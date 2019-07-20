Trumplandia: July 13 -20, 2019

Big, Fat Racist Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 42.7% – up from 42.4% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 50% – up from 46% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Go Back From Which You Came

The week of our Trump – July 13, 2019: A portion of a Trump tweet this week served as the clarion call to racists and white nationalists across the country while adding another shameful chapter to an American presidency that has audaciously destroyed democracy bit by bit and piece by piece.

Trump’s tweets took aim at members of the so-called “Squad” of young, female minority Congresswomen who swept onto the scene as part of the Big Blue Wave of Democratic leadership last fall. What followed was a screed of disrespectful lies and insults aimed at the freshman legislators.

While dressed probably only in his robe or less, Trump’s potty mouth and tweeting thumbs went to work on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.); Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Ma.), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Rep. Ilhan Abdullahi Omar (D- Minn.), seemingly out of the pure blue sky.

Trump spent the morning insulting the quartet of leaders as un-American, radical, anti-Semitic, Socialists, and haters of their country, but carried his message to a bridge too far when he urged the duly elected officials to leave the country for their native lands. The line, which some have described as a racial dog-whistle, blew the simple tweet out of proportion and reminded us all that Donald J. Trump is a full-throated racist.

While some quibbled about whether telling the Congress people to leave was racially charged, those who have seen and felt the language of hate were reminded of the divisive days of the Civil Rights movement and the danger that comes when the leader of a nation of immigrants uses such language.

Portrayed as a new direction in his path to a second term, Trump ignored the damage he was doing to the nation and its leaders by painting the leaders as the face of the Democratic Party, which he continued to state was both radical and Socialist.

Most disturbing about the Trump tweets was the smug and apparent nature of the love- or- leave- it undertones that were not so subtle.

Trump knew all four women were U.S. citizens, with only one immigrating here as a child; they are elected members of Congress and he has a staff of researchers on hand. He knew that because of their exotic-sounding names, his mostly white Anglo-Saxon base would see the members of Congress as outsiders, and yet he chose to openly create a false narrative in the hopes that the young women would be targeted and treated differently anyway.

On Monday, July 15, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) was prepared to condemn the tweets and urged Republican leaders in both houses to join them in their condemnation of the xenophobic social media posts. She even backed a resolution that conjured memories of the late President Ronald Reagan and his last speech about the need to embrace immigrants.

Without any Republican support, Trump toadies like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.) rejected the call to arms as a political maneuver and described Trump, the creator of the Muslim travel ban and the call for a wall between Mexico and the United States, as “not having a racist bone in his body.”

Things further ramped up the next day when the House of Representatives voted on the resolution to formally admonish Trump’s tweets and condemn them as racist. The resolution failed 240-187, with Republican leaders charging Pelosi violated House rules by calling the tweets “inherently racist.”

The failed resolution is the first time a sitting President has been rebuked by Congress in more than 100 years. The last was William Howard Taft in 1912 for attempting to influence a disputed Senate election.

The reprehensible racist tweets and Trump’s ongoing attacks on the Congresswomen have been panned from as far away as Germany and its Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said the posts “undermine the values that helped make the country successful,” to Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, who said the lack of response from Republicans was “embarrassing” and giving Republicans a bad name.

Trump praised the Republican solidarity and their support for his racist tweets and continued his attacks on the Congresswomen. His next stop would be Greenville, N.C., and a campaign rally where he would get to see the impact of his words in real time.

Southern Strategy

Just moments after the vile words had fallen from Mr. Wonderful’s tweeting thumbs, the public, and particularly Democrats, began pushing back against Trump’s slurs and labeled the former reality TV star a racist.

The description, far from the first such profile on Donald Trump, had come up prominently several times, but resurfaced when he told the four female Congress people to leave the country because they hated America.

Although despicable and un-American, the attacks on members of the “Squad” were an “a-ha” moment in the dark world where the New York City real estate mogul resides. Many believe it was all a part of his grand plan.

Spun as the Trump 2020 campaign mantra, egg-headed political analyst after political analyst said the move, although despicable and alienating, was part of a plan by The Donald to force moderate Democrats to embrace far-left Democrats in the hopes of putting all Dems into one big pot for Trump’s racist, nationalist base.

As the narrative goes, Trump orchestrated his racist tweets because he noticed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi bickering with the “Squad.” The argument between the two Democratic factions made Donnie blue, because if the old guard of the party does not embrace the new guard of the party, which is more progressive, who in the world will he have to call Socialists in 2020?

As the theory goes, Donnie tweeted his bigoted screed at the four freshman Congress people so that Pelosi and those who were at odds with them would come to their rescue. Once help arrives, he’ll be able to lump them all together in one deplorable basket.

In this pursuit, Trump would be able to excite his base, which would see no difference between Pelosi and Somali-born Rep. Omar. The maneuver was expected to allow Trump to run against “the Squad,” as opposed to any of the candidates actually challenging him for president in 2020.

On July 17, during a “Keep America Great” rally in Greenville, N.C., we saw what such a use of this tactic would look like before a live audience. Fuhrer Trump delivered the completely false narrative that Omar and her colleagues hated America and Israel and should leave the country.

