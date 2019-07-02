America has a checkered history with impeachment

“I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected.”

It was an oops moment from Donald J. Trump, yet another mindless tweet that was soon was redacted. Delusional Donald admitted that Russia did indeed have an arm and leg inserted in our elections.

Why do Republicans and especially Trump find the “I” word so frightening? ”I” is for impeachment in Trump’s vocabulary, and it’s a “dirty, filthy, disgusting word,” he recently yelled to reporters.

During a Q & A session with reporters he said, “I don’t see how they can because they’re possibly allowed, although I can’t imagine the courts allowing it. I’ve never gone into it.”

Big, fat, slow, ignorant, Delusional Donnie has no clue that courts have no say about whether he can be IMPEACHED. If Dumb Donald hasn’t “gone into it” he’s either lying or hasn’t read the United Stats Constitution, because impeachment is a congressional process.

Likely, impeachable, Delusional Donald got his “logic” from none other than law professor Alan Dershowitz, who wrote this in his book, “The Case Against the Democratic House Impeaching Trump:”

“[W]ere a president to announce that he refused to accept the actions of the Senate in voting for his removal . . . and that he would not leave office unless the Supreme Court affirmed his removal, the people might well agree with him.”

Whew! And he teaches law?

Richard Nixon barely escaped impeachment over his Watergate involvement. Instead, on Aug. 8, 1974, he become the first president in American history to resign. He had been re-elected by a landslide vote.

On June 17, 1972, five men, including a salaried security coordinator for Nixon’s re-election committee, were arrested for breaking into and illegally wiretapping the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C. Soon after, two former White House aides were implicated in the break-in.

Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s 1974 book, “All the President’s Men,” is the definitive source for the sordid coverup history. Gerald Ford, Nixon’s vice-president after the crooked Spiro Agnew was forced to resign, then pardoned Nixon, a blot from which he never recovered.

Ford’s run for election as president failed, plus he famously ate a tamale — with the corn shuck still attached — while campaigning in San Antonio, Texas. When word reached Houston, his next stop on the campaign trail, the gaffe didn’t go unmentioned by the crowd.

We all well remember the ludicrous impeachment of William Jefferson Clinton after his blowjob from Monica Lewinsky. Clinton’s impeachment backfired badly on Republicans in the 1998 midterms, contributing to a loss of seats and the resignation of then House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Clinton’s popularity actually rose.

George W. Bush even had his moment. Dennis Kucinich and Robert Wexler on June 10, 2008, introduced The Kucinich–Wexler impeachment resolution, which contained 35 articles covering the Iraq War, the Valerie Plame affair, creating a case for war with Iran, capture and treatment of prisoners of war, spying and or wiretapping inside the United States, use of signing statements, failure to comply with congressional subpoenas, the 2004 elections, Medicare, Hurricane Katrina, global warming, and 9/11.

President Clinton’s team tried to brief Bush’s team about an imminent attack on our country but was ignored. Bush reluctantly listened to Clinton’s warning about possible air attacks on the country at his Crawford, Texas. According to reporter Ron Suskind, Bush replied to the CIA briefer, “All right. You’ve covered your ass, now,” then spent the day fishing.

After reviewing intelligence that the country was under aerial threat, U.S. military commanders asked for additional funds to meet the domestic terrorist threat, and the Senate Armed Services Committee attempted to reprogram $600 million from Bush’s beloved missile defense. The response: a promised presidential veto. The date: September 9, 2001.

When the attack came two days later, Bush was en route from his hotel to Emma E. Booker School in Sarasota, Fla., to promote a new education bill. Aides passed word to the president’s car in the motorcade that a passenger jet had crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 am EST. Bush initially thought, as he later told a reporter, that the crash was the result of a terrible accident or pilot error. He was reading to students when the second attack on the World Trade Center twin towers occurred. Video showed Chief of Staff Andrew Card whispering the news to Bush. He appeared momentarily stricken but maintained his composure and continued to listen to the children read aloud for an additional eight to nine minutes.

In what was dubbed Bush’s “bullhorn moment” while touring Ground Zero on September 14, 2011, he picked up a bullhorn and made the most intelligent speech of his short career. As he conducted his tour, Bush suddenly climbed on top of some rubble picked up a bullhorn, put his arm around an elderly firefighter Bob Beckwith and started to speak.

Someone in the crowd shouted that he couldn’t hear, and Bush replied with the words that made history: “I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you! And the people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.”

The crowd reacted with loud, prolonged chants of “USA! USA!” Had he not made that speech he likely would have been a one-term president.

The House voted 251 to 166 on June 11 to refer the impeachment resolution to the Judiciary Committee, but no further action was taken.

Let’s not forget to mention numerous laughable threats to impeach Barack Obama. Among his transgressions, allowing transgender people to use bathrooms based on their gender identity, an alleged White House cover-up after the 2012 Benghazi attack, and failure to enforce immigration laws. Along with Trump’s “birther movement,” those transgressions slid into oblivion.

Trump was asked on “Fox and Friends” in November 2014 if Obama had committed any impeachable offenses. Commenting about Obama’s executive action to protect millions of immigrants without legal status, he said Obama “could certainly be impeached for his executive action on immigration.”

In a November 2014 twit, Trump wrote:

“Repubs must not allow Pres Obama to subvert the Constitution of the US for his own benefit & because he is unable to negotiate w/ Congress.”

Whoa. Sound familiar?

In the Robert Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the most important implication can be summarized in a single sentence: There is sufficient evidence that President Donald Trump obstructed justice to merit impeachment hearings. However, Mueller concluded that he could neither charge nor clear the president, and only Congress can resolve the allegations.

Even though the report categorically didn’t absolve Lying Donald, it didn’t stop him from crowing.

A few hours after the report was released, Lying Donnie spread at least 21 lies and falsehoods about the Russia investigation, Mueller’s findings, the cost of the probe and the legal restrictions Mueller faced when grappling with the possibility of a president who broke the law.

“If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said during a May 27 press conference during which he took no questions.

Last month DDT claimed he should be given two bonus years as Oval Office Occupant to make up for the time Mueller spent on his investigation. An obviously Constitutionally challenged Don wrote:

”The good news is that at the end of 6 years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer? KEEP AMERICA GREAT).

If we are to believe polls, Delusional Donald won’t have to make that choice.