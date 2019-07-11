Who’s afraid of The Big Bad Trump,

Why is it when The Donald throws a hissy fit — a sudden outburst of temper, often used to describe female anger at something trivial (source: Urban Dictionary) — the target of his childlike rage often suffers stage fright, goes into hiding or, worst of all, apologizes?

What is it about The Big Bad Trump as current occupant of the White House that frightens so many people or elicits a nonsensical reaction to his mostly nonsensical ravings about people or organizations who know this want-to-be emperor/dictator wears no clothes?

Case in point the resignation this week of British ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch. His crime against The Big Bad Trump? In the course of doing his job — providing UK officials a frank assessment of the man/child president of our country — Darroch noted that the subject of his communique “radiates insecurity” and will never “look competent.”

No surprise: The Big Bad Trump went ballistic, squealed like a wounded pig, blathered he would never do business with the British ambassador and demanded Darroch be pulled from his post in Washington, D.C.

Receiving little or no support from his bosses across the pond for simply doing his job, Darroch decided to leave our country a few months earlier than anticipated. His tour of duty was set to run out at the end of the year.

Darroch’s ditching by The Big Bad Trump is similar to what happened to former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who privately called The Big Bad Trump “a moron,” according to a number of sources; and the forced departure of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who recused himself from the Russian “witch hunt” only after securing the pivotal governmental post appointment.

Note the “former” in front of Tillerson’s and Sessions’ former titles. The Big Bad Trump didn’t want these folks anywhere near him since they wouldn’t play along with his divisive approach to governing our country and dealing with our long-time allies.

Darroch’s encounter with the huffing, puffing and “blow the house down” dictator in president’s clothing — in this case blow the diplomat back across the pond — is the latest example of how ill-conceived our country’s foreign policy is in the era of The Big Bad Trump.

Darroch did what any professional diplomat would do: Provide candid assessments of the people and policies of his or her assigned country.

A contrast of styles is needed here. In 2010, WikiLeaks dumped tons of U.S. diplomatic cablesproviding unsparing evaluations of overseas allies. Some of the documents crafted by officials at the U.S. embassy in Germany described German officials as shallow in their thinking and not especially good at their jobs.

Then-President Barack Obama defended his diplomatic corps, saying in one speech that his administration wanted relationships with other countries that depend “on trust” and “on candor.” There was little reaction from the German government and no U.S. diplomats were recalled or resigned.

It’s important to note that Trump’s anger is again directed at America’s democratic allies, as opposed to authoritarian adversaries. He said he won’t deal with Darroch, but he will deal with Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s dictator, who has also insulted Trump, but who has made amends through a series of fawning letters that Trump has described as “beautiful.”

All this still begs the question “Who’s Afraid of The Big Bad Trump?” Republicans in Congress and many GOP lawmakers across the country either defend his rantings and ravings and nonsensical approach to governing our country or they remain silent. Most notably they won’t attack him on his lack of concern about Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential elections or the ongoing cyber attack on our election system.

Why? What do they fear? That he won’t support them in their reelection efforts? That he’ll trash talk them to their constituents to the point of costing them their cush jobs paid for by taxpayer dollars not Trump Organization funds?

When will someone call the ball on this infantile human being who wants to take over the world even though he can’t run his own businesses profitably.

We need to take a lesson from fictional characters Fiddler and Fifer Pig who thought their houses of straw and twigs would protect them from the Big Bad Wolf.

Our seemingly strong Constitution is being ripped apart by The Big Bad Trump as a large segment of our country and the world stand silently by afraid that if they say or do the wrong thing he will huff and puff and blow them all away.

That brings to mind a song from a cartoon of many years ago.

“Who’s Afraid of The Big Bad Trump”

(with apologies to Frank Churchill who wrote “Who’s Afraid of The Big Bad Wolf” that appeared in the Disney classic “Three Little Pigs”)

Who’s afraid of the Big Bad Trump

The Big Bad Trump, the Big Bad Trump

Who’s afraid of the Big Bad Trump

Tra la la la la

Long ago there were the Founding Fathers

Smart and brave Founding Fathers

For the Big, Bad the very Big, very Bad Trump

They could not know how he would blather

Some would say they could not be swayed

So they built our country in a legal way

With a hey hey toot they blew on their flutes

And they performed most lawful for many days

Now they were also fond of the devil brew

And so they talked and wrote and downed a few

Hey, diddle diddle the played on their fiddles

And found time to dance with a lady shrew

Finally they said, “We’re thru with brew

We shall build our country like strong kettle stew”

They had no chance for further song or dance

‘Cause, they said, their work was now due

Ha, ha, ha, today’s Republicans

Just wink and laugh, ah, woo

Who’s afraid of The Big Bad Trump,

The Big Bad Trump

For he’s just a wee bit loo