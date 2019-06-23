The dangerous game Trump is playing in Iran is a losing hand

The four flush game of liar’s poker being dealt in the Middle East is nothing new. A very similar game was played between 1978 and 1980 when one-term Democratic President Jimmy Carter was in office. Carter lost that battle and his political war.

President Donald Trump could have learned a lot from that Georgia peanut farmer but he apparently didn’t. Instead, the world-class dilettante manufactured an Iranian crisis, created a provocation, met it with bellicose rhetoric and overwhelming armed force and then choked. Perceived weakness, whether stupid or wise, has never been a road to re-election in America.

It looked like war was on last Thursday when Iran announced it had knocked down a high-tech U.S. drone over its territory. The U.S. denied the assertion, claiming it was peaceably flying a super-secret U.S. Navy BAMS-D “Triton” drone on the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz when the evil Iranians shot it down.

War was all but assured when Trump allegedly pulled surging U.S. forces back from the edge just in time to avert it. For doing so, he is enjoying a brief bask in a favorable light.

It won’t last. What happened before the $176M blue chip was tossed into the pot is far less evident and will be far more important very quickly. Except for a grim-looking Trump telling the press to wait and see, nothing official is being revealed about the decisions that led to the loss of the drone, particularly troublesome considering the devastating implications of losing it to Iran.

The U.S. Navy’s variant of the RQ-4A Global Hawk is a high-altitude android ostensibly used for snooping on our enemies at sea. It looks like a jet-powered whale and can reach altitudes of 65,000+ feet at roughly 350 miles per hour. Its range is classified but certainly notable. It can be flown from anywhere in the Middle East that the U.S. has friends, and it can be remotely operated locally or from the United States. Buck Rogers has nothing on the Navy’s Triton UAV.

The airframe technology is turn-of-the-century with multimillion dollar upgrades over the ensuing 25 years. The Navy’s pilotless version is a 2008 edition of the high-end surveillance airplane that offers capabilities better than the mysterious U-2 spy planes that once cruised over our Cold War adversaries.

It is designed to stand off targets at high altitudes, far from threats while looking at the ground with ultra-high image-taking gadgetry. The first 10 aircraft built in 1994 cost $10 million apiece. By 2019 the unmanned aerial platforms cost $176M a copy or more depending on how they are configured. The price tag alone underscores why its seemingly easy destruction appears so unlikely.

In this instance, the drone was flying at a relatively low altitude within easy reach of several well-publicized Iranian antiaircraft systems protecting the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian air defenses run the gamut from ancient U.S.-made Hawk antiaircraft missiles to a limited number of first-class Russian integrated triple-A threats that make flying in any regimen a deadly game of hide and seek.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) claimed it used an aging Russian-built Buk M1 road-mobile medium-range surface to air missile (SAM) to shoot down the snooper. That also underscores the improbability of the drone’s stated mission.

The IRGC also possesses Russian-made S-300 air-defense systems that are as capable as any antiaircraft missile system in the world. If the UAV was cruising where the U.S. says it was, the Iranians would have been well-served firing an S-300 instead of a missile at the end of its limited range.

No doubt the U.S. military planners are mindful of threats the top-end Russian missiles pose, with ranges out to 165 miles and intercept altitudes from on the deck to 100,000 feet. It bends credulity to believe any commander would risk an asset so expensive without authority from the highest level.

The Iranians quickly released purported film of the Navy’s super-secret surveillance plane’s shattered corpse, revealing the untimely end of one of only two based in Oman. The Iranians mistakenly called the drone by its U.S. Air Force designation. The Revolutionary Guard said the aircraft was flying adjacent to southern Hormozgan Province between the coastal cities of Jask and Sirik, where the narrow strait connects the Gulf of Oman with the Persian Gulf.

The reported flight path indicates the UAV was surveilling the so-called Iranian naval district guarding the Iranian side of the Strait of Hormuz, a principle ocean route for the world’s oil tankers. It is near there that the infamous “choke point” battles of the 1980s “Tanker War” between Iran, the U.S. and its proxies was waged.

In 1981, Iraq began attacks on transiting foreign ships carrying war materials to its archenemy Iran during their bloody eight-year war. Iraq began attacking ships carrying Iran’s exports. The Iranians retaliated with sea mines and attacks against neutral merchantmen transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. became involved when Iran and Iraq attacked oil tankers carrying most of the crude oil destined for hungry world markets. That conflict ended inconclusively in 1988 when the U.S. sank almost all of the U.S.-supplied Iranian Navy in an escalating series of air and naval attacks while Ronald Reagan was president.

The Iranian evidence of a U.S. lie is compelling. The flight time and angle of attack of the missile shown by Iranian television strongly suggests the American aerial target was nearby when the missile blew it up in a spectacular explosion.

The U.S. denies Iranian allegations that the spy plane was over Iranian territory when it was downed. The U.S. claims the UAV was flying peacefully in international airspace when the Iranians maliciously shot it down. One wag suggested the drone was on its way to a religious anointing in Oman when the Iranians shot it down.

Supposedly Trump gave the order to retaliate with overwhelming force after the UAV was destroyed. He was urged on by war hawk Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and chicken hawk National Security Adviser John Bolton, both advocates of crushing Iran for its many misdeeds.

Ever since former President Jimmy Carter revealed the “Carter Doctrine” in his 1980 State of the Union speech, the U.S. has been engaged in low-level conflict in the Persian Gulf.

Carter used his speech to declare that the strategically important, oil-rich lands bordering the Persian Gulf were now under the protection of the United States. The region has not enjoyed peace since.

The Carter administration’s fight was with the Soviet Union. Carter said the Soviet Union’s obvious political moves to expand its military and economic influence in the Persian Gulf region to prevent the spread of the 1978 Islamic Revolution to predominantly Muslim Soviet territory was merely a pretext. He said the Russian invasion of Afghanistan was the Soviet Union’s first move to militarily control the Middle East’s vast oil resources, and claimed the Soviet Union’s only motive was to strike at the oil-dependent economy of the United States.

American political polls between 1978 and 1980, however, revealed that Americans were strongly concerned about the invasion of Afghanistan and the taking of 52 American hostages by Iranian militants, both of which made the United States appear powerless on the word stage.

In response, Carter ordered the development of smaller nuclear weapons that could be used to strike highly specific targets. That directive, which raised the specter of “limited” nuclear war, scared the pants off American voters. Worse, none of it bolstered Carter’s weak image and he lost the presidency to Ronald Reagan.

Thank goodness Trump will never find out.