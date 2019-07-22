Trump, Bannon Redux in 2020? Don’t Laugh. Be Afraid, Very Afraid.

If you don’t remember Steve Bannon, formerly Donald J. Trump’s self-proclaimed political strategist in the White House, you need to read-up on his past and present antics and plans of future skulduggery before the 2020 presidential elections get into full swing.

Why? This is the man who likened himself to Lenin, head of the Soviet Russian government a century ago, and who reportedly stated a few years back that he wanted to burn down democracies wherever they existed, most notably the American experiment of “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness” which is now 243 years old.

In an interview with Daily Beast reporter Ronald Radosh in 2016, Bannon reportedly said, “Lenin wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.”

Why should you be concerned about Bannon now since he supposedly made that dark and threatening statement three years ago and Trump threw him out of the White House in 2017 after just seven months of collaboration on trying to govern our country?

Since being unceremoniously shoved out of Trump’s swamp, Bannon has become the self-proclaimed leader of “the infrastructure for the global populist movement.” He has thrown his support and connections behind a number of national, right-wing populist, conservative political groups around the world.

These include France’s National Front (now the National Rally), Hungary’s Fidesz, the Italian League, (Lega Nord), the Five Star Movement, Brothers of Italy, Alternative for Germany, Polish Law and Justice, Sweden Democrats, the Dutch Party for Freedom, Freedom Party of Austria, Swiss People’s Party, UK Independence Party, the Flemish Vlaams Belang, the People’s Party in Belgium, Spain’s Vox, the Pan European Identitarian Movement, Israel’s Likud-National Liberal Movement and the 2018 presidential campaign of Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.

His current working theory is that these organizations — when combined with a number of prominent world leaders from the likes of Japan, South Korea, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and, most notably America (his former boss specifically) — can lead to a global shift away from capitalism to nationalism.

Bannon, according to filmmaker Alison Klayman, is employing the same type of chaotic and destructive campaign in Europe that Trump is orchestrating in the U.S. through his mismanagement of the executive branch of our government. Klayman provided a snapshot of what’s happening overseas in her documentary The Brink, with the camera lens focused on Bannon in the lead-up to European Union elections held in May.

What Bannon has apparently done across the Pond, she reveals in her film, is getting key far-right players—the Brexiteer, the Swedish neo-Nazi, and the Italian neo-fascists together and focused on one goal: tearing apart the European Union.

This is exactly what Bannon has Trump working on in our country. Rubbish, you say?

As the 2020 presidential sweepstakes near, Bannon wants everyone focused on reducing immigration into the U.S. as well as restricting free trade between our country and China and Mexico. Sound familiar? Do you really think Trump came up with these strategies on his own?

Need more evidence of Bannon’s influence behind the scenes on all the chaotic craziness emanating from the White House? Bannon, according to conservative political commentator David French, has “done more than any other person to introduce the alt-right into the mainstream of American life.”

A little refresher might be necessary here. Alt-right is an abbreviation of the term “alternative right,” a reference to a loosely connected far-right, white supremacist, white nationalist, white separatist, anti-immigration and sometimes, anti-Semitic movement based in the U.S. that came to life in 2010.

When you think about an alt-right mindset, remember the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. and Trump’s reaction to it and the death of a young woman during the event. More recently, think about the wannabe dictator’s attack on four, minority women lawmakers, telling them that if they didn’t like America they should go back to where they came from. One major problem with that ill-conceived statement is that they are all U.S. residents representing voters from their home districts in Congress.

Trump might be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s favorite idiot puppet, but he’s Bannon’s mindless operative carrying out a strategy that creates strategic chaos every day on key issues in order to help provide cover for Bannon’s goal of replacing our current checks-and-balances government with an autocratic, if not dictatorial political power structure.

The payoff for Trump as the man/child sees it, of course, is that he will rule the roost in Bannon’s new domestic, if not world order. Putin will get a few crumbs as the America he hated as a KGB agent years ago collapses, much as his beloved communist controlled Soviet Union succumbed to capitalism in the last few years of the 20th century.

Don’t believe Bannon is back in good stead with Trump as the 2020 presidential elections near?

Earlier this year Yahoo! News reporter Alexander Nazaryan talked with Trump about Bannon and the upcoming 2020 political season and here’s what the man/child wannabe dictator said. “I watched Bannon a few times, four or five times over the last six months. Nobody says anything better about me right now than Bannon. I don’t know.”

Keep in mind it was Bannon who took over Trump’s 2016 campaign following the ouster of criminally inclined Paul Manafort. It was Bannon, much to the chagrin of Trump son-in-law and now senior adviser Jared Kushner, who steered the candidate and his family of would-be thieves across the finish line and into the White House where they are now funneling taxpayer dollars into family businesses. It’s Bannon’s dream of an immigrant-free U.S. that has Trump and his cohorts feverishly attacking asylum seekers along our southern border ignoring the deplorable conditions their thoughtless policy decisions have created for the children and families crammed into cages in detention centers.

Bannon might be on the outside of the White House looking in, but you can bet big time he has a direct link to his old boss’ private phone line and email account.

With Bannon lurking anywhere near Trump, we all need to be afraid of what the future holds if The Donald gets re-elected next year. Very afraid.