The Other Way of Stopping

To Our Readers:

Today we here at The Shinbone Star want to begin by thanking all of you for your support, it has kept us going since we began this blog.

No one could have predicted the scope of the Trumpian menace that was to besiege our democratic republic and destroy many of the institutions we’ve worked so hard to establish when this all began in January of 2017.

Each and every day we have attempted to provide you with an alternate view to the mainstream media. However, this band of retired and former journalists, like most of the country, have been worn thin by the daily barrages from the orange menace and could use a break.

To that end, we today officially announce the beginning of our Summer hiatus!

Yep, vacation, all you ever wanted!

Although we plan on returning in full force just after the July 4th holiday, you can count on us to promptly assemble the troops to take on any major issue should it arise.

Impeachment?

War?

We will evacuate our collective beach towels, toss away the sunblock and get back to our laptops STAT.

In the meantime, do not forget what has been done here and look forward to a refreshed crew of scribes on July 5th.

Thank You.