The Young and the Beautiful: How they spent their summer vacation (and the peasants’ money)

Our Young and Beautiful couple, Ivy and Jerry, are back at home in the Swamp after a busy few months abroad. First, there was a whirlwind trip to the United Kingdom with Ivy’s father, King Donald, the wicked stepmother Lady Melania, and Ivy’s siblings – except for the young Baron of Trump, who seems to have fallen off the face of the Earth. Then Ivy accompanied the King to the Land of the Rising Sun for an important meeting of world leaders, and quickly became the talk of the Internet. Home at last, she and Jerry discuss their adventures.

Jerry: So, my sweet little trifle, what say you about our adventure in England? For my part, I must say I was both surprised and disappointed.

Ivy: How so, my prince?

Jerry: I was pleasantly surprised when we met Her Royal Highness. When I had heard we were going to be meeting with an old queen, I naturally assumed it would be Lindsay Graham, and not a charming granny. But I was disappointed that we met the Queen, but not the King or the Jack.

Ivy: They were all so excited to see my father. The parades, the floats, the big robotic image of my father on the throne with his cell phone. It was the largest crowd since the inauguration.

Jerry: So now, my duchess, tell me what pleased you the most. For I could tell that at times you were quite amused, even though your Botox treatment left you unable to smile.

Ivy: I thought it was wonderful that the whole family could be together — my brothers Tweedledum and Tweedledee, my half-sister Cartier, and even Tweedledum’s wife — or is she married to Tweedledee? And so many of our courtiers on hand — the former minister of propaganda, Lady Sarah of Huckabee-Sanders, and the court jester, Lady Kellyanne. They weren’t even invited — they just crashed the palace!

Jerry: But what of the young Barron Trump, Lady Melania’s offspring?

Ivy: Who? Oh, the boy. I am sure they found something for him to do back home in the White Palace. Anyway, he was able to follow our adventures on my Instagram.

Jerry: I understand your brothers endeared themselves to the local peasantry by plying them with drinks, and then skipping out on the tab.

Ivy: The fake news media claim that our trip cost the peasantry millions of dollars, so what’s a few more to cover the bar bill? I would think they’d be happy to pay to get my father out of the country for a while.

Jerry: It is too bad you had so little time to rest when we got home. His Highness whisked you off to the Land of the Rising Sun to meet with world leaders at the big G-20 summit. I was so proud of you, front and center in all the pictures! How dare that upstart Lady Alexandria of The Bronx suggest that you didn’t belong there!

Ivy: Obviously, I did belong, or people wouldn’t be making up such lovely memes depicting me at other historical events! My one regret, though, is my wardrobe choices. Had I known I’d be photoshopped into the Yalta Conference, I would have packed something more somber.

Jerry: I am glad so many people online see your great leadership potential. I wonder where your royal father will take you next.

Ivy: Wherever it is, I stand ready to serve in my Louboutons. It is a good thing I did not inherit Daddy’s bone spurs.

Where will Jerry and Ivy go next? And where in the world is the young Baron? Stay tuned.