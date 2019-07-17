It’s Tweet vs. Tweet (again)

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” – Donald J. Trump Twitter 7/14/19

Once again, The Feckless Wonder is under fire for his tweets – and so he should be. These tirades are nothing new; just his usual utterance from his racist repertoire of words. His fall back that someone isn’t a naturally born American citizen. We still remember his pathetic attempt to do the same to Obama.

But this time around, he’s messing with women. And they’re fighting back. Like every other woman who’s had to crawl and claw her way to get equal pay or to be heard after a sexual assault (never mind even believed), these Congresswomen are not ‘ignoring’ Trump and hoping he goes away.

They’re coming back at him. With facts and with the ability to use social media just as easily as he does. Maybe even better.

Mr. President, As Members of Congress, the only country we swear an oath to is the United States. Which is why we are fighting to protect it from the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen. https://t.co/FBygHa2QTt — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 14, 2019

Trump is an expert at spinning a story and for using his vile words and actions to distract us from the real issue. He is adept at creating conflict (or fabricating it if needed) so that the media runs stories on tweets and verbal back-and-forths between politicians rather than what his administration is really doing to the country. Was Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) wrong in publicly criticizing her fellow Democratic Congresswomen? Perhaps. And were the four Congresswomen (now known as” The Squad)” right for fighting back? Absolutely.

But here’s the problem. The media creates a “feud” that isn’t really a feud within the Democratic party and it gives Trump fuel for his fire. Thankfully, Nancy Pelosi is one smart lady and not only did she defend the ladies who Trump attacked, she spit out her own tirade against Trump and his racist ways.

Dems need to start fighting TOGETHER even if they don’t agree. It’s the only way they can beat Trump. Stop with the left and right and centre of politics and get back to the basics. Get back to having an actual connection with the voters they represent. Keep the real issues and the people who are being most affected at the forefront of the headlines. No more public in-fighting. The only fuel they should be adding to this fire is the gasoline to burn Trump’s Republican run disaster.

Then we can all grab our marshmallows to roast around the bonfire.