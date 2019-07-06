Trumplandia: June 29 — July 6, 2019

Yankee Doodle Douchebag Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 42.3% — as of July 3, 2019

Rasmussen Poll: 49% — as of July 3, 2019

So that #FatFuck has hijacked our most important national holiday, Independence Day, to promote his own re-election. Like Rick Wilson says, “Everything Trump touches Dies”. Wonder what he’ll do with Thanksgiving. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2019

Bull S#*t on Parade

The week of our Trump — June 29, 2019: In a week marked by fails at the G20 Economic Summit and an open diss from 94-year-old former President Jimmy Carter, we assumed our favorite dictator-in-chief would at least have a dandy July 4th by hosting his very own military parade.

Marred by rain and cast as a political abomination, the military parade Donald Trump dreamed of after attending Bastille Day celebrations in France last year met strong opposition from the left, which accused him of stealing the national holiday and making it all about himself.

Last week, the 39th President of the United States, Carter, said Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election vaulted Trump into the White House, making him an “illegitimate” American head of state.

The comment, which came during a discussion on human rights at a resort in Virginia on June 30, caused dickwad Donnie to bristle at the former one-term president, calling him, “a nice man . . . but a terrible president” and “the forgotten president.”

He recovered by banging the drum loudly in support of his big, gala for America on the National Mall. Dubbed “The Salute to America,” Trump said the event promised to be the “greatest 4th of July celebration in our Nation’s history.”

The all-day event at the Lincoln Memorial was highlighted by a speech from our “favorite president” and also featured a range of military displays, the likes of which has never been seen. Replete with shiny tanks and military flyovers, the star-spangled event was highlighted by a rambling speech from Trump that covered American battle history and shout outs to former astronauts, space engineers, Frederick Douglass, Thomas Edison, Harriet Tubman and more.

According to the official press release from the U.S. Department of the Interior, the multimillion-dollar event honored each of the nation’s five branches of the military. Including demonstrations b the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels. Performances from The Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the U.S. Army Band, the Armed Forces Chorus, and the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Team. The event culminated with fireworks, provided free of charge by Phantom and Grucci’s pyrotechnics.

The day had begun with the National Independence Day Parade down Constitution Avenue NW from 7th Street to 17th Street NW. Thousands lined the mall, filling the area between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument in anticipation of the Trump address. The speech was the first given by a president on July 4 since Harry S. Truman commemorated the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 1951.

Donnie and FLOTUS Melania arrived at about 6:40 p.m., and what followed was American history, or at least a Trumpian regurgitation of American military history, accented with patriotic melodies, awkward stands at attention by Commander Bone Spurs and countless aerial exhibits of American military might.

An official press release from the White House Office even promised a “low and loud” flyover from “Aircraft One,” Vladimir Putin’s official plane. The mistake which was echoed in a pre-7 a.m. Trump tweet, was deleted, but the air show went on without an appearance from Puty’s plane.

Trump highlighted his speech with memories of heroic American military history and, for once, stayed away from petty, partisan politics. The soggy crowd cheered each description of heroism.

Calling upon all Americans to remain “true to the cause,” Trump hailed military battles from as early as the Revolutionary War up to more recent conflicts like the two World Wars and even Vietnam, of which he was unable to participate.

One of the president’s more colorful memories came from what many believe is memory of the War of 1812. Borrowing liberally from Francis Scott Key’s “Star Spangled Banner,” Trump waxed poetic and in doing so mixed up key historical facts that had the Continental Army liberating airports in the 18th Century.

Said Trump:

“The Continental Army . . . manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do.”

Lampooned on social media, Trump would later blame rain-soaked teleprompters for the error.

The big three networks opted to run their normal lineups featuring shows like “Jeopardy,” “Inside Edition,” and “Extra” respectively, in the 7 p.m. hour following local news broadcasts. Live streaming was available online, but C-SPAN carried the shit show in its entirety.

Public assembly fixtures like the “Trump Baby” balloon secured permits for use by feminist activist group Code Pink and participated in the event. The group announced it was meeting with officials from the National Park Service to determine where the 20-foot balloon could be flown during the Trump speech, but since it took place in a no-fly-zone, the NPS would not allow the balloon to fly, but it was tethered to the ground.

Never daunted, the group also secured a permit to display our very own Don Lessem’s “Dump Trump,” robot for the event. The 16-foot robot, which sits astride a golden toilet, makes farting sounds and repeats some of Agent Orange’s greatest hits, including, “You are fake news,” “No collusion,” “Witch-hunt” and “I’m a very stable genius.”

