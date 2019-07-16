Time to ‘Give A Damn’ About Our Country

Enough of Donald J. Trump’s “Russian-led crime family” takedown of America. It’s time to fight for our country, or as a friend so colorfully put it, “It’s time to give a damn” about what’s happening across our nation.

This isn’t just about winning or losing an election. It’s not just about the investigation into Russia’s cyberattack on our election system in 2016 and beyond. It’s not just about migrant families seeking asylum in our country being ripped apart, with children dying while being held in deplorable — often life-threatening — conditions in holding cells along our southern border.

It’s not just about unchecked domestic terrorism and the gunning down of innocent children and fellow citizens at rates unmatched anywhere in the world. It’s not just about chaotic and borderline criminal and unethical leadership at the highest levels of our government.

It’s about all of that and more. Our country, we the people are under attack by an internal enemy, a person and his cohorts who will say or do anything to promote a dream of autocratically governing our country.

It’s about a man/child who works feverishly on a daily basis to divide and conquer a country that once stood tall as a beacon of hope for freedom around the world. It’s about the same man who lies, cheats and steals on a daily basis in an attempt to keep his political base of support in line with his warped view of life.

It’s about a man who aligns himself with Russian, North Korean and Chinese authoritarian leaders who are sworn enemies of democracy and therefore America.

It’s about a man who bankrupted casinos and mismanaged a real estate operation to the point where American financial institutions turned their backs on him. An action that forced him to reach out to Russian oligarchs in a futile attempt to salvage his high-flying lifestyle that few of us could think about living.

It’s about a man who is fleecing American taxpayers to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars in order to save his business operations. You read that right: We the people are bailing him out much like the Russian oligarchs did before us. Except the Russians at least got penthouse condos for their money, while we just get empty promises and boastful blatherings about how great a job this snake oil salesman is doing.

Finally, it’s about a collection of amateur politicians ill-equipped to manage the executive branch of government. They are intent on deconstructing the policies and programs developed over decades that gave many Americans a fighting chance to pursue the promise of the Declaration of Independence — the founding document of our once great nation — life, liberty and happiness.

Unlike the rubble left behind in New York City after the terrorist attack of 9/11, there’s not an emotional image readily available to promote the “Give a Damn” movement we need to end this attack against our country by Trump and his acolytes.

But we can turn our eyes toward iconic standards that represent American values and have stood for us over the test of time — more than two centuries and counting.

Let’s start “giving a damn” by rallying around Old Glory, the American flag. The one with 50 stars in a field of blue complemented by stripes that represent the 13 original colonies. The colors were chosen carefully by our Founding Fathers as the design for a national flag developed: Blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice; red symbolizes hardiness and valor; white is for purity and innocence.

Vigilance, perseverance, justice, hardiness, valor, purity and innocence. Can you stand up for these principles of our country? Does your pulse kick up a notch at the thought of defending these values as part of the foundation of our country?

Link those values to the famous promise from the Declaration of Independence that focuses on “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” and your pulse should not only kick up a little, but your heart should swell with pride.

Now think about the tens of thousands of men and women who over the past 243 years made the ultimate sacrifice in defending the principles our country stands for, and you should be ready to storm the ballot boxes next November to make certain our values and the memory and legacy of our military heroes are represented in the votes you cast.

It’s time to “give a damn” about America, about your fellow country men and women, about thwarting the attack against our democratic republic by a man/child wanna be dictator who ignores the rule of law, who lines his pockets with our hard-earned dollars and surrounds himself with sycophants who are ill-equipped to govern our country.

Remember we are all Americans. We all fly the flag proudly and believe in the rights guaranteed us by our Constitution.

We can disagree on issues, but as Americans we do so thoughtfully and respectfully, not, as Trump does, by angrily and sometimes violently trashing anyone who disagrees with us.

It’s time to “give a damn” about being Americans. All of us.