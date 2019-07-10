In a speech on July 4, 2019, Oval Office Occupant Donald J. Trump, standing literally in the shadow of the monument to Abraham Lincoln, made a speech which will be remembered as “The Speech Which Launched Ten Thousand Memes.”

Delusional Donald stunned the intelligent world with the words:

“In June of 1775, the Continental Congress created a unified army out of the Revolutionary Forces encamped around Boston and New York and named after the great George Washington, commander in chief. … Our army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do.”

If you are someone who even periodically pays attention to anything Donald Trump says, you know how much he loves to redefine history. However, this gaffe exceeded even the wildest expectations of any Trump-watcher, being there were no airports in 1775 – in case you were unaware.

But he couldn’t stop there and continued his babbling about the War of 1812, which was observed by Francis Scott Key, who witnessed the fighting from a British ship where he was imprisoned and was inspired to masterfully write the “Star Spangled Banner.” Trump seized the occasion and re-cast the poem that has defined our nation into one of his inscrutable sentence fragments.

“At Fort McHenry, under the rocket’s red glare it had nothing but victory. And when dawn came, their star-spangled banner waved defiant.”

The two-year war is one that appears to have made an impression on draft dodger-in-chief. During a heated phone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last year, he brought up the war, wrongly blaming Canadians for burning down the White House during that conflict. The White House was burned down in the War of 1812, but blaming Canada is a reach. It was British troops which burned down the White House, although Canada was a colony at the time.

Besides his impressive number of daily lies, Trump’s re-imagination of history has been one of the more subtle constants of his presidency.

During a now infamous 2017 Black History Month breakfast, Trump mentioned several African-American historical figures including Frederick Douglass. However, Trump spoke of the famed abolitionist in the present tense, stating he “is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice.” The only problem was Douglass died in 1895.

It appears Donnie dimwit does not confine his historic gaffes to just public speeches.

The Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Va., on the Potomac River, includes a plaque stating the location was the site of a Civil War battle. “Many great American soldiers, both of the North and South, died at this spot,” the inscription reads. “The casualties were so great that the water would turn red and thus became known as ‘The River of Blood.’” Historians say nothing significant took place at the site.

That same year Delusional Trump brought up Abraham Lincoln at the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner.

“Great president. Most people don’t even know he was a Republican,” Trump said. “Does anyone know? Lot of people don’t know that.”

The only people who “don’t know that” Donnie, failed civics in high school. He further suggested, “Let’s take an ad, let’s use one of those PACs,” (to educate people about Lincoln’s link to the party.) He apparently was unaware the GOP very often refers to itself as “the Party of Lincoln.”

Dumb Donald has repeatedly claimed his 2016 win was “the biggest electoral college win since Ronald Reagan – it wasn’t. In fact, only two presidents who have received fewer than Trump’s 304 electoral votes since 1972 were Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush. Trump’s 304 electoral college votes were far less than both of Barack Obama’s wins, at 365 in 2008 and 332 in 2012.

During an interview In 2017 Trump said President Andrew Jackson would have stopped the Civil War. “I mean, had Andrew Jackson been a little later you wouldn’t have had the Civil War,” Trump said. “He was a very tough person but he had a big heart. He was really angry that he saw with regard to the Civil War, he said ‘There’s no reason for this.'” Jackson, of course, died in 1845 — 16 years before the Civil War began. Jackson was a slave owner and favored the extinction of the American Indians.

The self-described “stable genius” seemed unable to stop his re-imagining of history and blundered onward during the same interview.

“People don’t realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why? People don’t ask that question, but why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?” Oh not so smart one, plenty of people have asked, “the Civil War, why?”

The answer? Slavery, Duh, Don.

From the Paris Climate Change Accord, the Panama Canal, Medieval Times torture, Sweden and immigration, on how much legislation he’s signed (In fact, he ranks last.), Delusional has yet to find any historical moment he can’t not f#ck.

However, the most astonishing outrageous lie was during his first day in office when he sent press monkey Sean Spicer out to tell the world that his inauguration attendance figures far exceeded those of his predecessor Barack Obama.

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period,” Spicer spat, then turned and left. “Both in person and around the globe,” .

Spicer accused journalists of reporting inaccurate crowd numbers and using misrepresentative photographs “to minimise the enormous support” that he claimed the Trump enjoyed at his swearing-in. Even though photographs showed otherwise. Trump even demanded that the National Park Service, responsible for the images and attendance count, was wrong and demanded a “recount.” The image and figures stand.

Even though a very delusional and possibly mentally challenged, Trump likes to remind people that “you know, I’m, like, a smart person,” his July 4th off the rails speech, which he brilliantly blames on his TelePrompTer, simply can’t be ignored for it’s inaccuracy. Either his writers are screwing with his speeches on purpose or he’s truly out of his mind.

Standing in the shadows of a statue of Abraham Lincoln, one of the greatest speech writers in our history, and someone to which Dotard Don likes to compare to his “speech writing,” it is likely this moment will seal the fate of how historians, other than Conservative writers, will see Trumps occupancy, which has already been compared to a circus.

This time around internet memes have ranged from Paul Revere riding his horse through a village yelling “The British Air Ways is coming, famed painting of “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” superimposed on a baggage return carrousel, Patrick Henry demanding, “Give me an aisle seat or give me death.” Also are the “Battle of LaGuardia,” “The Battle of Covfefe Hill, May 27, 1775,” and, a George Washington portrait with the words, “WTF is an airport?”

“The Speech Which Launched Ten Thousand Memes,” still remains as a gift that keeps on ribbing.