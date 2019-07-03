A Gift on America’s Birthday? Media Silence on The Donald.

Our country needs a gift this Fourth of July — America’s birthday — from the mainstream media: little or no coverage of Donald J. Trump’s self-promotional, political campaign rally-styled event at the Lincoln Memorial.

We’ll want to fly the Stars and Stripes with pride, eat hot dogs and apple pie and watch spectacular firework shows. By contrast, Donald wants to wrap himself around the American flag while delivering blistering attacks on his usual suspects — his political opponents (including former President Obama), Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections and, of course, the “fake news” mainstream media.

Yes, he intends to include a display of our military might as well as all sorts of “required” Americana moments designed to produce images of himself acting patriotically for future campaign advertisements. After all, the 2020 election season is only six months away.

The centerpiece of his event, as he has promoted it, will be a campaign speech by “your favorite president, me.” On a day when we should be united in our celebrations marking the birth of one of the greatest democratic republics of all time, he wants to promote himself and his fake reality of what he has done for our country.

The liar in chief wants to pervert our most traditional national holiday to have the masses shouting his praises rather than honoring the memories of those who built this country from 13 colonies into one of the greatest forces of democracy the world has ever seen. At least before January 20, 2017.

Publishers, editors and reporters, if you must, just give us the briefest coverage of Donald’s blathering. No lengthy articles or video clips regurgitating his anti-American bromides, his nonsensical ravings about “witch hunts” and the supposed forces of evil that are out to destroy him.

We’ve heard his rants for two and a half years. They are old news and only serve one purpose: divide us as a strong and confident people fighting for freedom both here and around the world.

Be careful, mainstream media. Remember he’s a master marketer. He knows if he’s center stage exhorting the crowd to cheer his latest outlandish attack on whatever target he needs to discredit, the cameras will roll. News broadcasts and newspaper front pages will be filled with his babbling bromides. Cable news shows will spend countless hours analyzing what he meant by what he said and the impact it will have on next year’s elections.

He knows how to use the media. He knows how to turn it into a marketing arm of his own business and political operations. Don’t let it happen.

Another reason not to cover this snake oil salesman’s show: The Washington Post recently reported the District of Columbia was forced to dip into its Emergency Planning and Security fund to cover security costs for The Donald’s July Fourth address because his campaign still has not paid off its $7 million in debt for his 2017 inauguration.

News media folks, please on this Fourth of July give us a gift of no Trump. We need a break from his anti-American approach to running our country. We don’t need to hear or see him abusing our special day.

We’d rather hear voices from around our country from people who love this land. We need to hear the traditional patriotic music and see the parades and fireworks that celebrate the red, white and blue.