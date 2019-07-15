Inside Trump’s Brazen Bull

The Greeks’ legendary “Brazen Bull” was reputedly an instrument of entertainment and torture on the Mediterranean island of Sicily, then a possession of ancient Greece. The illuminati there liked to munch grapes and drink wine around the hollow bronze bull listening to some unlucky miscreant locked inside bellowing in agony while being roasted alive.

Perillos of Athens invented the device for Sicilian despot Phalaris, an uncouth fellow of low breeding that ruled Akragas, Sicily, three millenniums ago. Donald Trump would have found a niche there.

Perillos knew Phalaris liked the notion of gruesomely executing criminals while simultaneously providing a little amusement, an early example of multi-tasking.

Three thousand years later, Trump is looking into the maw of a different kind of raging bull. The modern version uses klieg lights, talking heads and cowardly editorializing to flail the subject of the discourse with a thousand tiny knives so sharp the wounds tend to bleed for months.

Trump knows it. As dense as he behaves, he must know his brand is failing. It is easy to detect his discomfort because he is tweeting and talking longer and louder than usual. Last week he was exceptionally noisy.

The week started with news former British ambassador Sir Kim Darroch treated Trump worse than an outbreak of smegma on his honeymoon. Beside simply being a doofus, Darroch found him spineless, irresponsible, uniformed, vacillating, weak, untrustworthy and worst of all, “inept.”

“No shit” meters lit off all over Europe and the Americas.

“For a man who has risen to the highest office on the planet, President Trump radiates insecurity … We could also be at the beginning of a downward spiral, rather than just a rollercoaster; something could emerge that leads to disgrace and downfall,” Darroch reported to his government in 2017.

In the good ol’ days of heathens and idols, Trump could simply snap his fingers and Ambassador Darroch would be oozing lard in the bowels of a big bronze bull. The only modification Perillos’ machine would need to be perfect is a clever device to make the horrible sounds from the squealing victims come from the bull’s ass instead of its nose, thereby mimicking Trump every time he speaks.

Although Trump would undoubtedly like to employ the Brazen Bull, his bootlicking advisers, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton probably told him that calling the respected British diplomat stupid is enough until the boogeyman in Iran gets a good thrashing.

Trump could take a page from the Saudis. They set new standards for acceptable diplomatic conduct by introducing the bone saw and acid into 21st Century diplomatic decorum. Despite getting caught sawing a prominent Saudi journalist into chunks with an imported saw before dissolving his rendered corpse in acid, the Saudi’s wet work was a rousing success in Trumplandia.

The U.S. subsequently sold $8B worth of weapons and replacement parts to the Saudis against the will of Congress while the world moved on.

The British diplomat’s notes quickly shaded news reports of the inept bumbler’s premature scream of innocence after news reports zeroed in on his lengthy business relationship with former dear friend and billionaire pervert Jeff Epstein.

Alongside his old buddy, Trump allegedly learned all about screams of innocence. Two years ago an accuser who alleged losing her virginity to Trump during his rape of her at Epstein’s place when she was a 13-year old child.

“’Jane Doe,’ the plaintiff, alleged that in 1994 she was a sex slave in an apartment belonging to Epstein. Doe alleged that Trump tied her to a bed, exposed himself and then “proceeded to forcibly rape” her.

When she pleaded with him to stop, she claims he struck her in the face and yelled that he would do what he wanted. She also alleges that Epstein cruely raped her again following the assault by Trump, screaming that he should have been the one to “take her virginity” instead of Trump.

The civil suit was subsequently withdrawn voluntarily after Trump dismissed the entire event as lies. The victim said she withdrew after unidentified threats. Where there is smoke however, sometimes there is fire.

The two predators have a history together. Epstein admittedly cavorted with a much younger Trump and 28 teenage girls identified as “models” at a party inside Trump’s baronial flop house in Florida. It was before the Manhattan grifter went presidential and quit bragging about being a sexual predator.

Trump’s former buddy, convicted sex offender, panderer, and alleged pimp is currently in a New York City jail after being indicted last week by the Feds on two counts of witness tampering, minor sex trafficking and conspiracy to traffic in minor girls. There are so many alleged victims Trump will run out of fingers and toes keeping track. For the time being at least, Epstein can practice all his favorite forms of self-abuse among new companions.

The good news is that Trump’s well-known ability to create a diversion whenever his disgusting peccadillos are revealed has begun to fail. It now looks like he is fighting desperately to find cover.

The explosive encounter with the British diplomat began with a leaked series of secret communications in which he unequivocally claimed that Trump and his menagerie of White House zoo creatures are not dependable allies. His dark analysis delivered a powerful diplomatic blow to the special union between the two democracies that has endured 200 years.

What to make of it all must wait until the dust settles. There may still be a war and Britain and the U.S. need each other to fight it. Tension in the Strait of Hormuz is ratcheting upward and the Pentagon is still without adult leadership.

When Darroch declared the White House was ‘uniquely dysfunctional,’ it was another case of marvelous British understatement.

Trump defined America’s unique relationship with Britain brilliantly in his recent Fourth of July speech so there is no reason to review it here. It does deserve mention however that his heart warming recollections of the Revolutionary War battles for the Brit’s East Coast airports are among the most touching renditions of American history ever enunciated.

If only Kate Smith had been there to sing nostalgic “Pickaninny Heaven,” a heartwarming song about the happy days of orphaned children and heaven-sent watermelon it would have been a perfect performance.

Everyone of any note associated with Trump’s regime has bailed, retired, been indicted or quit to write snarky books about the waste product that is Trump.

Many people think the Brit’s caustic analysis was perfect. So does former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, but I digress. We are discussing brazen bulls.

In all the horror lies a positive lesson. After Perillos showed Phalaris the bull, the despot ordered the inventor stuffed inside and a fire lit underneath. Perillos’ fate after the door slammed isn’t clear but it wasn’t good.

Either Perillos was pulled out before dying and thrown off a cliff, or he was cooked to a turn. Either way, the alluring bronze bull was responsible.

Trump, protected from reality by his unchecked ego, probably thinks he is immune from the fate that befell Perillos. He is not.

Shortly after Perillos paid for his putridity by being roasted alive, vilified Phalaris fled to Egypt to avoid a similar fate. He lived out his miserable existence in a land of strangers, detested and defiled by those who once claimed to love him.