The disclosure led to the crowd of hundreds of Trump supporters adopting their new battle cry for 2020 — “Send her back!”

The chant and strategy were panned as racist and approaching dystopia from people across the board. However, initially at least, Trump reveled in the crowd noise and bloodthirsty chants from bigots who sought to send Omar back to Africa, despite her being an American citizen and elected member of Congress.

However, by morning something had changed. House Minority Leader McCarthy, a staunch Trump supporter, said the chant had “no place in our party and no place in this country.”

A group of about 10 House GOP leaders had breakfast with Vice President Mike Pence at his residence in Washington, D.C. Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.) said he cautioned Pence that the crowd’s chanting was offensive and worried it could distract voters from the things at which Trump had excelled.

By the afternoon of July 18, the President also began to seemingly distance himself from his hateful supporters. He said “was not happy” with the crowd chants against Omar and even imagined attempting to shut down the screams for her to exit her country.

President Trump is capping a week that began with his racist tweets by claiming he disagreed with the disturbing chant at his campaign rally, asserting he tried to stop it by "speaking very quickly."@Morning_Joe fact check: false. https://t.co/vPRLUfdOBI pic.twitter.com/R861sBecPh — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 19, 2019

“I started speaking really quickly,” Trump said. “I was not happy with it. I disagree with it” and “would certainly try” to stop any similar chants at a future rally.

When interviewed upon her return to Minnesota, Omar said she is Trump’s nightmare because she represents “the beautiful mosaic fabric of our country.” She said she would not back down from Trump’s attacks.

Her comments were enough to cause the petty Trump to drop all of the talk of civility at future rallies and return to the racist ways that had fueled his rise to president. He stopped criticizing his crowd and returned to Omar, whom he said made him unhappy. Without any specific quotes, he said Omar said she hated the country she represents.

“She’s lucky to be where she is, let me tell you,” he said. “And the things that she has said are a disgrace to our country,” Trump said to reporters in the Oval Office.

He said the members of the crowd with whom he was unhappy with just a day ago were now “incredible patriots.”

Stormy Weather

Earlier this week, federal prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) announced it had ended the investigation into the Trump Organization’s role in the hush money payments made by Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, to two women who alleged affairs with the President.

Cohen paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal $150,000 in hush money just prior to the 2016 Presidential election in the hopes of concealing both women’s illicit affairs with Trump.

If what Cohen pleaded to is fact, the president violated campaign finance laws by not reporting the payment to Daniels, or violated government ethics laws by not reporting the reimbursement of the payment to Cohen on his 2017 financial disclosure forms. A third option would implicate Trump in the federal crime of directing both payments with political purpose.

But the SDNY reported it was ending its investigation into the Trump Organization without filing charges.

Trump attorney and longtime douche bag Jay Sekulow cheered the news, stating the suggestion the president engaged in any campaign finance violations was “ridiculous.”

On July 17, U.S. District Court Judge William Pauley wrote an opinion that acknowledged the end of the investigation, but ordered the materials from the Cohen case be filed publicly with very limited redactions the next day. Released documents chronicle that President Trump took part in telephone calls and sent text messages and correspondences regarding the payments leading up to the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, Democrats on Capitol Hill began inquiries as to just how the probe into the president’s hush money payments ended

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney’s Office inquiring whether the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) played any role in the decision to not indict “President Trump for these hush money crimes.”

“If prosecutors identified evidence of criminal conduct by Donald Trump while serving as President – and did not bring charges as they would have for any other individual – this would be the second time the President has not been held accountable for his actions due to his position,” Cummings wrote. “The Office of the President should not be used as a shield for criminal conduct.”

The OLC argues that a sitting president cannot be indicted or be the subject of criminal prosecution because doing so would “undermine the capacity of the executive branch to perform its constitutionally assigned functions.”

Some speculate as to whether Attorney General William Barr may have shut down the SDNY investigation when he was sworn in five months ago. Others wonder if Barr’s belief that no sitting president can be charged with a crime may have played into the way the investigation ended without charges against the President or his family.

Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about discussions to build a Trump Tower in Moscow during the 2016 presidential election and violating federal campaign finance laws tied to payments to two of then-candidate Trump’s alleged mistresses. Cohen was also found guilty of tax evasion and making false statements to financial institutions.

In November 2016, Cohen paid Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, $130,000 in return for her silence about the 2006 affair. He said Clifford signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) under the pseudonym “Peggy Peterson.” The NDA was put forth by “David Dennison,” which was a pseudonym used by Trump.

I welcome the opportunity to return to Congress to once again testify under oath truthfully and honestly regarding the hush money payments, which was performed at the direction and in accordance with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. Justice will be served. — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) July 19, 2019

Around the same time, Cohen worked to pay Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal $150,000 via American Media Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer, to remain silent about her 2006 affair with Trump. The newspaper, in its role, was supposed to accept a story about the affair, but never run it, in a strategy called “catch and kill.”

He is currently serving a three-year term in prison for his crimes after cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. As indicated from his above tweet, Cohen said he stands ready to return to Congress to divulge more information about the payments to Daniels and McDougal.