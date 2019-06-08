To Our Readers:
Today we here at The Shinbone Star want to begin by thanking all of you for your support, it has kept us going since we began this blog.
No one could have predicted the scope of the Trumpian menace that was to besiege our democratic republic and destroy many of the institutions we’ve worked so hard to establish when this all began in January of 2017.
Each and every day we have attempted to provide you with an alternate view to the mainstream media. However, this band of retired and former journalists, like most of the country, have been worn thin by the daily barrages from the orange menace and could use a break.
To that end, we today officially announce the beginning of our Summer hiatus!
Yep, vacation, all you ever wanted!
Although we plan on returning in full force just after the July 4th holiday, you can count on us to promptly assemble the troops to take on any major issue should it arise.
Impeachment?
War?
We will evacuate our collective beach towels, toss away the sunblock and get back to our laptops STAT.
In the meantime, do not forget what has been done here and look forward to a refreshed crew of scribes on July 5th.
Thank You.
8 thoughts on “The Other Way of Stopping”
Good luck with avoiding the temptation to make that one last on-target comment. The discipline shown will, again, put you one up on the dystrumpian menace. Of course, the bar is very low. And those are my favorite bars when on vacation.
Have fun and look forward to your return.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ll be back!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m very proud of our little staff that has published 1,056 posts since the site’s inception. We’ve missed a day or two sometimes, but this will be our first extended break. While on this journey we’ve added new members and lost a few due to burnout or disinterest. There was even one tragic death that was hard for us to overcome, but through it all we gained readership and fought the good fight for our democracy. We thank all our readers for their support and understanding while we rest our weary minds and fingers. Trump is still there, which means we still have work to do. Watch for our return in July, we’ll try to publish a reminder or two before we start up again, and of course if something cataclysmic happens (always a possibility with Trump), we’ll be back on the job in a jiffy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Enjoy your break. We all need to unplug, unwind, and recharge every once in a while. No doubt there will be plenty for you to talk about upon your return.
LikeLike
Enjoy your vacation, you’ve all earned it.
LikeLike
Thanks for persevering, and for continuing to shine light into the dark corners (who knew there could be SO many dark corners!!). Rest as you need, enjoy your families. You’ll be back for the latest debacle on the 4th.
Keeping the faith…
LikeLike
Thanks for reducing the daily insanity of our Nation. Rest well earned. Enjoy.
LikeLike
Enjoy your break. 🙂
LikeLike