Lessem’s elaborate pooping robot also appeared during the president’s most recent visit to England.

Speed Dating for Dictators

Meanwhile at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, Donnie Sunshine used his time abroad to further alienate our allies, and of course hold quick meetings with his beaus from Russia and North Korea respectively.

Giggling and smiling in front of flashing cameras, Donnie met first with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the pair appearing like long-lost friends despite evidence of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Following a trademark handshake with Puty, the two fielded questions from the media. After being urged to address the interference, Trump playfully chided Putin, telling him, “Don’t meddle in the election.”

Trump then glibly pointed to the Russian leader and laughed as he “demanded” that he not meddle in American elections. Although the two world leaders played it as a joke, no one else found humor in the exchange.

Putin, for his part, disputed the findings in the Mueller report, calling it “mythical.” He then went on to praise The Donald for his immigration policy that shuns migrants attempting to cross the U.S./Mexico border and further stated that liberal democracy “has outlived its days.”

The two then further bonded over the abuse of the press, with Trump signaling for security to get rid of the reporters, which he dubbed “fake news.” The president later longed for the state media Russia uses. “You don’t have the problem in Russia,” Trump said of the free press he called fake news. “We have it; you don’t have it.”

Putin invited Trump to visit Russia next year for the 75th anniversary of the allied victory in World War II. Or perhaps they plan to braid each other’s hair, no one is entirely sure.

Despite all of the adulation for Putin in Japan, Trump moved on like a bitch and the next day made history by having a quick sit-down meeting with his other bestie, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

The meeting, which occurred after the G20 Summit, made history with Trump becoming the first sitting president to visit North Korea since 1950.

Trump, who gushed over “beautiful love letters” from the Communist dictator, took 20-steps into the Korean Demilitarized Zone, where he repeatedly backslapped Kim, before returning to the South Korean side of the DMZ. The leaders held a 50-minute meeting in Freedom House, agreeing to restart denuclearization talks.

Their last meeting was in Vietnam four months ago and ended when Trump abandoned the discussions. Kim reportedly murdered his negotiating team for not procuring a longer meeting with Trump.

Trump’s latest tryst with Kim did not produce any new commitments towards denuclearization. Trump said negotiation teams would begin meeting in a matter of weeks.

Your Papers?

Seems totally ridiculous that our government, and indeed Country, cannot ask a basic question of Citizenship in a very expensive, detailed and important Census, in this case for 2020. I have asked the lawyers if they can delay the Census, no matter how long, until the….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

This week an internal battle began between the administration and Führer Trump over the addition of the census question about citizenship.

The question: “Is this person a citizen of the United States?” was blocked from inclusion on the 2020 U.S. Census by the Supreme Court last week. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that there was sufficient reason for concern about why the administration wanted to ask it.

Despite the ruling, Trump explored whether he could add it by executive order. In addition, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross released a statement on July 2 stating that he respected the Supreme Court, but strongly disagreed with the ruling.

Ross said the Census Bureau had begun the process of printing the questionnaires and was committed to conducting a complete and accurate census in 2020. The Census Bureau said it needed to begin printing the questionnaires by July 1 to meet the deadline for the next national poll, due out in April 2020.

The Commerce Department, which oversee the Census, argued in 2018 that the question was needed to provide the Justice Department with a more accurate count of citizens so it could enforce the 1965 Voting Rights Act. That position was challenged in three lower court rulings before the Supreme Court ruled.

Critics worried that placing such a question on the national head count would cause an undercount of the immigrant population that would be leery of reporting they were not citizens and therefore opening themselves up to legal process.

Justice Department lawyers told federal Judge George Hazel in Maryland that the Department of Justice (DOJ) still hoped to find a way to get the question on the 2020 Census despite the Supreme Court ruling. The DOJ was given a 2 p.m. deadline of July 5 by Hazel to provide information on why the question should be added.

Yesterday, Hazel ordered that the case go forward, saying the case will now focus on whether the Trump administration’s request was “steeped in discriminatory motive.”

It was uncovered in June 2019 that a deceased and former Republican strategist, Thomas Hofeller, had urged the Trump administration since 2016 to add the controversial question to the Census as a way to increase Republican political power by discriminating against Hispanics and decreasing that group’s ability to vote.

The files included a study in which Hofeller concluded the citizenship question was central to a Republican strategy to increase its political power by excluding noncitizens and those under the voting age from the census figures, therefore giving a better ability to gerrymander political boundaries in 2021.

U.S. District Court Judge Hazel’s order could allow evidence from Hoeffler to be introduced.