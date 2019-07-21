Shinbone Star Joins Petition Push Calling for Trump Impeachment

In the wake of Donald J. Trump’s recent racist and anti-American attacks against duly elected national lawmakers — representatives of the people of their districts — and for the current White House occupant’s ongoing attack on the fundamental values of our country, The Shinbone Star is joining a national petition drive to demand Congress remove Trump from office.

So far Congress has been reluctant to launch that process. Tom Steyer and his “Need to Impeach” effort, however, has already collected more than 10 million signatures asking lawmakers to launch the impeachment process.

Earlier this month Steyer named Nathaly Arriola as executive director of the movement, which was founded by the billionaire businessman in October of 2017. Steyer resigned as head of “Need to Impeach” and NextGen America to seek the Democratic nomination for president.

We at the The Shinebone Star in no way support Steyer’s presidency or any other candidate for the White House in 2020.

We instead believe Congress needs to hear from the people — loud and clear — that Trump and his ilk who dwell deep in the Washington swamp of their creation need to be run out of our nation’s capitol before it’s too late.

The cause for this call for the removal of the Trump administration from all executive branch posts includes but is not limited to the following:

Trump’s refusal to “protect and defend” our election systems from Russian cyber attacks as detailed by all of our country’s intelligence officials;

His unwillingness to govern our country within the rule of law as detailed in the U.S. Constitution — actions that are supported by his executive branch staff and GOP lawmakers;

His divisive rhetoric designed to enrage a segment of the American electorate in a vain attempt to not only secure a second term in office but, as he has stated, allow him to become the country’s first president for life;

His creation of crises on the southern border of our country that has resulted in the deaths of at least six children held in deplorable, inhumane conditions in detention centers;

His public endorsements of authoritarian/dictatorial government leaders in countries that are enemies of the United States;

His constant attack on free speech and freedom of the press as guaranteed in the Constitution; going as far as to label main stream media outlets the “enemy of the country”

His inability to tell the truth on consequential issues — and some times inconsequential — on a daily basis to the tune of more than 10,700 lies since he took office two and a half years ago;

His continued use of taxpayer dollars — currently more than $100 million — to prop up his failing real estate businesses and fund golf outings to his resorts;

