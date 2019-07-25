Nothing to see here!

Perception is a bitch these days.

In Donald Trump’s America, you can’t believe your lying eyes half the time and the other half your political party, not facts, determines whether a racist is a racist or a patriot and whether paying hush money is an illegal act or just a sound business decision.

Facts are only factual if they come from your favorite television talking head or radio host.

That all changed yesterday when despite everyone’s specially crafted perspective, the former Special Counsel Robert Mueller appeared before both the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee to give long-awaited testimony on his 448-page report on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

For political junkies, it was a day we’d all been waiting for since The Donald took the oath of office Jan. 20, 2017.

Yet, when I left my house for work, I was vexed.

The mostly retired colleagues I know from the internet were going to suffer through hour after hour of analysis and testimony on the Russian probe and the Mueller report from the comfort of their couches. The thought drove this political junkie a little nuts as I fiddled with my car radio, in search of a station nerdy enough to carry the proceedings live.

My hunch was NPR would do the trick, but what number on the “dial” was that station anyway?

I’m sure I didn’t have it set in my pre-sets.

Driving and praying for a red light, I finally caught one about a mile from my house and after a few moments of fiddling, I was in news junkie heaven. Just hearing the dry, somber tones of Robert Mueller answering questions from Congressional committee members put a smile on my face.

No, I don’t get out much.

He was questioned early by the likes of Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.); Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Ca.); Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex); Rep. Ted Deutch, (D-Fla.); and finally Rep. Karen Bass (D-Ca.) during my listening period.

The hearing was opened by Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), who set the tone of the day by destroying the conclusion set forth by U.S. Attorney General William Barr that the report exonerated President Trump. Barr read Mueller’s report before anyone and stated that the report did not find anyone in the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to meddle in our election and that:

“the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”

Nadler proved that to be a lie from his opening statement all the way to his simplest question:

“And what about total exoneration? Did you actually totally exonerate the president,” he asked.

“No,” Mueller dryly replied.

By the time I entered the workplace I was blissful.

It was clear that the summary offered by Barr was misleading and incorrect.

As the day burned on, I checked for comments and postings from my secret group of ex-journo’s and carefully read all I could read as it popped up on the internet.

There was the June 2017 directive by the White House for counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller after it was confirmed he was investigating the president; there was that same president’s insistence that McGahn lie and create a false memo about the order.

Then there was the instruction to former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski to direct then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to at least limit the Mueller investigation to prevent further “investigative scrutiny” of the Trump campaign’s conduct. There was confirmation that all happened as Sessions recused himself.

Finally, my favorite part of the proceedings saw Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Ca.) lay out the elements of Trump’s obstruction from the report, only to have Mueller agree that he did not indict Donald Trump “because of the OLC (the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel) opinion stating that you cannot indict a sitting president.”

Excited and more hopeful about the report than I had been since it was released, I had heard everything I needed to hear, but I soon learned I would have to become a television critic to see it that way others saw it on the idiot box.

Predictably, Trump supporters and Republican members of Congress saw a whole different show, one in which the Democrats destroyed their party and exonerated Trump once again.

For Trumpers, it was a hearing bereft of testimony about the Steele dossier; elaborate discussion about the extramarital relationship between “the love birds” Lisa Page and Peter Strzok; ties between Hillary Clinton and Fusion GPS or its ties to the Republican Party’s opposition research; the Deep State or any of the other conspiracies featured on Fox News.

I would like to thank the Democrats for holding this morning’s hearing. Now, after 3 hours, Robert Mueller has to subject himself to #ShiftySchiff – an Embarrassment to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

The President, for his part, posted several items to social media proclaiming victory.

Although social media is usually a good way to stay on top of things while working, reviews of yesterday’s hearing were filled with non-news terms like “optics disaster” from NBC’s Chuck Todd, who Trump once called “sleepy-eyed” and who was banished “straight to DVD” by his colleague Richard Engel.

Fox News Host Chris Wallace said Mueller’s testimony was “a disaster” and right-wing rags like the New York Post ran this headline:: “GOP lawmakers can’t get Mueller to discuss Steele dossier, probe origin.”

In the end, it didn’t matter to me, I didn’t view one second of the hearings and for that I am grateful.

Tone deaf to all of the media ga-ga, Mueller’s “performance” was testimony in front of Congress and not meant to be a show of anything less than the truth in pursuit of justice.

His answers were not sexy, Tweet-worthy or must-see-TV. They were instead answers to a very long and straight-forward report about a corrupt president who accepted help from a hostile foreign power, yet did not do so as the part of a conspiracy. Mueller’s answers serve as clarification of a historic report that found a entire family and political organization operating outside democratic norms. And when its leader was caught, he attempted–on more than a dozen occasions behind closed doors and hundreds of times in the media–to obstruct justice.

Mueller’s answers may not have been entertaining, but they were at least the truth and should be the beginning of impeachment proceedings against the 45th president of the United States for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The march to impeachment will probably not rule a time slot or earn anyone an Emmy award, but it’ll be justice and something this democracy must air, even if it gets bad reviews in the Senate.

I guess my work schedule did me a favor afterall.