Trump: Man of Many Nonsensical, Hateful Ravings From His Lunatic Mind

When Donald J. Trump speaks or tweets — which is just about a 24/7 exercise for him — most folks in our country and around the world, don’t know whether to laugh, cry, shake their heads, get mad or just ignore his mostly non-sensical and hateful comments.

Even before running for and getting elected president of the U.S., Trump ranted, raved, bragged and bullied his way through life. Before moving into the White House, however, his running commentaries on life, based on his being born with a silver spoon in his mouth, guaranteed him guest appearances on talk shows such as Late Night with David Letterman on CBS television and Howard Stern’s X-rated broadcasts syndicated to radio stations across the country.

His constant dumping of his latest mind farts has become so frequent it has turned him into more than Captain Chaos. He now resembles a manic carnival barker standing outside a circus tent that just happens to be — on most occasions — the White House.

Just this week he told a crowd of young conservatives at a Turning Point USA conference in the nation’s capital that the U.S. Constitution gives him unlimited power. “Then I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president,” he bragged to the impressionable students in the audience.

Problem is his civics lesson to young conservatives is wrong. The Constitution does not provide the president — any person holding the office — unlimited power. In fact, under Article 2 the president often has to get Congressional approval for some actions. The description of the executive branch of government outlined in Article 2 also provides for the impeachment of the president by Congress for high crimes and misdemeanors.

Our country, much to Trump’s dismay, was designed to operate with three equal but separate branches of government — executive, legislative and judicial. The Founding Fathers wanted to make certain no one person could take control of the country. Thus the provision in Article 2 for Congress to provide a check on any political power hungry person heading up the executive branch.

That doesn’t stop Trump from dreaming out loud that he can run our country without help from anyone else. Also, he has stated on numerous occasions that he might stay on as president beyond the Constitutionally-approved two, four-year terms.

Sorry, Trump, that won’t happen. The law says no and you are not above the law no matter what you say or how often you say it.

With that in mind it might be useful to review some of Trump’s ramblings, so we can realize just how mind-numbingly bad he is at delivering meaningful, constructive, thoughtful and useful statements on any topic of consequence.

A president of a country, particularly one that was at one-time, before January 20, 2017, the leading light of democracies around the world, should be able to speak or tweet directly to the voters and have them support and respect his points of view.

Outside of his unwavering political base, the nonsensical ravings of Trump’s lunatic mind inspire few people at home or abroad.

The following quotes are real. They indeed came from the current occupant of the White House, believe it or not. Look them up if you think what’s running here is “fake.” These are indeed the words of someone who considers himself the smartest president in the history of our country.

Sorry, Donald, not even close. You’re at best a high schooler in search of an audience of 5th graders who might find what you say funny or, most likely, unintelligible.

Enjoy these morsels of thoughtlessness. Feel free to send along any others you think we might have missed since we can only share a few of the most outrageous.

Deep thoughts from Donald J. Trump…

He has often defended his treatment of women, despite the Access Hollywood audio tape, where he can clearly be heard saying that being a celebrity allows him to do anything he wants to with beautiful women and lawsuits by dozens of women accusing him of sexual misconduct seems to suggest this statement is a lie – “I have tremendous respect for women.”

In case you forgot what he said on the Access Hollywood tape here it is. “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p**sy. You can do anything.”

But there’s so much more.

When he decided to remove our country from the Paris Climate Accords, the only country that signed the pact to exit the agreement he famously said: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh not Paris.”

Early last year he warned North Korea to not even think about attacking the United States: “Will someone from Kim Jong Un’s regime please inform him that I too have a nuclear button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his and my button works.”

His personal feelings about Kim Jong Un, the authoritarian leader of North Korea who reportedly often keeps his people in line by killing opponents or perceived opponents: “Great personality and very smart. Good combination. I learned he’s a very talented man. I also learned he loves his country very much.”

While talking with lawmakers about immigration, he made clear his view on the issue: “Why are we having all these people from s—hole countries come here?”

Following that comment, which was being spread around the world, he just had to brag to reporters: “I’m the least racist person you have ever interviewed.”

He was surprised by how hard he has had to work as president (not counting his 100-plus golf trips in two and a half years): “I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”

When it appeared a shutdown of our government over funding of his white elephant of a border wall campaign promise was about to happen, he was as decisive as only he could be about ahead of a possible shut down of the government: “I’ll probably do it, maybe definitely.”

In the days before Democrats cleaned his and the GOP’s clocks in the 2018 “Blue Wave” mid-term elections, he bragged about his party’s success at the ballot boxes: “The only reason to vote for a Democrat is if you’re tired of winning.”

He never gives up attacking and falsely claiming Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s cyber attack on the 2016 presidential elections was a waste of time and money (note the spelling errors in this tweeted statement): “Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.”

During the 2016 campaign he famously shouted out to the Russians concerning false reports about missing emails from Hillary Clinton’s personal computer during a news conference: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.”

There are hundreds more examples of his mindless ramblings and thoughtless blatherings. Let’s stop here for sanity’s sake.

It boggles many minds, however, in our country and around the world how this man/child wannabe dictator not only wormed his way into the White House but how he remains large and in charge.

Hopefully, 2020 will be his last act on center stage. Our country and the world needs a leader, not a reality television actor, failed casino owner and struggling real estate con man running the government of the world’s leading democracy/republic.