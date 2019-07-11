Who’s afraid of The Big Bad Trump,

Why is it when The Donald throws a hissy fit — a sudden outburst of temper, often used to describe female anger at something trivial (source: Urban Dictionary) — the target of his childlike rage often suffers stage fright, goes into hiding or, worst of all, apologizes?
What is it about The Big Bad Trump as current occupant of the White House that frightens so many people or elicits a nonsensical reaction to his mostly nonsensical ravings about people or organizations who know this want-to-be emperor/dictator wears no clothes?
Case in point the resignation this week of British ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch. His crime against The Big Bad Trump? In the course of doing his job — providing UK officials a frank assessment of the man/child president of our country — Darroch noted that the subject of his communique “radiates insecurity” and will never “look competent.”
No surprise: The Big Bad Trump went ballistic, squealed like a wounded pig, blathered he would never do business with the British ambassador and demanded Darroch be pulled from his post in Washington, D.C.
Receiving little or no support from his bosses across the pond for simply doing his job, Darroch decided to leave our country a few months earlier than anticipated. His tour of duty was set to run out at the end of the year.
Darroch’s ditching by The Big Bad Trump is similar to what happened to former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who privately called The Big Bad Trump “a moron,” according to a number of sources; and the forced departure of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who recused himself from the Russian “witch hunt” only after securing the pivotal governmental post appointment.
Note the “former” in front of Tillerson’s and Sessions’ former titles. The Big Bad Trump didn’t want these folks anywhere near him since they wouldn’t play along with his divisive approach to governing our country and dealing with our long-time allies.
Darroch’s encounter with the huffing, puffing and “blow the house down” dictator in president’s clothing — in this case blow the diplomat back across the pond — is the latest example of how ill-conceived our country’s foreign policy is in the era of The Big Bad Trump.
Darroch did what any professional diplomat would do: Provide candid assessments of the people and policies of his or her assigned country.
A contrast of styles is needed here. In 2010, WikiLeaks dumped tons of U.S. diplomatic cablesproviding unsparing evaluations of overseas allies. Some of the documents crafted by officials at the U.S. embassy in Germany described German officials as shallow in their thinking and not especially good at their jobs.
Then-President Barack Obama defended his diplomatic corps, saying in one speech that his administration wanted relationships with other countries that depend “on trust” and “on candor.” There was little reaction from the German government and no U.S. diplomats were recalled or resigned.
It’s important to note that Trump’s anger is again directed at America’s democratic allies, as opposed to authoritarian adversaries. He said he won’t deal with Darroch, but he will deal with Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s dictator, who has also insulted Trump, but who has made amends through a series of fawning letters that Trump has described as “beautiful.”
All this still begs the question “Who’s Afraid of The Big Bad Trump?” Republicans in Congress and many GOP lawmakers across the country either defend his rantings and ravings and nonsensical approach to governing our country or they remain silent. Most notably they won’t attack him on his lack of concern about Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential elections or the ongoing cyber attack on our election system.
Why? What do they fear? That he won’t support them in their reelection efforts? That he’ll trash talk them to their constituents to the point of costing them their cush jobs paid for by taxpayer dollars not Trump Organization funds?
When will someone call the ball on this infantile human being who wants to take over the world even though he can’t run his own businesses profitably.
We need to take a lesson from fictional characters Fiddler and Fifer Pig who thought their houses of straw and twigs would protect them from the Big Bad Wolf.
Our seemingly strong Constitution is being ripped apart by The Big Bad Trump as a large segment of our country and the world stand silently by afraid that if they say or do the wrong thing he will huff and puff and blow them all away.
That brings to mind a song from a cartoon of many years ago.
“Who’s Afraid of The Big Bad Trump”
(with apologies to Frank Churchill who wrote “Who’s Afraid of The Big Bad Wolf” that appeared in the Disney classic “Three Little Pigs”)
Who’s afraid of the Big Bad Trump
The Big Bad Trump, the Big Bad Trump
Who’s afraid of the Big Bad Trump
Tra la la la la
Long ago there were the Founding Fathers
Smart and brave Founding Fathers
For the Big, Bad the very Big, very Bad Trump
They could not know how he would blather
Some would say they could not be swayed
So they built our country in a legal way
With a hey hey toot they blew on their flutes
And they performed most lawful for many days
Now they were also fond of the devil brew
And so they talked and wrote and downed a few
Hey, diddle diddle the played on their fiddles
And found time to dance with a lady shrew
Finally they said, “We’re thru with brew
We shall build our country like strong kettle stew”
They had no chance for further song or dance
‘Cause, they said, their work was now due
Ha, ha, ha, today’s Republicans
Just wink and laugh, ah, woo
Who’s afraid of The Big Bad Trump,
The Big Bad Trump
For he’s just a wee bit loo
2 thoughts on “Who’s Afraid of The Big Bad Trump?”
Sir Kim Darroch was simply doing his job – a job, as you say, that US diplomats have also been known to do!
Prime Minister Theresa May and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt both backed him publicly, as did his superiors in the Civil Service. Notably, Prime-Minister-in-waiting Boris Johnson failed to do so, on live national TV during a debate between the two candidates for Leader of the Conservative Party (and, thus, the UK’s next Prime Minister – oh, lucky us). That is said to have been the straw that broke the camel’s back and led to the resignation.
Johnson is now rowing back on his public reluctance to support the Ambassador but this has further damaged his reputation among his fellow politicians and others, although the various media that love him are doing their best to throw up distractions. As many of the (very small number of) Tory party members who are actually voting in this contest that affects the whole country will have cast their votes already, it probably doesn’t affect the outcome. I was heartened to hear one Tory member describe BJ as “a bully” who would never get his vote, but not many others in the vox pop shared that view.
Apparently, in the UK there is no protection for journalists or their sources when it comes to issues of national security, which this could be said to be. Isabel Oakeshott could be in for some discomfort.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I worked with him in the 90s.
I am afraid of him.
LikeLike