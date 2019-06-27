Written by Glenn RedusJune 27, 2019 America’s president, America’s shame Advertisements Share this:TweetEmailShare on TumblrWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading... Related 5 thoughts on “America’s president, America’s shame” To blame this on Trump is absurd. Blame their home countries for being so terrible that their own citizens will risk their lives to escape. Trump has been screaming about this border crisis for two years and the dems are in crisis denial. They have refused (until yesterday) to fund enhanced upgraded holding facilities with proper care. They have caused this. Now that they can no longer deny the crisis they blame Trump for the unfortunate circumstances. He’s been yelling about this for 2 years ! The Border Patrol, Homeland Security, ICE and local law enforcement have been begging for help for 2 years. Nothing $ given and now Trump and the desperate agencies are called the villains. Astonishing. Until this open border policy is stopped many more will suffer and die and the disingenuous demonization of Trump will continue. The hypocrisy is appalling. LikeLike Reply One thing you said that was true, Mr. D’Agostino, is that “Trump has been screaming about this border crisis for two years.” That’s all he’s been doing about it — screaming and tweeting nonsense. Where’s his plan? Where’s his buddy McConnell’s plan? In case you’ve forgotten the civics lessons your ancestors no doubt had to learn if they became citizens, it wouldn’t matter if “the dems” had a plan that was divinely inspired, because McConnell would never post it for a Senate vote. LikeLiked by 2 people Reply Donald had two whole years of a GOP controlled federal government. And couldn’t get jack squat done, other than giving rich people a tax break. Even now he has the Senate and Mitch McConnell on his side. But sure, keep blaming the Democrats. PS yelling is just about the only thing he’s good for. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply How quickly The-Buck-Stops-Here Generation is willing to give a pass to the criminal Trump, whose racist rhetoric from the get-go of the 2016 presidential campaign certainly exacerbated the issue of immigration on our southern border from situation-normal to boiling crisis. Human beings have always sought to cross our southern border in search of a better life, and it has always been handled without a furor like this. The inhumane policies of the Hitlerite Trump and his Himmleresque towel boy, Stephen Miller, are a stain this nation will never live down. People who voted for Trump and continue to support his policies of child separation and sequestration in squalid camps is what is truly appalling. LikeLiked by 2 people Reply Wow. There so much cult-talk in the above response. First off, until Jan. The GOP had the majority in both houses and they never funded his stupid wall, for which Mexicans were supposed to pay. Trump banged the drum about closing the border, causing smugglers to tell people they had to come now. It caused more people to flood the border than ever. As he continues to talk tough – they were supposed to be deterred – they weren’t and now we have this mess. He could at least help create a sensible way to process the flood of people he created, but he’s all talk. So – how do we know he created this? Illegal immigration was at a 50 year low in 2016. Trump lied to you and told you the opposite. The question is why did fewer people come and more get sent back under Obama than Trump, because Obama knew how to govern. This crisis is self created and luckily Congress now plans to fund the clean up and not a stupid wall. LikeLiked by 3 people Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
5 thoughts on “America’s president, America’s shame”
To blame this on Trump is absurd. Blame their home countries for being so terrible that their own citizens will risk their lives to escape. Trump has been screaming about this border crisis for two years and the dems are in crisis denial. They have refused (until yesterday) to fund enhanced upgraded holding facilities with proper care. They have caused this. Now that they can no longer deny the crisis they blame Trump for the unfortunate circumstances. He’s been yelling about this for 2 years ! The Border Patrol, Homeland Security, ICE and local law enforcement have been begging for help for 2 years. Nothing $ given and now Trump and the desperate agencies are called the villains. Astonishing. Until this open border policy is stopped many more will suffer and die and the disingenuous demonization of Trump will continue. The hypocrisy is appalling.
One thing you said that was true, Mr. D’Agostino, is that “Trump has been screaming about this border crisis for two years.” That’s all he’s been doing about it — screaming and tweeting nonsense. Where’s his plan? Where’s his buddy McConnell’s plan? In case you’ve forgotten the civics lessons your ancestors no doubt had to learn if they became citizens, it wouldn’t matter if “the dems” had a plan that was divinely inspired, because McConnell would never post it for a Senate vote.
Donald had two whole years of a GOP controlled federal government. And couldn’t get jack squat done, other than giving rich people a tax break. Even now he has the Senate and Mitch McConnell on his side. But sure, keep blaming the Democrats.
PS yelling is just about the only thing he’s good for.
How quickly The-Buck-Stops-Here Generation is willing to give a pass to the criminal Trump, whose racist rhetoric from the get-go of the 2016 presidential campaign certainly exacerbated the issue of immigration on our southern border from situation-normal to boiling crisis. Human beings have always sought to cross our southern border in search of a better life, and it has always been handled without a furor like this. The inhumane policies of the Hitlerite Trump and his Himmleresque towel boy, Stephen Miller, are a stain this nation will never live down. People who voted for Trump and continue to support his policies of child separation and sequestration in squalid camps is what is truly appalling.
Wow. There so much cult-talk in the above response. First off, until Jan. The GOP had the majority in both houses and they never funded his stupid wall, for which Mexicans were supposed to pay. Trump banged the drum about closing the border, causing smugglers to tell people they had to come now. It caused more people to flood the border than ever. As he continues to talk tough – they were supposed to be deterred – they weren’t and now we have this mess. He could at least help create a sensible way to process the flood of people he created, but he’s all talk. So – how do we know he created this? Illegal immigration was at a 50 year low in 2016. Trump lied to you and told you the opposite. The question is why did fewer people come and more get sent back under Obama than Trump, because Obama knew how to govern. This crisis is self created and luckily Congress now plans to fund the clean up and not a stupid wall.
