space. Hiding it was an impossible directive and one that speaks volumes about the fear emanating from senior leaders of the men and women whom the Navy’s crews depend on for their lives. Old sea dog John McCain Sr. would probably have had the offenders keel hauled.

The U.S.S. John S. McCain was constructed at Bath Iron Works in Maine beginning in 1992 and commissioned on July 2, 1994. The late Sen. John McCain’s wife was honored as the ship’s sponsor, an honorific of some consequence in the U.S. Navy. Former President George H.W. Bush was the ceremony’s principal speaker.

The McCain has been sailing Pacific waters ever since.

Much has been said of the late Sen. John McCain III as the ship’s namesake. In fact, he was added to the commission after his death last year. The ship was originally named after John S. McCain Sr. and John S. McCain Jr., both heroic Navy figures.

The elder McCain was an architect of World War II carrier warfare and his son rose to be commander-in-chief of the United States Pacific Command. Sen. John S. McCain III was a gallant naval aviator under his father’s command when captured, tortured and imprisoned by the North Vietnamese for 66 months.

McCain Jr. and his son both refused to accept a North Vietnamese offer of early release from the infamous Hanoi Hilton prison on humanitarian grounds for the broken fighter pilot who fell into their clutches after being shot down over Hanoi.

His captors treated young McCain terribly for refusing their ill-intended offer. The torture left him unable to raise his arms higher than his shoulders for the rest of his life.

In American naval history the McCain family’s heroic deeds are on par with Revolutionary War hero Captain John Paul Jones, who replied, “I have not yet begun to fight” when asked by a British captain to surrender. Jones’ temerity perfectly characterizes the McCain men and is the reason the destroyer was given such a grand name. Destroyers go first into harm’s way. They rarely return unscathed.

Such seems to be the case in the battle between the legacy of John S. McCain III and the greatest chicken hawk of all time. In the opening salvo, without even trying, Trump laid bare all his administration’s imperfection, distortion and deviation from the norms of decent comportment.

To that point, the disclosure of this shameful Memorial Day act by the White House could serve as one last clarion call from McCain, his voice forever still but roaring from the grave to remind us that Trump is barely a pimple on the ass of history.

Contrary to the prognosticators who will say such is oh so crude, it would be a profoundly fitting response to the disgraceful acts of a man temporarily occupying the seat of American power.

To be sure, the battle will continue. Godspeed John McCain.