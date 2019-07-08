The Big Lies: It’s your immigration policies, Donald, that are killing children

EDITOR’S NOTE: During the run-up to the 2020 presidential sweepstakes The Shinbone Star will highlight Big Lies uttered and promoted by the current occupant of the White House, lies that hurt our country. Today we tackle The Donald’s ongoing lie that President Obama initiated a policy of separating children from parents seeking asylum in the United States.

Let’s be clear, crystal clear on this matter: The Donald is responsible for the current border crisis where children — separated from parents seeking asylum in our country — are dying from inhumane, deplorable conditions at detention centers where they are being held in accordance with a policy implemented by The Donald and his cohorts.

You read that right. The Donald’s policy — not former President Obama’s — has placed children and their parents in harm’s way as they try to escape life-threatening conditions in their home countries.

During the past eight months, six children have died while in U.S. custody. In May, border officials announced the death of a 16-year-old Guatemalan migrant and revealed a 10-year-old girl from El Salvador died back in September.

Previously, no migrant children had died in federal custody since 2010, according to U.S. government officials.

The Donald, being the marketing messenger master that he is — and realizing he needs to hold onto the White House for another few years in order to continue rescuing his failing real estate businesses by using taxpayer dollars — knows that negative reports from the border could deal his 2020 re-election effort a death blow.

We can only hope Americans en masse will stop believing his Big Lie on this issue and put the blame for the border crisis where it belongs: squarely on The Donald’s shoulders. He can continue to blather about how in his mind Obama separated immigrant children from their parents the same way he’s doing it, but the facts remain unchanged.

So again, you read that right: The Donald is lying about whose policy is needlessly killing children as well as holding them in highly unsanitary and life-threatening conditions. It’s his policy. The deaths of children and deplorable living conditions in detention centers came about from his “zero tolerance” declaration in April 2018.

He can tweet all he wants about how, “we had the exact same policy as the Obama administration” but it’s absolutely false. Yes, some family separations took place during the Obama presidency, but experts say not on the scale of the Trump administration. Under Obama, they point out, separations were rare. Under The Donald’s watchful eye, separations are the systematic result of a policy to prosecute all immigrants who crossed illegally into the United States.

The Donald’s tweets also claim that family separations were done “because that is the policy and law.”

Another untruth that makes up this Big Lie: There is no law ordering families to be separated after they cross the border. In June 2018, then Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (she has since resigned) tweeted: “We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period.”

The “zero-tolerance” policy did not explicitly say parents and children had to be separated, but that was the result of parents being referred for prosecution for attempting to enter our country illegally. The children were not part of the prosecution process.

On July 3, The Donald tried creating another false reality concerning the border crisis, telling reporters the migrants were “living far better” in Border Patrol detention centers than in their home countries.

This nonsensical statement came just one day after his administration reported children in some facilities were denied hot meals or showers, and that cells were so crowded that migrants begged to be freed. Prior to that report, a team of lawyers who spoke to migrants at a holding center in Clint, Texas said children did not have access to soap or showers.

More troubling for The Donald on this development: The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general backed some of those findings in a report on conditions in detention centers in the Rio Grande Valley. It warned that overcrowding posed an “immediate risk” to Border Patrol agents and migrants, and said some of the asylum seekers had desperately tried to escape.

So what was The Donald’s response to this news from within his administration? He flippantly suggested migrants seek a better alternative if they took issue with the centers. “If Illegal Immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detention centers, just tell them not to come,” he said. “All problems solved!”

There is clear and troubling evidence that The Donald has created the border crisis that has resulted in the deaths of children and deplorable living conditions for migrants seeking asylum. In his trademark style of chaos management, however, Trump wants to point the finger away from himself. In this case he wants people to blame Obama.

It’s a Big Lie. Don’t believe it. Not for one second. This most un-American approach to managing illegal immigration starts and stops with The Donald. The deaths and the inhumane treatment of people trying to find a better life will be part of his legacy.

Until he leaves the White House, however, our country will suffer condemnation from the global community that values life over politics.

