Outrage Is A Double-Edged Sword

Misdirected outrage has triggered almost as many wars and upheavals as religion since humankind figured out how to incite chaos using angry words. This week and the one before it, are defined by outrages; moral, philosophical, and political, and the unintended consequences they fostered.

At the center of every storm was President Chaos, the master of disaster Donald Trump, who uses limitless diversions instead of toilet paper to wipe away the remnants of his asinine utterances.

The mainstream news has once again taken the bait dangled by the overwhelmingly obnoxious behavior of the pig-in-chief performing at a #MAGA rally for knot heads beyond redemption, unaware the world of Trump teeters on disaster.

Shaming Trump however, is like bailing out the ocean – a pointless exercise disguised as important work.

So what that the racist fuhrer of the Republican Party says scandalous things? It changes nothing except for fueling thoughtless knee-jerk outrage instead of encouraging cogent thought.

That four rookie, female, politicians of color in the House being insulted, specifically by Trump, should wear his insults as badges of honor and humbly get off the stage. Perhaps they don’t realize they have already done more for the Democratic cause, by becoming the faces of a bigot’s injustice, than they ever will harping about the injustice of it all.

Thanks to enough pandered outrage to fill several 24-hour news cycles, Trump has once again stolen the dynamics of public opinion for his own use, leaving the hapless Democrats sputtering and whining over the hurt feelings he delivered with wicked accuracy.

Why isn’t Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi going after his shriveled gonads like a demon?

While all his victims deserve commiseration for Trump’s unworthy attacks, they should keep in mind they are merely tokens of a ploy he frequently employs to elicit impromptu reactions that Dems seem destined to repeat ad nauseum.

Trump says he is enjoying the moment. He should be, he loves a great con.

So do the political cynics who say the Democratic Party is in disarray because its noisy House upstarts and their betters with the gavels are trading smacks instead of playing Whack-A-Mole with Trump’s face.

The four members of Congress, the mad man labeled the “Squad,” may be the wave of the future, but the future isn’t here yet. The 2020 election will be decided by people currently living in suspended animation while the direction of our enduring republic creeps toward the edge of no more.

Preventing Trumplandia from becoming the symbol of America should be the only idea the Democrats pursue.

One almost overlooked bit of information that could completely unhinge a Democratic march to the White House is floating aimlessly about the Persian Gulf while Trump’s irresponsibly diminishes hapless victims instead of guarding the nation.

The events in the Middle East are worthy of mentioning here because the situation is fraught with the synergy already throwing out obstacles the Democrats must overcome to be seen as a strong-willed party of united Americans. The people already know the difference between freedom and political lip service.

There is a low level war erupting in the Persian Gulf because of Trump’s insane Iran policy that threatens to overwrite the Democrat’s entire pre-election effort in one fell swoop and nobody except Trump has a vote.

War and rumors of war, must always outweigh the implicit vagaries of hurt feelings. So where’s the outrage over a Trump’s catastrophe? The Dems are asleep at the switch while an opportunity for real leadership beckons.

The situation in the Iranian-dominated Strait of Hormuz is already threatening the economic lifeline of a third of the world’s economies. Are the Dems capable of providing a sane alternative to Trump’s misanthropic leadership by intuition? They hold the purse strings.

U.S. and British intransigence and Iranian belligerence is already pushing up oil prices and destabilizing futures markets worldwide while Washington remains fixed on a clutch of wounded doves fanning the flames of moral outrage without an end game.

No one in Trump’s leaderless, lackluster civilian Pentagon hierarchy seems to care that a small Panamanian-flagged oil tanker from the United Arab Emirates named “Riah” reportedly turned off its identity transponder late Saturday night without sending a distress call.

The U.S. Navy admirals do, but they don’t have a civilian leader to defer to. All the experienced leaders quit rather than work with Trump.

Tuesday the Iranian Foreign Minister acknowledged Iran had secured the ship after it revealed it was in distress. He did not elaborate. A U.S. Navy spokesman said his admirals suspected the Iranians had seized the ship. Trump said nothing.

Wednesday the Iranian spokesman revealed the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Navy seized the Riah and 12 crew members as part of the escalation of raucous saber rattling the U.S., Great Britain and Iran is engaged in. Trump said nothing.

The ship is Panamanian-flagged and owned by the United Arab Emirates. The U.A.E. has a bathtub navy even weaker than the pitiful Iranian fleet.

It just so happens the seizure was revealed on the 119th anniversary of the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand of Austria and his wife Sophia, the benchmark tragedy for grading outrage for more than 100 years. They were gunned down in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1914 by a Serb extremist while on a diplomatic visit.

I want to apprise everyone of an incident in the Strait of Hormuz today, involving #USSBoxer, a U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship. The BOXER took defensive action against an Iranian drone…. pic.twitter.com/Zql6nAUGxF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2019

Unquenchable anger spread like a firestorm across European capitals. The moral indignation expressed by the powers in being ignited the fuse that unintentionally set off World War One eleven days later. The Austrian royal family’s deaths became the last centuries’ universal benchmark for unintended consequences.

It took until November 11, 1918, after at least 50 million died, before the Allies declared victory over the shattered Axis forces. They pretentiously dubbed their success “The War To End Wars”.

In fact, the architects of the Allies’ terrible victory and their vanquished foes together gave birth to a Hydra-headed monster called total war. The remorseless concept has since spawned several major civil wars, the Second World War, Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War and so on and on.

Maybe the Democrats will soon start leading now instead reacting to Trump like a dog sniffing a new butt. Is Pelosi a leader or a worn out shill? The way things are looking in Washington today, one day sooner than later America is going to find out.