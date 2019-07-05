Welcome To Trump’s Slave World

“The degree of civilization in a society can be judged by entering its prisons.”

— Fyodor Dostoevsky, from ‘The House of the Dead’

President Donald Trump is the fountainhead for many favors dispensed to the menagerie of powerful people willing to pay for them. One of the most despicable and profitable opportunities his regime provides is guiding billions of taxpayer dollars to for-profit prison companies that are warehousing innocents, suspects and convicted criminals as cheaply as possible.

The plague of private prisons has been with us for a decade. The Trump regime’s unwavering support for incarceration of adult immigrants and their innocent children is merely the newest and biggest gold mine for the largest private prison conglomerate in the “free” world.

Bail bond companies collected $1.4 billion in nonrefundable fees from defendants and their families; phone companies charge up to $24.95 for a 15-minute phone call; Western Union keeps a complete roster of prisons to send money to at special rates; and commissary vendors earn $1.6 billion a year selling cheap crap to inmates at exorbitant prices.

Worth Rises, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to dismantling the prison industrial complex . . . ,” wants to expose the nefarious deeds of the $40-billion a year quasi-governmental industry built on marketing luckless human beings. Their figures represent what it costs to house approximately 140,000 inmates in privates jails.

Freedom-preaching America, with an estimated 329.67 million citizens in 2019, leads the world in incarcerated prisoners with approximately 1,960,000 inmates existing in traditional county, state and federal lockups at the cost of about $40 billion annually.

Another roughly 140,000 inmates are incarcerated in private jails and prisons across the country at the cost of an additional $40 billion annual taxpayer dollars. Something seems very wrong at the Big House!

China with 1.3 billion people and 1.5 million prisoners, is a distant second on the misery index of incarcerated people per 100,000 population. It is followed by a laundry list of despotic governments that also throw their recalcitrant citizens in jail in huge numbers so they don’t have to deal with them.

In April, Worth Rises released a critically acclaimed study blandly titled “Prison Industrial Complex: Mapping Private Sector Players.” The organization gleaned thousands of state and federal records to discover who is getting the dough.

Critics of industrial penology say the 14-page bulleted index is vitally informative to understand the encroachment of private industry into what was always a governmental responsibility until the 21st Century. Dozens of companies and corporations are identified.

The authors studied prison systems in five states with the largest incarcerated population within its geographic region: California holds 129,593 inmates, Florida 101,424 prisoners, New York has 51,727, Ohio holds 52,233, and Texas incarcerates a soul-crunching 163,909 prisoners. African-American men are incarcerated at rates as much as ten times that of whites and five times that of prisoners of Latin descent, according to federal prison statistics.

In a colossal effort, the organization determined from the annual spending data the name of every for-profit private vendor that was paid $150,000 or more by each particular state’s correctional agency. The list is a who’s who of big and upcoming business. It includes the infamous GEOGroup — big on the southwest border — along with Amazon, Citigroup, Microsoft, Northrop Grumman, and Berkshire Hathaway, whose CEO Warren Buffett is regularly called the richest man in the world.

Coincidentally The GeoGroup, currently under fire for its detestable handling of Central American immigrants, recently hired Avant Bishop Washington & Black, a law firm run by twice-convicted felon Lanier Avant, the former chief of staff to House Homeland Security Committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.).

Avant resigned from the committee in 2017 after pleading guilty to federal criminal charges of failing to file years of income taxes. He later pled guilty to federal charges of making false statements. Avant sounds perfect for the role.

Other big-name companies raking in the green to incarcerate the impoverished include Hewlett Packard, Global; Tel Link/TouchPay, which charges inmates up to $25 for a 15-minute telephone call. Then there’s the like-minded Western Union, and the Bob Barker Company, a prison garment manufacturer that promises, “You can always depend on Bob Barker Company for the broadest selection of top-quality products, at competitive prices, with fast and efficient customer service and delivery.”

Ol’ Bob sounds so reassuring!

Our country’s most powerful politicians, many of them attorneys, often like to trumpet that America is a land of fair and equitable laws, administered justly and blindly without bias or discrimination. No doubt they laugh out loud about the irony of their utterances at the end of the day.

Many of the supposedly fair-minded plutocrats who support the private system — and sadly it is a bi-partisan cabal — have said they base their suppositions on their common experiences as young lawyers in the business of adjudicating the transgressions of so-called common criminals caught in an inescapable cycle of arrest, incarceration, parole, and re-arrest. Their answer is more private prisons.

The authors, acutely aware of American prisons’ revolving doors, examined the impact of corporate campaign contributions made to federal and state political candidates, major party committees, and ballot measure committees “since 2010 by the largest private sector players in the prison industrial complex.” They wanted to know if corporate America put profits before compassionate justice.

It does. Their findings are enough to make most fair-minded people cringe. Who would have guessed that privately held prisons are a booming investment based on the lowest cost-per-head?

It bears mentioning again that Trump’s war on immigrant children and their parents, currently under way on America’s southwestern border, is merely the latest motherlode of ill-fortune for the private prison industry to plunder. As touching as the plight of wretched Central American immigrants is, it is only one injustice abetted by this country’s private prison industry.

In many states, allegedly violence-prone perpetrators without means stand a good chance of going to a private slammer for months and months for the additional crime of having no bail money.

Local criminal justice administrators will tell you there is simply no room in county, state and federal lockups to house everyone being arrested for drugs and nonviolent crimes because the money once used to build, maintain and staff county jails and state prisons is now diverted to ultra-expensive private prison companies. There is none at all for meaningful rehabilitation.

Private prisons are also a win-win situation for investors interested in smaller jail facilities. The Feds and states pay good money to house pretrial prisoners awaiting their day in court. The so-called Speedy Trial Act that was once touted to ensure any accused prisoner would receive a speedy trial has been neutered by exceptions and stays granted by courts without the ability to abide by the law.

The decisions that sustain the situation are not made to enhance public safety, they are made to ensure making money for private companies that schmooze government prison potentates with higher paying jobs and privileges once reserved for elected officials. It is pay-to-play time in Trumplandia and the prison industry is no exception.

So what is done with the prisoners when there is no room? Simple, private prisons. If our readers are looking for a quick return on their investment, private prisons are great for everyone but the taxpayers and inmates who are there for the crime of no dough.