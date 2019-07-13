Trumplandia: July 6 — 13, 2019

Man in the Mirror Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 42.4% — up from 42.3% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 46% — down from 49% last week

Catch and Release

The week of our Trump — July 6, 2019: The president upped his standing in the douchebag community this week first by his ties to a convicted pedophile and then waiting an entire week to fire a the Cabinet member who helped get him a reduced sentence.

Douchey Donald accepted the resignation of Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta yesterday after days of questions about his role in accepting a plea deal that set serial pedophile and Trump buddy Jeffrey Epstein free after serving a 13-month sentence for admitting to molesting children in Florida back in 2008.

Epstein, a billionaire with ties to Trump as well as former President Bill Clinton, signed a secret plea deal with the state of Florida to avoid jail time and federal prosecution. The lenient agreement was signed off on by federal prosecutors including Acosta while he served as U.S. Attorney in Florida.

That agreement was deemed unconstitutional by a judge in Palm Beach, Fla., earlier this year for violating the Crime Victims’ Rights Act. The U.S. District Court Judge ruled prosecutors violated the law by not allowing more than 30 identified victims to know about the deal, therefore disallowing them an opportunity to oppose it.

Trump, for his part ,is not tied directly to Epstein’s actions, but as a longtime friend who has partied with him and boasted of the financier’s love of beautiful women “on the younger side,” many wondered how anyone associated with him could look themselves in the mirror.

For the narcissist-in-chief, the reflection in the mirror conveniently never seems to show the types of behaviors or character lapses that have no business being associated with the presidency. During the time of the newly alleged crimes, Trump characterized Epstein as “a terrific guy, who was a lot of fun.” However, since his recent arrest, he “is not a fan.”

Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District in New York arrested Epstein a week ago and charged him with one count of sex-trafficking conspiracy and another count of sex-trafficking conspiracy for allegedly running a ring that provided him with children to molest between 2002 and 2005.

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges that he solicited prostitution from a minor. He faced a federal indictment for sexually abusing scores of young girls, with some as young as 14 between 1999 and 2007. Court papers alleged he allowed others abuse the minors and that he paid employees to bring him victims for sex at his homes in New York City or Palm Beach, Fla.

As part of the plea deal, he served only 13 months and was allowed to spend 12 hours a day at an office six-days a week as part of work-release. The plea deal prevented Epstein and other tied to his activities to be prosecuted federally.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) office is investigating whether government attorneys may have committed professional misconduct in the earlier Epstein case.

Earlier this week, Acosta addressed the matter during a press conference and stated the plea deal ensured that Epstein would be sent to jail and have to register as a sex offender. Acosta argued that without the plea, the wealthy hedge-fund manager would have faced no jail time.

Acosta said the Palm Beach state attorney’s office was expected to let the wealthy businessman go free and his office created a plea that Epstein was given because the state deal with unacceptable. Members of the Palm Beach County state attorney’s said federal prosecutors never took a back seat to the state and the plea was engineered with the feds in the lead.

Yesterday, Acosta announced his intentions to resign as Labor Secretary due to his past involvement in the plea deal. Acosta said media coverage of his links to Epstein caused him to resign due to the negative light it cast on the Trump administration. He said it would be selfish for him to remain in the position with all the buzz.

Trump praised Acosta for his role a Labor Secretary and announced his resignation over Twitter. The President said he will be replaced by Pat Pizzella, who will serve in an acting capacity.

Votes on Which you Can’t Count

“I agree with the President, the Supreme Court got it wrong. There should be a question about Citizenship on the Census. A.G. Barr sees a pathway to add the Citizenship Question.” Steve Doocy @foxandfriends Working hard on something that should be so easy. People are fed up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

Last week we reported the president was weighing the use of an executive order to override a Supreme Court ruling and place a citizenship question on the 2020 U.S. Census, something that’s not been a part of the national survey since 1950.

The question: “Is this person a citizen of the United States?” was blocked from inclusion on the 2020 U.S. Census by the Supreme Court last week. Chief Justice John Roberts said there was sufficient reason for concern about why the administration wanted to ask the question.

As the week began, things grew desperate for Trump in terms of making good on his promise to add the question to the upcoming citizenship questionnaire.

Attorney General William Barr believed the White House could still legally add the question on citizenship to the 2020 census despite the Supreme Court ruling against it. Barr said the Supreme Court ruling was wrong and that the administration was looking at ways to bring remedy the situation.

The White House claimed the question was necessary to enforce the Voting Rights Act, an explanation not believed by the Supreme Court. The court ruled last month that the administration’s stated reason for adding the question was “inadequate,” especially in light of information uncovered about the genesis of the push to include it.

In June 2019, it was revealed that a now-deceased former Republican strategist, Thomas Hofeller, urged the Trump administration since 2016 to add the controversial question to the census as a way to increase Republican political power by discriminating against Hispanics and decreasing that group’s ability to vote.

The files included a study in which Hofeller concluded the citizenship question was central to a Republican strategy to increase its political power by excluding noncitizens and those under the voting age from the census figures, therefore giving a better ability to gerrymander political boundaries in 2021.

Late Sunday, the DOJ announced it was pulling the entire legal team off the case and replacing them with other government attorneys. Some believed the move would allow a different set of attorneys to offer another reason for the question to be placed on the census after the original team had already offered the Voting Rights Act concept and lost.

After that maneuver failed, Trump threatened to again use an executive order to place the question on the census, and even turned to Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy to glean his wisdom on the matter.

However, by July 10, Trump changed his tack and instead decided to issue an executive order asking other government agencies to combine their data in order to determine who is a legal citizen and who is not. The order directs the Commerce Department to obtain citizenship data through agencies like the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said if the president used his executive authority to circumvent the Supreme Court it would have created a constitutional crisis.

The FLOTUS Wood-n’t Approve

When you come from a small town and you married one of the richest, most powerful men in the world, it’s natural that people would want to honor you. Who wouldn’t?

Such was the case this week when an artist in her native Slovenia honored First Lady Melania Trump with a life-sized monument. Artfully crafted from a tree, local artist Alex “Maxi” Zupevc, used a chainsaw to create the monument to Melania in a scenic area overlooking a river in the Eastern bloc nation.

Unveiled on July 5, the tribute is the brainchild of a 39-year-old American artist Brad Downey, who commissioned the piece hailing the First Lady as a “Slovenian Hero.” The first lady’s birthplace has already become a tourist attraction since Trump slithered into the White House in the fall of 2016.

Based on the powder blue, Ralph Lauren outfit she wore during the president’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017, the rustic masterpiece overlooks the Sava River in the FLOTUS’ native Sevnica and has brought greater attention to Mrs. Trump’s birthplace. Melania-branded food and collectables are already available for purchase there.

Some have criticized the monument, saying it looks more like a scarecrow than Mrs. Trump.

At press time, Mrs. Trump had yet to comment on the statue.